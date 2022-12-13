4Warn Weather – It will feel like December as we work through the first part of the weekend with gusty winds and snowflakes for most areas of Metro Detroit. As we work through our Saturday, we continue to watch an area of low pressure over portions of northern Wisconsin slowly move off to the east. That, in combination with an upper level, disturbing swerving through the region, will keep the chance of some snow flurries or isolated snow showers into the forecast as we head throughout the day. High temperatures staying below freezing as we head into the afternoon, only heading into the low 30s. Winds will also be gusty as we work throughout the day, as high is 25 miles an hour through the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO