Washington, DC

Edwin Hodge
5d ago

The Mayor just won reelection to a third term at a time when the city is in the midst of a continuing crime wave and a general sense of lawlessness permeates the area. We get what we vote for...

fox5dc.com

Northeast DC neighborhood fed up with serial package thief

WASHINGTON - People living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. "This gentleman has been stealing so many packages at this point, its thousands and thousands of dollars," said Matthew Viator. In several surveillance videos shared with FOX 5 by...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police say no shots fired at Tysons Corner mall after evacuation

WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Fairfax County police confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center mall after it was evacuated Sunday evening. Police say officers located three suspects involved in a robbery. Together Fairfax...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

2 juveniles shot early Monday in southwest DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the District that left two juveniles hospitalized with injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 12:45 a.m. near First Street and P Street in the southwest. Investigators say a girl and a boy were outside when they were shot. Both were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident

WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
TYSONS, VA
fox5dc.com

5-week-old bulldog puppy stolen during Southeast DC break-in

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Police are searching for a 5-week-old bulldog puppy that was stolen from a Southwest, D.C. residence. DC Police say three suspects forced entry into an occupied home in the 100 block of Irvington Street SE around 7:24 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects took out a...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

1 killed, 1 injured after Friday night shooting in Adams Morgan

WASHINGTON - A man was killed, and a woman is recovering, after a shooting in the Adams Morgan area of Northwest, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 a.m. in 2400 block of 18th Street. Once there, officers found a man and a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn of D.C. was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after responding to a car accident. Shortly after 2:20 pm, a traffic accident occurred between two cars leaving a gas station on the 2700 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. The suspect was driving one of the cars involved in the accident. The victim was not involved in the crash. There was an altercation following the car accident and the victim somehow became involved in the fight. During this altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect was The post Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Calvert County sheriff's deputy shot in gunfire exchange during pursuit

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. - A sheriff's deputy in Calvert County, Maryland is in critical condition after a shooting during a traffic stop. According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday deputies attempted to stop a car in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, but the car sped away on Route 4 starting a pursuit.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police make arrest in Southeast DC homicide

WASHINGTON — Police made an arrest Friday in a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in Southeast D.C. back in October. Around 2:53 a.m., on Oct. 28, members of the 7th District responded to the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. When...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

District Heights man charged with fatally shooting man in Southeast DC apartment building

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A District Heights man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a D.C. man on Oct. 28, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Myron Hickson, 34, is charged with second degree murder after MPD said he shot and killed 38-year-old Maurice Frazier in an apartment building in the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Shots Fired on Thursday Evening

Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired on Thursday evening in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 1100 block of University Blvd. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers observed a bullet hole in an apartment unit. No injuries were reported. No suspect is in custody at this time.
WHEATON, MD
DC News Now

Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Woman Charged With Stabbing Man on Red Line Train: Police

A woman stabbed a man on board a Red Line train Thursday, leaving him with serious injuries, the Metro Transit Police Department said. Shaquanda Perry, 31, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Perry and a man fought on a Glenmont-bound train. Then, Perry pulled out a...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

60-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the western side of the city went to investigate a report of a cutting in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman hospitalized after stabbing near Northeast, DC Metro station

WASHINGTON - A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed near a Northeast, D.C. Metro station on Friday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing happened around 2:25 p.m. in the 4500 block of Benning Road, near the Benning Road Metro Station. Police say a woman was stabbed outside...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train

WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
WASHINGTON, DC

