Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mask critics lose appeal over powers of Michigan health officers
County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks about what her second term will look like for Michiganders
DETROIT – Christmas is exactly one week from today. Hannukah starts tomorrow - so if you’re celebrating, we hope it’s a beautiful and happy holiday season. I don’t really want to rush past this wonderful time of the year, but, we are going to look into the future.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan
We are still on track for a major winter storm later this week that will strongly impact holiday travel. I’ll discuss in detail below, but let me take you through the forecast for the week ahead in chronological order. Our sunrise today is at 7:58 a.m. Expect lots of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Viral, upper respiratory illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jaqueline Metz -- Pediatrician, Henry Ford Medical Center Ford Road. “This week, we...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mega Millions jackpot hits $429 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing
LANSING, Mich. – The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $429 million for Friday night’s drawing. The cash option for the jackpot is $233 million. If someone wins, it will be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year. In July, a ticket purchased in Illinois matched all five...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a cat was returned to a Waterford woman after getting lost on trip home from Florida
WATERFORD, Mich. – A cat was reunited with his owner in Waterford on Friday after a stranger found him in Tennessee and drove over 11 hours to bring him home. Tucker, a tuxedo cat who enjoys vacationing in Florida, has been on quite a journey after he was lost in another state.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bundle up! Scattered snowflakes, cold temperatures expected for Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – It will feel like December as we work through the first part of the weekend with gusty winds and snowflakes for most areas of Metro Detroit. As we work through our Saturday, we continue to watch an area of low pressure over portions of northern Wisconsin slowly move off to the east. That, in combination with an upper level, disturbing swerving through the region, will keep the chance of some snow flurries or isolated snow showers into the forecast as we head throughout the day. High temperatures staying below freezing as we head into the afternoon, only heading into the low 30s. Winds will also be gusty as we work throughout the day, as high is 25 miles an hour through the afternoon and into the early evening hours.
Comments / 0