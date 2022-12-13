Louisiana state offices in 12 parishes closed Dec. 14 due to weather

LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) – 12 parishes, including Lafayette, across Louisiana will be closing their state offices on Wednesday, Dec. 14 due to severe weather.

State offices located in these parishes will be closed:

Lafayette

St. Landry

St. Martin

Ascension

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberville

Livingston

Pointe Coupee

St. Helena

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.