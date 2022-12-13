ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Getting Answers: surge in respiratory viruses impacting local hospitals

By Kristin Burnell, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
westernmassnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 18

A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton Police hosts stuff a cruiser event

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Easthampton Police held a stuff a cruiser event on Saturday outside of the Big E Supermarket. They were able to stuff over 4 cruisers at the event. The Easthampton Police Department will be accepting donations until Monday at their station. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene on King Street in Hatfield for reports of a first-alarm structure fire. According to Hatfield Fire, they are on scene with “multiple mutual aid in town.” The cause of the fire is unknown. “Upon arrival we had fire on the...
HATFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Fire crews respond to rollover crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a 2 car rollover crash. The crash happened around 6:30 P.M. in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road. The area was closed for a few hours while crews worked to clear the...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Two people found dead in Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Huntington and State Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home on Wednesday. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the bodies of 70-year-old Gary Rom and 59-year-old Evelyn Korfias were found inside their home on Nagler Cross Road Wednesday afternoon by a friend who had stopped by.
HUNTINGTON, MA
WTNH

1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. The crash took place just before 11 a.m., and Rt. 2 was subsequently closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 32-year-old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, lost […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
WCVB

Missing Webster couple found safe, sleeping in car in Connecticut

WEBSTER, Mass. — A Webster, Massachusetts, couple that was previously reported missing has been found safe in Clinton, Connecticut, police told NewsCenter 5. Webster police had previously issued a Silver Alert for Janusz Melewski, 77, and Stanislawa Melewski, 94, who had not been seen at their residence since 11 a.m. Tuesday.
WEBSTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holiday shipping deadlines loom

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The next couple of days could be your last chance to make sure your holidays gifts get to your destination before Christmas. People at the Chicopee Post Office tell Western Mass News they have a tendency to wait until the last minute to ship their holiday gifts.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Northampton marijuana shop The Source closes; 1st shutdown for state’s cannabis industry

The Source, a marijuana shop at 58 Pleasant St. in Northampton that opened only in March, will close Friday. It’s the first marijuana shop in Massachusetts to shut down since the first legal adult use dispensaries opened in 2018. Many in the industry see this as a harbinger of a shakedown in a maturing industry, especially in Northampton which has 12, soon to be 11, operational stores.
NORTHAMPTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy