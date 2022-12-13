ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, LA

KNOE TV8

Unite for Union Tornado Relief Drive: How You Can Help

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You can help make a difference in the lives of tornado victims in Union Parish with a simple donation. No donation is too small. On Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, an EF-3 tornado caused widespread damage and destroyed several homes and other buildings just before the Christmas and New Years holidays. Families lost everything, even the presents under the tree.
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Grinch makes special appearance at NELA Children’s Museum for cocoa and cookies

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum opened its Santa’s Christmas Village on Sunday evening for ‘Cocoa and Cookies with the Grinch.’. The museum opened on Dec. 18, 2022 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. for children to play in the village, take pictures with the Grinch and have cocoa and cookies with their caregivers.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small told News Channel 5 on Friday, Dec. 16, that he has been retained to represent one of the five law enforcement officers indicted Thursday night in connection to the May 10, 2019, death of Ronald Greene. Two current Louisiana State Police...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

State Police execute search warrant; Monroe duo arrested for allegedly possessing one pound of narcotics and firearm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 100 block of Palmwood Drive in Monroe, La. Once authorities arrived at the scene, 21-year-old Cierra S. Brown and 28-year-old Rodderick Bradley exited the home […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

East All-Stars beat West in 2022 I-20 Bowl

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - All the East All-Stars showed out at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium in Ruston to beat the West in the 6th annual I-20 Bowl, 28-10. Carroll’s Amareya Greeley won the MVP with two receiving touchdowns and one through the air. The East improves to 5-1 against the West in the I-20 Bowl.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Lady Techsters drop C-USA opener to UTEP

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech women’s basketball fell to UTEP in its Conference-USA opener, 62-54. It was a back-and-forth game with eight lead changes and tied six times, but the Miners hit five free throws down the stretch to secure the victory.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM women’s basketball falls to Tennessee Tech

WEST MONROE, LA
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM men’s basketball dominates Lamar

WEST MONROE, LA

