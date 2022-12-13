ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Related
click orlando

Man injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in a shooting in Orange County, according to deputies. Officials from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to the 2600 block of Silver Hills Drive in reference to the shooting on Saturday at 11:41 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man caught on camera kicking dog in Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pennsylvania is caught on camera kicking a dog in Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Hoffman after video showed him kicking a dog in the front yard of a home. It happened Thursday in Cocoa Beach. **Warning-disturbing video...
COCOA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
DELTONA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast woman, 46, dies in head-on crash on U.S. 1

A 46-year-old Palm Coast woman died in a head-on crash on U.S. 1 the night of Dec. 16 when her sedan was struck by a pickup truck that was driving in the wrong direction. The pickup truck driver, a 64-year-old Palm Coast man, had serious injuries. The woman was driving...
PALM COAST, FL
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

‘Toby did this:’ 17-year-old stabbed mother multiple times, attacked her with frying pan, police say

COCOA, Fla. – Tobias Brewer – the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and beating someone in Cocoa back in November – tried to kill his own mother, police said. Brewer was arrested on Nov. 30 when police said they responded to a Cocoa home at 1202 Japonica Lane after receiving a call from the mother of one of the suspect’s friends, saying the boy told her “Toby” killed his mother.
COCOA, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

VSO Investigating DeLand Home Invasion

DELAND, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is investiagting a home invasion that saw an 87 year-old man held at gunpoint, the agency says. The incident started when the suspect masqueraded as a solicitor. The victim was approached when he was sitting in his garage at abour 1:00 pm on...
DELAND, FL

