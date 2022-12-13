Read full article on original website
Iowa picks up commitment from 2023 in-state OL
Iowa picked up an offensive line commit Friday afternoon. The Hawkeyes landed Iowa native Cael Winter, adding to the No. 22 overall recruiting class for the class of 2023. “I’m honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and football career at the University of Iowa! Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, family and friends that have helped me along the way.”
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
Michigan Adds Former Five-Star To Roster Via Transfer Portal
Myles Hinton, the former Stanford offensive lineman and younger brother of former U-M defensive tackle Chris Hinton, has announced his commitment to Michigan via the transfer portal. The former five-star prospect chose to leave the Cardinal program shortly after former head coach David Shaw stepped down. Hinton was a huge...
Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction
Joel Klatt is rather bullish on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed in the 2023 CFP. Despite losing to rival Michigan, the Bucks will have a chance at their first CFP Championship since they won the very first one handed out in 2015. But Ohio State will Read more... The post Joel Klatt makes interesting Ohio State CFP prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
4 Players Detroit Lions could target with No. 4 pick
It may only be Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, but that does not mean it’s too soon to start discussing the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick (via the Los Angeles Rams) and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we will use for this exercise.
Matt Rhule, Nebraska earn commitment from in-state K via 2023 class
Matt Rhule received a commitment from a Nebraska high school product. The Huskers added a kicker to their 2023 class from Omaha, Nebraska. Tristan Alvaro is staying in the state of Nebraska to play college football. Alvaro is from the 2023 class and had offers from Air Force, Army, Boston College, and North Dakota State to name a few per 247Sports.
Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell gives update on Aidan Hutchinson
This coming Sunday, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will look to continue their hot streak when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions would move to 7-7 on the season, and they would increase their playoff chances to about 40%. If the Lions are going to beat the Jets, they are going to need all hands on deck, as it is never easy to win on the road against a winning team. That means having Aidan Hutchinson available on the defensive side of the ball.
Matthew Mayer expresses frustration, cites things Illinois needs 'to figure out internally'
Matthew Mayer is not happy, even after an Illinois win. Mayer is in his 1st season for the Illini after 4 seasons playing for the Baylor Bears. Mayer’s 21-point performance on Saturday led the Illini to an easy 68-47 victory over Alabama A&M. However, after the game, Mayer said...
Former Dexter all-state QB Colin Parachek announces Division I transfer plans
Colin Parachek has found his new football home. The former Dexter all-state quarterback announced Saturday his decision to transfer to Marshall via social media. Parachek spent his freshman year at Morehead State last season after reclassifying to the 2022 class and playing for Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy -- a post-graduate football program in South Carolina -- in 2021.
Elite Young Cornerback Picks Michigan
Even as Michigan is preparing for the early signing period in the 2023 class, the staff is hard at work on the trail when it comes to younger prospects. That work paid off earlier today with the commitment of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. Throw in the fact that...
Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State
Just hours after missing on one of their top high school running back targets, Michigan State football received a commitment from UConn transfer tailback Nathan Carter. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Carter was the lead back for Huskies in...
Michigan OL Karsen Barnhart, DB DJ Turner address questions on plans for 2023
Karsen Barnhart and D.J. Turner were asked about if they are planning on returning to Michigan next season. The pair of Wolverines were asked this on Friday. Barnhart stated that he is most likely planning on coming back next season. Barnhart played in nine games for the Wolverines this season. Barnhart received an All-B1G selection in 2022 and was a part of Michigan’s Joe Moore semifinalist offensive line.
First-year Ohio State TE becomes newest Buckeye to shed Black Stripe
One Ohio State player has earned the right to shed his Black Stripe. Freshman tight end Bennett Christian became the newest Buckeye to shed his Black Stripe Saturday morning. The coaching staff described him as having “matured a lot over the season,” and now he has earned a high honor in the Buckeyes program.
Report: Ryan Walters adding former Illinois assistant to fill DC position at Purdue
Illinois football reportedly hired a new DC on Friday, and Purdue has done the same. The Boilermakers are reportedly bringing on an Illinois assistant. Kevin Kane is set to become the next defensive coordinator at Purdue. Kane was the assistant head coach and also dealt with the outside linebackers in Champaign.
Iowa hoops star becomes 4th player to record incredible B1G stat in past 10 years
Filip Rebraca is in some pretty good company after his incredible performance against Southeastern Missouri State Saturday night. The senior center became just the fourth B1G player in the past 10 years to record at least 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in Saturday’s win. “MVP” doesn’t begin to describe his performance. The North Dakota transfer was 12-13 from the field and , alongside his impressive stats listed above, earned a block and a steal as well.
Bret Bielema addresses possibility of losing Illinois assistants to Ryan Walters' staff
Bret Bielema is adjusting to his first big change on his coaching staff at Illinois. Following the regular season, DC Ryan Walters officially left the Illini to take the head coaching position at Purdue. Already, Illinois knows one piece of the defensive coaching staff is leaving Champaign to join Walters...
Nebraska lands transfer commitment from ex-Florida DB, 4-star prospect from 2021 recruiting class
Nebraska landed a defensive back piece out of the portal on Saturday. The player is Corey Collier Jr., a former Florida Gator and member of the 2021 recruiting class. He had a tackle for loss and a sack as a true freshman before appearing in 4 games with a tackle in 2022.
Florida gets roasted on social media for kicking late FG in blowout bowl loss
The Florida Gators are getting roasted for the way the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl ended. Down 30-0 with 42 seconds remaining, Billy Napier decided to send out his field goal unit. The Gators had not been shut out since 1988, and Napier did not want that dubious distinction. Adam...
Matt Rhule shares interesting reaction to Dylan Raiola's recruiting announcement on social media
Matt Rhule posted his reaction to the Dylan Raiola news just like everyone else did on Saturday. Raiola officially decommitted from Ohio State via social media. Rhule posted a gif on social media of former professional wrestler “The Undertaker” waking up from what looked like a deep slumber.
ESPN's Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away at this point. On New Year's Eve, Michigan is set to take on TCU, while Georgia is scheduled to face Ohio State. Who is going to emerge with the wins?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released...
