MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Salvation Army corporate partners ask the community to help raise money for the Red Kettle campaign through a unique, two-day event. Starting Dec. 19, called “Mega Monday Mania,” the goal is to raise $30,000 in one day as a community. Then, match and raise $21,000 on “Triple Twenty Tuesday,” Dec. 20. Corporate partners donated $51,000 to help the campaign, and they want the community to match that amount.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO