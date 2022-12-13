Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
Unite for Union Tornado Relief Drive: How You Can Help
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You can help make a difference in the lives of tornado victims in Union Parish with a simple donation. No donation is too small. On Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, an EF-3 tornado caused widespread damage and destroyed several homes and other buildings just before the Christmas and New Years holidays. Families lost everything, even the presents under the tree.
KNOE TV8
Grinch makes special appearance at NELA Children’s Museum for cocoa and cookies
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum opened its Santa’s Christmas Village on Sunday evening for ‘Cocoa and Cookies with the Grinch.’. The museum opened on Dec. 18, 2022 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. for children to play in the village, take pictures with the Grinch and have cocoa and cookies with their caregivers.
KNOE TV8
Reaction pours in following indictments of five La. law enforcement officers
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Reactions are pouring in after four state troopers and a Union Parish deputy were indicted in connection with Ronald Greene’s death. Green died in state police custody in 2019 following a high-speed chase that ended in Union Parish. “It is a historical day in Louisiana...
KNOE TV8
Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small told News Channel 5 on Friday, Dec. 16, that he has been retained to represent one of the five law enforcement officers indicted Thursday night in connection to the May 10, 2019, death of Ronald Greene. Two current Louisiana State Police...
KNOE TV8
City of West Monroe hosts ‘Wreaths Across America’ ceremony at Hasley Cemetery
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - People around the country celebrated ‘Wreaths Across America’ on Saturday. ‘Wreaths Across America’ is a day where wreath-laying ceremonies are held at cemeteries and memorial sites to honor and show appreciation to veterans that have passed on. The City of West Monroe...
KNOE TV8
NWS: Franklin/Madison Parish tornado rated EF-1, peak winds of 105 mph
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The National Weather Service in Jackson has confirmed that the tornado that moved through portions of Franklin and Madison Parishes on December 13th was an EF-1 with peak winds of 105 MPH. The tornado traveled approximately 11.13 miles during its 16-minute stent on the ground, reaching a...
State Police execute search warrant; Monroe duo arrested for allegedly possessing one pound of narcotics and firearm
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Palmwood Drive in Monroe, La. Once authorities arrived at the scene, 21-year-old Cierra S. Brown and 28-year-old Rodderick Bradley exited the home […]
KNOE TV8
East All-Stars beat West in 2022 I-20 Bowl
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - All the East All-Stars showed out at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium in Ruston to beat the West in the 6th annual I-20 Bowl, 28-10. Carroll’s Amareya Greeley won the MVP with two receiving touchdowns and one through the air. The East improves to 5-1 against the West in the I-20 Bowl.
KNOE TV8
East All-Stars “bowl” off steam ahead of I-20 Bowl
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Before the East All-Stars face off against the West in the 6th annual I-20 Bowl, the players took over Surge in West Monroe. The stars took us inside all the excitement.
KNOE TV8
Lady Techsters drop C-USA opener to UTEP
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech women’s basketball fell to UTEP in its Conference-USA opener, 62-54. It was a back-and-forth game with eight lead changes and tied six times, but the Miners hit five free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.
KNOE TV8
ULM women’s basketball falls to Tennessee Tech
Volunteers unload products donated by Karl Malone for Union Parish storm victims. Volunteers unload products donated by Karl Malone for Union Parish storm victims. East All-Stars “bowl” off steam ahead of I-20 Bowl. Updated: 6 hours ago. NELA high school football’s best take over Surge. City of...
KNOE TV8
ULM men’s basketball dominates Lamar
Volunteers unload products donated by Karl Malone for Union Parish storm victims. Volunteers unload products donated by Karl Malone for Union Parish storm victims. East All-Stars “bowl” off steam ahead of I-20 Bowl. Updated: 6 hours ago. NELA high school football’s best take over Surge. City of...
Comments / 0