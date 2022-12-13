Read full article on original website
WNDU
Chanukah in Michiana
Police are searching for Michael Delaney. Darren Corbett, 32. was being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond Sunday.
WNDU
Crews respond to fire at Mishawaka home
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday. Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.
WNDU
Two Dead after Suspected Overdose
NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead following an suspected overdose in North Liberty. St. Joseph County Police responded just before 3 am for a call of a suspicious vehicle near Oak & Stanton Roads at the far south side of St. Joe County, almost to Lakeville and Marshall County.
Woman hospitalized after Cass County crash
A woman was injured when two vehicles collided Saturday in Milton Township.
WNDU
Woman shot to death in Benton Harbor
New Buffalo man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Michigan City. Michigan City Police officers were dispatched on Thursday afternoon to a bank alarm at the 1st Source Bank in the 3900 block of Franklin Street.
WNDU
Benton Township police investigating woman’s shooting death
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton township police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman Saturday. Police called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments. There they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. The investigation found...
WNDU
Akron man arrested on murder charge
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Walkerton police arrested an Akron man Saturday on charges he murdered a minor. They arrested 32-year-old Darren Scott Corbett, formerly of Walkerton. He was arrested in Walkerton. Along with murder, he’s charged with aggravated battery resulting in death of a child and neglect of a dependent...
WNDU
1 dead after early morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in South Bend. South Bend Police were called to the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 8:18 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 100 block of EMS C31 Lane, Warsaw. Fraud occurred. 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 100 block of EMS W29b Lane, North Webster. A boat battery, tools and a kayak were stolen from a shed. Value of $850.
95.3 MNC
Bristol man, 36, issued a trespass warning after argument over order at Taco Bell
A Bristol man was issued a trespass warning after getting into a verbal fight with a Taco Bell employee over his order. Police were called around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, to the restaurant in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road. The 36-year-old Bristol man said he was battered...
WNDU
Boss Services gifts a new furnace to single-mother in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Let’s take a look at what’s good here in Michiana. How about this Benton Harbor business that’s making sure their neighbors don’t go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway?. Boss Services gives out free furnaces every holiday season to...
hometownnewsnow.com
Oxygen Mask Part of Latest Meth Bust
(La Porte County, IN) - There appears to be no end to a rash of methamphetamine arrests. Christopher Adams, 50, of Michigan City, and Tiffany Ransom, 34, of La Porte were stopped by the authorities in a vehicle with expired plates last week in the area of U.S. 20 and State Road 39, according to La Porte County Police.
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for December 16, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Dwight Caradine, Sr., Winstin Cartright, Allesha Carter, and Robert Harris III. Dwight Caradine, Sr. is wanted for aggravated battery. Winstin Cartright is wanted for probation violation for the original conviction of battery to a minor. Allesha Carter is wanted for probation violation for the...
Police: No explanation for disappearance of Portage mom of 8
Police are growing increasingly worried as they search for a mother of eight who has been missing since Saturday.
WNDU
3 hurt in early morning crash on Bypass in St. Joseph County
A Benton Harbor business that's making sure its neighbors don't go cold this holiday season with a heartwarming giveaway!. Monroe Circle Community Center hosting ‘Christmas Store’ to support Michiana families. Updated: 54 minutes ago. The store will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, from 3 p.m. to 8...
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Cold Case Reopened
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police have reopened a 15-year-old cold case in the hopes of cracking an unsolved murder. On April 1, 2007, Robert “RJ” Winters was found in the 200 block of Michigan City’s E. Fulton St. dead from a gunshot wound. Winters’ death...
95.3 MNC
Accused killer found not guilty of August 2020 shooting death in South Bend
A man accused of murder in an August 2020 shooting on South Roosevelt Avenue has been found not guilty, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57. The not guilty verdict came after a four-day trial. It was just before 11:30 on the evening of Aug. 21, 2020, police were called to the 100 block of S. Roosevelt Ave. in Mishawaka for a shooting.
WNDU
Super Saturday shoppers pack University Park Mall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - With the holidays right around the corner, Michiana residents are checking some things off their lists with some last-minute shopping. The University Park Mall parking lot was bustling as Super Saturday is one of the year’s busiest shopping days. Whether it was last-minute gifts or...
WNDU
Rochester man dies after getting hit by SUV on U.S. 31 in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a Rochester man is dead after he was hit by an SUV on Thursday night in Fulton County. Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash just before 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
WNDU
Mishawaka High School students hold ‘Grocery Store Food Drive’ for those in need
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana this holiday season?. How about Mishawaka students coming together to provide meals for those in need?. Students set up their 42nd annual food drive at Mishawaka High School on Friday. It had aisle after aisle of donated food for families. “The...
