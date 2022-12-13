Read full article on original website
Man dies after Seminole County head-on crash, troopers say
SE,MINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died following a head-on crash Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. in Seminole County. A Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling westbound on State Road 46 approaching Richmond Avenue, while a Ford F-150 was traveling...
2 Daytona Beach men arrested for stealing a trailer in Palm Coast, FCSO says
PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men from Daytona Beach carrying drugs and guns while driving a stolen dump trailer. This happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Pine Lakes Parkway near Wellington Drive. Deputies said they had spotted the suspects driving down Belle...
Man injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in a shooting in Orange County, according to deputies. Officials from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to the 2600 block of Silver Hills Drive in reference to the shooting on Saturday at 11:41 p.m.
Off-duty Volusia deputy arrested on DUI charge in Seminole County, sheriff’s office says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An off-duty Volusia County deputy was arrested Saturday by troopers on a charge of driving under the influence in Seminole County, according to the sheriff’s office. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Julia Curtin, 23, was stopped by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper...
Man killed, 2 others injured in wrong-way crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash in Orange County Saturday morning, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred on State Road 417 at mile marker 36 around 3:42 a.m. [TRENDING: Christmas miracle? Arctic blast...
Volusia Sheriff's deputy arrested on DUI charge after being pulled over on I-4, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy is accused of driving under the influence while in her personal vehicle on Interstate 4 in Seminole County Saturday night. Julia Curtin, 23, was arrested on a DUI charge after a trooper pulled her over on I-4 near State Road...
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top level
A Florida witness in the Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida, area reported watching and photographing four, silent, triangle-shaped objects just above the tree top level at about 7:22 p.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Man caught on camera kicking dog in Florida
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pennsylvania is caught on camera kicking a dog in Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Hoffman after video showed him kicking a dog in the front yard of a home. It happened Thursday in Cocoa Beach. **Warning-disturbing video...
Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
Palm Coast woman, 46, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1
A 46-year-old Palm Coast woman died in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 the night of Dec. 16 when her sedan was struck by a pickup truck that was driving in the wrong direction. The pickup truck driver, a 64-year-old Palm Coast man, had serious injuries. The woman was driving...
Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother multiple times, attacked her with frying pan, police say
COCOA, Fla. – Tobias Brewer – the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and beating someone in Cocoa back in November – tried to kill his own mother, police said. Brewer was arrested on Nov. 30 when police said they responded to a Cocoa home at 1202 Japonica Lane after receiving a call from the mother of one of the suspect’s friends, saying the boy told her “Toby” killed his mother.
18-year-old shot after fight breaks out among group of teens in Lady Lake, police say
LADY LAKE, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was shot after a fight broke out among a group of teens, according to the Lady Lake Police Department. Deputy Chief Jason Brough said the group got into a fight in the parking lot of a Lady Lake apartment complex when a 17-year-old boy pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.
‘Turn yourself in:’ Mom of 25-year-old Florida man killed in wrong-way crash wants justice
DELAND, Fla. - The mom of one of the victims of a triple deadly crash in Volusia County said her son was loved by everyone he met. Theresa Moser said her son Kyle Moser had just turned 25 and was the youngest of her five children. Moser was killed in...
VSO Investigating DeLand Home Invasion
DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is investiagting a home invasion that saw an 87 year-old man held at gunpoint, the agency says. The incident started when the suspect masqueraded as a solicitor. The victim was approached when he was sitting in his garage at abour 1:00 pm on...
Man dies after altercation at DeLand home, VCSO says
DELAND, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a man’s death in a DeLand home this week. Deputies said they discovered 43-year-old Daniel Dangerfield unresponsive in the home at 1964 3rd Ave. on Wednesday afternoon. Detectives said Dangerfield had been involved in an...
‘No longer poses a risk:’ Records show ‘brutal rapist’ arrested in Orange County was released in May
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Following the arrest Thursday of a man accused of raping and mutilating a woman in Orange County, News 6 gathered court documents that show he was released from a state facility for sexually violent offenders earlier this year. Whitehead, 54, is accused of raping and...
Man found guilty in Seminole County revenge plot murder over stolen PlayStation
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found guilty on Friday in a 2018 revenge murder plot in Seminole County over a stolen Playstation. A jury found Jake Bilotta guilty on first-degree murder in the death of Joshua Barnes, 24. [TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by...
Sheriff: Body found in Kissimmee identified as 73-year-old man missing since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced Friday that deputies have identified a body that was found in Kissimmee last month as 73-year-old Herman McClenton. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. McClenton, who had dementia, was reported missing after he left Emerald Island Resort...
Woman accused of manslaughter after daughter’s death in May, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was arrested Friday after her daughter died in the hospital back in May, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said they responded to the Arnold Palmer Hospital in early May of this year after reports came in about a 7-year-old girl who had died there.
