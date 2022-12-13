Read full article on original website
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 28-year-old Raymond resident Reid Oftedahl says he is slowly, but surely, making a stable recovery after a bull riding injury on Dec. 2. “I’m doing good. I’m doing good,” bull rider Reid Oftedahl said. The Pemberton-native says that making his debut in the...
Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is 2022 Guardians of the Flame
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office receives an award for charitable work. The sheriff’s Office is named this year’s Guardians of the Flame. They were presented the award at the annual Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Conference. The award recognizes outstanding law enforcement agencies...
No. 8 Mankato East overwhelms Winona to stay undefeated
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state-ranked Mankato East boys’ basketball team made it rain 3′s inside their own gym, defeating the Winona Winhawks by a 79-51 final on Saturday. The Cougars are now 4-0 on the young season.
New playground for Jefferson Elementary
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jefferson Elementary School wants to build a new playground for its students, and thanks to a major donation from a local family, the project will happen. Jefferson-alum Kyle Baynes and his family donated $500,000 to Jefferson, as a part of the school’s goal to build a...
West defeats St. Peter 84-70
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets boys basketball team moves to .500 after a 84-70 win against St. Peter. The Scarlets next game is at Faribault Tuesday starting 7:30 p.m.
Community’s help needed for Mankato Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Salvation Army corporate partners ask the community to help raise money for the Red Kettle campaign through a unique, two-day event. Starting Dec. 19, called “Mega Monday Mania,” the goal is to raise $30,000 in one day as a community. Then, match and raise $21,000 on “Triple Twenty Tuesday,” Dec. 20. Corporate partners donated $51,000 to help the campaign, and they want the community to match that amount.
The Mankato Area Hockey Association is hosting a game to support a local hockey family impacted by cancer
Another round of snow causes slick roads, snow emergency in Mankato. Another round of snow caused some school delays and cancellations this morning. KEYC News Now Weather Forecast.
Mankato East edges New Ulm in Saturday showdown
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ hockey team picked up a road win over the New Ulm Eagles with a slim 1-0 victory on Saturday. The Cougars improve to 8-2 with the win, the Eagles are now 5-5.
Loyola wins 72-62 over St. Clair in OT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Loyola Crusaders boys basketball team stays undefeated with a 72-62 overtime win against St. Clair. The Crusaders are back in action at Alden-Conger Tuesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Another round of snow causes slick roads, snow emergency in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another round of snow caused some school delays and cancellations this morning. Another two inches of snow fell in the Mankato area. Mankato Area Public Schools, as well as Waseca, New Ulm, St. Peter among others were two hours late this morning, but some schools like Fairmont, Mountain Lake, Truman and Windom canceled classes for the day.
