Louisiana state offices in 12 parishes closed Dec. 14 due to weather
LOUISIANA ( KLFY ) – 12 parishes, including Lafayette, across Louisiana will be closing their state offices on Wednesday, Dec. 14 due to severe weather.List of Acadiana school closures due to severe weather
State offices located in these parishes will be closed:
- Lafayette
- St. Landry
- St. Martin
- Ascension
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Iberville
- Livingston
- Pointe Coupee
- St. Helena
- West Baton Rouge
- West Feliciana
