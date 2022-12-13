Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch already issued in north Iowa for Thursday through Saturday
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Significant Winter Storm and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week... .A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to latter portions of the week. Confidence is increasing in the potential for a significant multi-faceted event including possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across central Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain uncertain at this time, but changes in projected snow totals will not preclude the potential for blizzard conditions due to strong winds and blowing snow which would render travel dangerous to impossible. Extreme cold is highly likely as wind chills fall to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from Thursday through the end of the week. Those with holiday travel interests from late Wednesday through the end of the week are strongly encouraged to pay close attention for forecast updates and be prepared to consider alternative plans. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
StormTeam 3: Light, persistent snow Monday afternoon; winter storm later this week
MONDAY - A light persistent afternoon/evening snow. A weak wave of light snow will move through the region during the second half of Monday. Accumulations across most of the region should be around an inch give or take, with up to 2 inches of the snow is fluffy enough. Some slick spots are possible during the evening commute.
