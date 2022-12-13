ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Clemens, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mask critics lose appeal over powers of Michigan health officers

County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bundle up! Scattered snowflakes, cold temperatures expected for Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – It will feel like December as we work through the first part of the weekend with gusty winds and snowflakes for most areas of Metro Detroit. As we work through our Saturday, we continue to watch an area of low pressure over portions of northern Wisconsin slowly move off to the east. That, in combination with an upper level, disturbing swerving through the region, will keep the chance of some snow flurries or isolated snow showers into the forecast as we head throughout the day. High temperatures staying below freezing as we head into the afternoon, only heading into the low 30s. Winds will also be gusty as we work throughout the day, as high is 25 miles an hour through the afternoon and into the early evening hours.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy