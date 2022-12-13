ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 viewer question: How heavy are clouds?

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
 5 days ago
Ever look up in the air on a nice day and wonder how much clouds weigh?

Though light and fluffy cumulus clouds appear weightless as they dot the afternoon sky on a nice day, you may be surprised to learn that they can actually be very, very heavy.

Today on NBC2 News, Meteorologist Rob Duns used some cartoons to help give us an idea as to just how much clouds weigh.

Clouds are water droplets that have been cooled to condense into what we can see when looking up into the air. Though individually they are very small, when you look at the collective picture you can see how quickly things add up.

Watch the video above to see how the math works out with figures from the USGS. Remember the calculated values in the video are for a fair-weather cumulus cloud. Storm clouds are substantially larger and much more dense, meaning they weigh significantly more than the puffy nice conditions cloud used in the example.

Have a weather question? Send it Rob’s way via email at [email protected]. You might see your question appear on TV!

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

