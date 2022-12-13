Getting Answers: surge in respiratory viruses impacting local hospitals

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Dec. 18
A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. A Dry, Breeze, And Seasonable Weekend Is Expected. Big Storm Before Christmas?. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene. Officials emphasize the importance of carbon monoxide detectors after responding to Springfield scene.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Jewish Community Center’s Hannukah kickoff celebration holds deeper meaning after recent fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday marked the first night of Hannukah and dozens gathered at the Springfield Jewish Community Center to ring in the holiday with a menorah lighting ceremony. The JCC community gathered together for an annual tradition, but this year the festival of lights held a deeper meaning many...
Assessing the impact of Friday’s storm
It was a beautiful day for shoveling around the Valley Saturday, and some areas needed it more than others.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield firefighters to hold 2 drive-thru toy giveaways for families in need
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Fire Department and the Springfield Association of Firefighters (I.A.F.F. Local 648) have teamed up to host two drive-thru toy giveaways for families in need this holiday season. Both events will be held on Monday, December 19th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families can...
Hartford blaze displaces 10 people from 3-family home
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire at a three-family home on Lenox Street in Hartford has displaced four adults and six children. The fire started at around 11 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Hartford Fire Department. There were heavy flames on the back porches on all three floors when firefighters responded. Everyone inside […]
westernmassnews.com
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton Police hosts stuff a cruiser event
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Easthampton Police held a stuff a cruiser event on Saturday outside of the Big E Supermarket. They were able to stuff over 4 cruisers at the event. The Easthampton Police Department will be accepting donations until Monday at their station. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM)....
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield
HATFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are on scene on King Street in Hatfield for reports of a first-alarm structure fire. According to Hatfield Fire, they are on scene with “multiple mutual aid in town.” The cause of the fire is unknown. “Upon arrival we had fire on the...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Fire crews respond to rollover crash
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a 2 car rollover crash. The crash happened around 6:30 P.M. in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road. The area was closed for a few hours while crews worked to clear the...
westernmassnews.com
Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
westernmassnews.com
Two people found dead in Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Huntington and State Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside their home on Wednesday. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the bodies of 70-year-old Gary Rom and 59-year-old Evelyn Korfias were found inside their home on Nagler Cross Road Wednesday afternoon by a friend who had stopped by.
1 injured in Glastonbury Route 2 rollover
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 2 East was closed early Sunday afternoon for a rollover crash. The crash took place just before 11 a.m., and Rt. 2 was subsequently closed between Exits 10 and 12. The vehicle, a Honda Accord, was driving east when the driver, 32-year-old Alvin Ellison of East Hartford, lost […]
Pedestrian dies after accident in Springfield
A man is dead Wednesday after an accident in Springfield.
Meghan Marohn’s cause of death not able to be determined
Autopsy results have determined that the remains found on September 1 belong to missing Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn.
WCVB
Missing Webster couple found safe, sleeping in car in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A Webster, Massachusetts, couple that was previously reported missing has been found safe in Clinton, Connecticut, police told NewsCenter 5. Webster police had previously issued a Silver Alert for Janusz Melewski, 77, and Stanislawa Melewski, 94, who had not been seen at their residence since 11 a.m. Tuesday.
westernmassnews.com
Holiday shipping deadlines loom
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The next couple of days could be your last chance to make sure your holidays gifts get to your destination before Christmas. People at the Chicopee Post Office tell Western Mass News they have a tendency to wait until the last minute to ship their holiday gifts.
westernmassnews.com
Last-minute shoppers keeping retailers busy on the last weekend before Christmas
Suspect flees after man is shot inside The Unicorn on High Street. Suspect flees after man is shot inside The Unicorn on High Street. Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield. Updated: 4 hours ago. Crews respond to structure fire on King Street in Hatfield. Annual Wheelchair...
Springfield Police warning residents about Eversource scheme
Eversource was noted about a customer in Springfield who has a suspicious visit from an Eversource "employee."
Northampton marijuana shop The Source closes; 1st shutdown for state’s cannabis industry
The Source, a marijuana shop at 58 Pleasant St. in Northampton that opened only in March, will close Friday. It’s the first marijuana shop in Massachusetts to shut down since the first legal adult use dispensaries opened in 2018. Many in the industry see this as a harbinger of a shakedown in a maturing industry, especially in Northampton which has 12, soon to be 11, operational stores.
Comments / 0