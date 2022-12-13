Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
GF Business News: New retail…Marvin & liquor licenses
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign that the labor market remains strong even as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates in an effort to cool the economy and slow inflation. Applications for jobless claims fell to 211,000 for the week ending Dec. 10, down by 20,000 from the previous week’s 231,000.
hpr1.com
Fufeng Corn Processing Plant: Angry Citizens in Grand Forks
Citizens came to speak before the Grand Forks City Council on December 6, sharing their concerns about the Fufeng Chinese corn mill project. Fufeng is a $700 million corn processing plant that will extract ingredients for animal nutrition feed formulas. Fufeng has raised concern among citizens who say it will put a toll on local resources, they’re worried about Fufeng’s ties to China and they believe the city council is not completing thorough, intelligent due diligence.
kroxam.com
WINTER STORM WARNING FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN ND IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota is continuing the Winter Storm Warning until 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota cities included in the warning include Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, and Breckenridge. It includes the North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Finley, Hope, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Fargo, and Wahpeton.
KNOX News Radio
Cass County Jail receives bomb threat
A bomb scare Saturday night kept authorities in Cass County busy. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip from an individual advising of a bomb threat to the local Jail. With the assistance of the Red River Regional Drone Team, as well as the Fargo Police Department EOD bomb dog, a safety sweep was conducted in and around the facility and no items of concern were located. The incident remains under investigation.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 14, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrest. Tavia Howe, 44, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Darin Wayne Thornton, 56, of Twin Valley, for 4th-Degree DUI. Derek Jon Brekken, 34, of Crookston, for Assault in the 5th...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheriff Jesse Jahner: Cass County deputies performing more evictions
(Fargp, ND) -- Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says his deputies are performing a growing number of evictions. "Our guys do an excellent job with number one making sure that they plan these things safely, doing a good job doing some background intelligence work before they go to the property and then also working with that person specifically to try to make it a safe thing," said Jahner.
kfgo.com
