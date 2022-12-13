ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana state offices in 12 parishes closed Dec. 14 due to weather

By Lindsey Ducharme
LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) – 12 parishes, including Lafayette, across Louisiana will be closing their state offices on Wednesday, Dec. 14 due to severe weather.

State offices located in these parishes will be closed:

  • Lafayette
  • St. Landry
  • St. Martin
  • Ascension
  • East Baton Rouge
  • East Feliciana
  • Iberville
  • Livingston
  • Pointe Coupee
  • St. Helena
  • West Baton Rouge
  • West Feliciana
