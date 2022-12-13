Read full article on original website
Pritzker unveils state's Menorah before the start of Hanukkah
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined the Illinois Jewish Caucus at the Bilandic Building in downtown Chicago to unveil the state's Menorah.
Man shot on expressway on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on a Chicago expressway on Saturday. The man was heading southbound on I-57 around 4 p.m. near the South Halsted interchange when he was shot. He was shot in the back. Illinois State Police are asking anyone who was a witness...
Vivid Seats renovates Chicago headquarters, Pritzker celebrates
CHICAGO - A company that connects concert ticket sellers and buyers has re-invested in Chicago. Vivid Seats incorporated has renovated its Chicago headquarters. The 48,000 square foot office is in the Marshall Field's building on Washington Street. Governor JB Pritzker and other local leaders gathered there Thursday for a ribbon...
Chicago City Council approves mass transit TIF to help bankroll Red Line South extension
CHICAGO - Former Mayor Richard J. Daley talked about extending the Red Line South to 130th Street. Mayor Lori Lightfoot can now say she helped deliver the $3.6 billion extension that will finally provide mass transit service to the only part of Chicago without it. With only one dissenting vote...
New Chicago casino gets final zoning approval
Chicago City Council voted to approve zoning for the $1.7 billion Bally's casino in River West Wednesday.
Holiday Helpings 2022 with the Greater Chicago Food Depository
CHICAGO - Leading up to Christmas, FOX 32 Chicago is partnering with local chefs to help you get inspired with some new holiday recipes. To get full recipes and instructions to make these dishes, make a donation to the Greater Chicago Food Depository here. Roasted chicken with Mash & Gravy.
DuPage County judge rules Oakbrook Terrace red light cameras will stay on
DUPAGE COUNTY - Red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace will stay on for now. The decision was made Wednesday by a DuPage County judge. The cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street will continue operation until at least May. It's the second continuance ruling by a judge after a lawsuit...
Chicago marks two years since first COVID vaccines were administered in the city
CHICAGO - Two years ago the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Chicago. As of Thursday, nearly 80 percent of the city's entire population has received at least one dose. As we near the peak of the holiday season, the Chicago Department of Public Health and Lurie Children's Hospital are...
Man robs CTA passenger at knifepoint minutes after robbing store in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a store in the Loop and a man on a CTA train in River North back-to-back on Thursday. Police say Charles Lawson of Chicago was arrested at 11:07 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who minutes before robbed a 33-year-old man at knifepoint on while on a CTA train in the 500 block of North State Street.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth proposes airline safety bill
As millions of Americans are about to board crowded flights in the next few weeks, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Capt. Sully Sullenberger talked about airline safety at O'Hare Friday.
Chicago cracks down on violators of bike lane rules
The Chicago City Council has passed an enforcement ordinance aimed at keeping bikers safe on the road.
JCC Chicago's 8 Nights of Hanukkah returns Sunday
JCC Chicago has organized eight fun-filled nights for all ages from Dec. 18 - 25 to celebrate Hanukkah and get you feeling festive. The events are free and you do not need to be a member of the JCC to join in on the holiday fun.
Man, 29, shot several times after argument in Portage Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 29-year-old got into an argument with someone who followed him into a parking lot and shot him several times around 8:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Addison Street, according to police.
4 shot, 2 fatally, outside Juarez High School on West Side
Two boys were killed and two other teens were wounded in a shooting outside Benito Juarez High School on the West Side Friday afternoon.
Elderly Chicago woman robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park: 'This can't go on'
CHICAGO - An elderly woman was robbed of her purse at gunpoint Wednesday morning on Chicago's North Side. Diana DeJacimo lives in downtown Chicago. On the morning of the robbery she drove to Lincoln Park to visit her daughter. Around 11:20 a.m., DeJacimo was on the sidewalk with her dog,...
CTA, Pace to issue shared passes next year
CHICAGO - Public transportation leaders are creating passes that can be used on both the CTA and Pace suburban buses. The two transit agencies announced Wednesday that, beginning early next year, they will be offering one-day, three-day, seven-day and 30-day unlimited-ride passes that can be used on both transit systems.
Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 critically wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were shot in a drive-by Thursday afternoon in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the male victims were on the sidewalk in the 800 block of North St. Louis Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside fired shots. A...
Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place in February
CHICAGO - The Chicago Auto Show is set to return to full throttle at McCormick Place this upcoming February. The Auto Show dates back to 1901. Some details about next year's event were released Thursday. More traditional gas-powered exhibits and brands that took a hiatus during the pandemic will be...
Two boys killed, two other teens wounded in shooting outside Juarez High School on West Side
CHICAGO - Two high school students were killed and two other teens were injured following a shooting outside Benito Juarez Community Academy in the city’s Pilsen neighborhood on Friday. Around 2:38 p.m., shortly after dismissal, officials said gunfire erupted outside the school. Sources tell FOX 32 Chicago that all...
Teen charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in Lincoln Square
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after a woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Chicago's North Side on Thursday. Police say a 30-year-old woman was robbed of her car in the 2200 block of West Giddings Street in Lincoln Square. Officers arrested the offender moments later when he...
