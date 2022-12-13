ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa picks up commitment from 2023 in-state OL

Iowa picked up an offensive line commit Friday afternoon. The Hawkeyes landed Iowa native Cael Winter, adding to the No. 22 overall recruiting class for the class of 2023. “I’m honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and football career at the University of Iowa! Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, family and friends that have helped me along the way.”
IOWA CITY, IA
The Comeback

Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction

Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Players Detroit Lions could target with No. 4 pick

It may only be Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, but that does not mean it’s too soon to start discussing the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick (via the Los Angeles Rams) and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we will use for this exercise.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule, Nebraska earn commitment from in-state K via 2023 class

Matt Rhule received a commitment from a Nebraska high school product. The Huskers added a kicker to their 2023 class from Omaha, Nebraska. Tristan Alvaro is staying in the state of Nebraska to play college football. Alvaro is from the 2023 class and had offers from Air Force, Army, Boston College, and North Dakota State to name a few per 247Sports.
LINCOLN, NE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell gives update on Aidan Hutchinson

This coming Sunday, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will look to continue their hot streak when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions would move to 7-7 on the season, and they would increase their playoff chances to about 40%. If the Lions are going to beat the Jets, they are going to need all hands on deck, as it is never easy to win on the road against a winning team. That means having Aidan Hutchinson available on the defensive side of the ball.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Former Dexter all-state QB Colin Parachek announces Division I transfer plans

Colin Parachek has found his new football home. The former Dexter all-state quarterback announced Saturday his decision to transfer to Marshall via social media. Parachek spent his freshman year at Morehead State last season after reclassifying to the 2022 class and playing for Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy -- a post-graduate football program in South Carolina -- in 2021.
DEXTER, MI
WolverineDigest

Elite Young Cornerback Picks Michigan

Even as Michigan is preparing for the early signing period in the 2023 class, the staff is hard at work on the trail when it comes to younger prospects. That work paid off earlier today with the commitment of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. Throw in the fact that...
ANN ARBOR, MI
SpartanNation

Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State

Just hours after missing on one of their top high school running back targets, Michigan State football received a commitment from UConn transfer tailback Nathan Carter. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Carter was the lead back for Huskies in...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan OL Karsen Barnhart, DB DJ Turner address questions on plans for 2023

Karsen Barnhart and D.J. Turner were asked about if they are planning on returning to Michigan next season. The pair of Wolverines were asked this on Friday. Barnhart stated that he is most likely planning on coming back next season. Barnhart played in nine games for the Wolverines this season. Barnhart received an All-B1G selection in 2022 and was a part of Michigan’s Joe Moore semifinalist offensive line.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

First-year Ohio State TE becomes newest Buckeye to shed Black Stripe

One Ohio State player has earned the right to shed his Black Stripe. Freshman tight end Bennett Christian became the newest Buckeye to shed his Black Stripe Saturday morning. The coaching staff described him as having “matured a lot over the season,” and now he has earned a high honor in the Buckeyes program.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa hoops star becomes 4th player to record incredible B1G stat in past 10 years

Filip Rebraca is in some pretty good company after his incredible performance against Southeastern Missouri State Saturday night. The senior center became just the fourth B1G player in the past 10 years to record at least 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in Saturday’s win. “MVP” doesn’t begin to describe his performance. The North Dakota transfer was 12-13 from the field and , alongside his impressive stats listed above, earned a block and a steal as well.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away at this point. On New Year's Eve, Michigan is set to take on TCU, while Georgia is scheduled to face Ohio State. Who is going to emerge with the wins?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy