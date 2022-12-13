ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot on expressway on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on a Chicago expressway on Saturday. The man was heading southbound on I-57 around 4 p.m. near the South Halsted interchange when he was shot. He was shot in the back. Illinois State Police are asking anyone who was a witness...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Vivid Seats renovates Chicago headquarters, Pritzker celebrates

CHICAGO - A company that connects concert ticket sellers and buyers has re-invested in Chicago. Vivid Seats incorporated has renovated its Chicago headquarters. The 48,000 square foot office is in the Marshall Field's building on Washington Street. Governor JB Pritzker and other local leaders gathered there Thursday for a ribbon...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man robs CTA passenger at knifepoint minutes after robbing store in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a store in the Loop and a man on a CTA train in River North back-to-back on Thursday. Police say Charles Lawson of Chicago was arrested at 11:07 a.m. after he was identified as the offender who minutes before robbed a 33-year-old man at knifepoint on while on a CTA train in the 500 block of North State Street.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 29, shot several times after argument in Portage Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 29-year-old got into an argument with someone who followed him into a parking lot and shot him several times around 8:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Addison Street, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

CTA, Pace to issue shared passes next year

CHICAGO - Public transportation leaders are creating passes that can be used on both the CTA and Pace suburban buses. The two transit agencies announced Wednesday that, beginning early next year, they will be offering one-day, three-day, seven-day and 30-day unlimited-ride passes that can be used on both transit systems.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place in February

CHICAGO - The Chicago Auto Show is set to return to full throttle at McCormick Place this upcoming February. The Auto Show dates back to 1901. Some details about next year's event were released Thursday. More traditional gas-powered exhibits and brands that took a hiatus during the pandemic will be...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
53K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy