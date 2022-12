UGA football head coach Kirby Smart has been named a finalist for the 2022 Dodd Trophy, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl have announced. The Dodd Trophy is awarded to the head coach of a team “…who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.”

