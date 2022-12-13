Read full article on original website
Edwin Hodge
5d ago
The Mayor just won reelection to a third term at a time when the city is in the midst of a continuing crime wave and a general sense of lawlessness permeates the area. We get what we vote for...
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC neighborhood fed up with serial package thief
WASHINGTON - People living on Isherwood Street in Northeast, D.C. say they can't catch a break - or keep a package. "This gentleman has been stealing so many packages at this point, its thousands and thousands of dollars," said Matthew Viator. In several surveillance videos shared with FOX 5 by...
fox5dc.com
Police say no shots fired at Tysons Corner mall after evacuation
WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Fairfax County police confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center mall after it was evacuated Sunday evening. Police say officers located three suspects involved in a robbery. Together Fairfax...
fox5dc.com
2 juveniles shot early Monday in southwest DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the District that left two juveniles hospitalized with injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 12:45 a.m. near First Street and P Street in the southwest. Investigators say a girl and a boy were outside when they were shot. Both were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting inside Southeast, D.C. apartment building
WASHINGTON - A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Southeast, D.C. apartment in October, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say on Friday they arrested Myron Hickson, 34, of District Heights, Maryland, in connection with the case. The incident happened at an...
fox5dc.com
Tysons Corner mall evacuated after active shooter incident
WASHINGTON - Two suspects have been detained and a firearm was seized after an active shooter situation at Tysons Corner Center mall, police say. Tysons Corner Center mall was evacuated Sunday evening following an active shooter scare. Fairfax County confirmed no shots were fired at Tysons Corner Center. Officers were...
fox5dc.com
5-week-old bulldog puppy stolen during Southeast DC break-in
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Police are searching for a 5-week-old bulldog puppy that was stolen from a Southwest, D.C. residence. DC Police say three suspects forced entry into an occupied home in the 100 block of Irvington Street SE around 7:24 p.m. on Thursday. The suspects took out a...
fox5dc.com
1 killed, 1 injured after Friday night shooting in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON - A man was killed, and a woman is recovering, after a shooting in the Adams Morgan area of Northwest, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 a.m. in 2400 block of 18th Street. Once there, officers found a man and a...
Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn of D.C. was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon after responding to a car accident. Shortly after 2:20 pm, a traffic accident occurred between two cars leaving a gas station on the 2700 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. The suspect was driving one of the cars involved in the accident. The victim was not involved in the crash. There was an altercation following the car accident and the victim somehow became involved in the fight. During this altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect was The post Good Samaritan Shot And Killed While Helping D.C. Crash Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Calvert County sheriff's deputy shot in gunfire exchange during pursuit
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. - A sheriff's deputy in Calvert County, Maryland is in critical condition after a shooting during a traffic stop. According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday deputies attempted to stop a car in the area of Yellow Bank Road in Dunkirk, but the car sped away on Route 4 starting a pursuit.
Police make arrest in Southeast DC homicide
WASHINGTON — Police made an arrest Friday in a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in Southeast D.C. back in October. Around 2:53 a.m., on Oct. 28, members of the 7th District responded to the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. When...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore woman recounts last conversation with brother before fatal stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sister of Baltimore’s latest homicide victim, Arnold Manuel, is speaking out. To Kim Manuel, Arnold is more than the city’s 323rd homicide, he is her little brother. “All he do is wave, he don’t bother nobody,” Kim said. That is how...
WJLA
District Heights man charged with fatally shooting man in Southeast DC apartment building
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A District Heights man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of a D.C. man on Oct. 28, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. Myron Hickson, 34, is charged with second degree murder after MPD said he shot and killed 38-year-old Maurice Frazier in an apartment building in the 900 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired on Thursday Evening
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired on Thursday evening in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at approximately 9:27 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 1100 block of University Blvd. for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers observed a bullet hole in an apartment unit. No injuries were reported. No suspect is in custody at this time.
Police: Pregnant woman stabbed in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a suspect on Friday after they said a pregnant woman was stabbed. Police were called to the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE during the afternoon after a woman was stabbed. They said that the victim told officers she was pregnant. Police did not give an […]
NBC Washington
Woman Charged With Stabbing Man on Red Line Train: Police
A woman stabbed a man on board a Red Line train Thursday, leaving him with serious injuries, the Metro Transit Police Department said. Shaquanda Perry, 31, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, police said. Perry and a man fought on a Glenmont-bound train. Then, Perry pulled out a...
fox5dc.com
Student, parent react to stabbing during fight outside of Accokeek Academy
Authorities are investigating after a student was stabbed during a fight at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County. FOX 5's David Kaplan spoke to a student and a parent at the school to get their reaction to the scary incident.
60-year-old man fatally stabbed in West Baltimore on Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was fatally stabbed in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the western side of the city went to investigate a report of a cutting in the 1300 block of Edmondson Avenue around 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Anyone with information about the deadly stabbing should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
fox5dc.com
Woman hospitalized after stabbing near Northeast, DC Metro station
WASHINGTON - A woman is hospitalized after being stabbed near a Northeast, D.C. Metro station on Friday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing happened around 2:25 p.m. in the 4500 block of Benning Road, near the Benning Road Metro Station. Police say a woman was stabbed outside...
Woman stabs man after fight on Red Line Metro train
WASHINGTON — A woman has been arrested after stabbing a man aboard a Red Line Metro train late Thursday night. Police said the man has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries. According to a preliminary investigation by Metro Transit Police, the stabbing happened after a fight between the man...
fox5dc.com
Antisemitic graffiti found outside Walt Whitman High School
Police in Montgomery County are investigating an act of antisemitic vandalism at a Bethesda high school, as officials from around the county condemn the act. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu has the latest details on the incident.
