Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
There will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town
It might sound crazy, but local fire departments are hoping there will soon be a lot of fires on the east side of town. However, they hope the fires will end up saving lives. It is all part of the schools that will soon take place at the fire training ground located on Highway 190, near the Goodman Correctional Facility.
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Dec 19th, 2022
MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637.
kjas.com
Shara Rogers Crane
Shara Rogers Crane, 36, of Call passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Call, Texas. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shultz Funeral Home in Jasper to celebrate her life. Shara was born on July 5, 1986 in...
kjas.com
Tom Crenshaw
Tom Crenshaw, 91 of Jasper, Texas, passed away on December 14, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Shultz Funeral Home. The family will greet friends on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tom Crenshaw was born July 3,...
kjas.com
14 and 15-year-olds killed when SUV leaves road and crashes into RV south of Vidor
A 15-year-old driver and his 14-year-old passenger were killed when the SUV they were in left a road south of Vidor and crashed into a parked RV, then burst into flames, according to information DPS Lt. Chuck Havard provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. He identifies the driver as Blake Post...
kjas.com
Former Jasper County Commissioner James Smith has died
Former Jasper County Commissioner James Smith died on Sunday at the age of 86. Smith, who was a resident of Kirbyville and a former employee of the paper mill at Evadale, served as County Commissioner of Precinct 3 from 1989 to 2000. A freemason, for over 60 years, Smith was...
kjas.com
Stolen truck found abandoned in Newton County
Newton County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Wonders says a stolen vehicle has been found abandoned in the southern end of the county. According to Wonders, the late model Dodge Ram pickup truck was recently reported stolen out of Hardin County, and on Friday night it was discovered stashed in a wooded area in the Deweyville/Indian Lake area.
kjas.com
Local man injured in auto-pedestrian accident
Jasper Police say a local man is undergoing treatment following an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred shortly before noon on Saturday at the intersection of Highway 190 East and Graham Streets. What happened and who was injured or involved is not known as officers investigate the incident. The location where the...
kjas.com
DeRidder man killed in Allen Parish crash
Louisiana State Police say they investigated two separate fatal accidents in Allen Parish on Friday, one of which left a DeRidder man dead. Troopers say at about 2:00 Friday afternoon 31-year-old Katlin Wayne Powell was driving an 18-wheeler that was hauling utility poles when he had to suddenly brake to avoid a car slowing down in front of him. According to troopers, the utility poles slid forward and crashed into the cab of the truck, resulting in Powell’s death.
kjas.com
Charles DeRouen
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Charles DeRouen, age 95, of Jasper, Texas, will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Homer Cemetery, Jasper, Texas. Charles died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Dogwood Trails Manor in Woodville, Tyler Co., Texas. A native of Avery Island, Louisiana,...
kjas.com
PN-G falls in State Championship, Sparklight customers unable to watch the game
The Port Neches-Groves Indians fell to Dallas South Oak Cliff in the 4-A Division II State Championship game on Friday night. Meanwhile, Jasper area customers of Sparklight Cable were unable to watch the game. PN-G jumped out to a 17-3 lead in the first half at AT&T Stadium in Arlington....
Comments / 0