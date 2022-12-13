Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders Had 3-Word Message After Final Jackson State Game
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday evening. The Jackson State team fell to North Carolina Central, 41-34, on Saturday. Still, it was a highly successful - and truly entertaining - tenure from Sanders at Jackson State. Following the game, Deion had a simple three-word message...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Gross Injury
Another year, another Joe Burrow pinky injury. Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback suffered a painful pinky injury late in the regular season. This year, it appears to have happened again. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick suffered the injury on Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay. It doesn't...
Deion Sanders' Sons Reportedly Make Transfer Decision
Deion Sanders coached his final game at Jackson State on Saturday afternoon. Following the game, both of his sons made their official transfer decisions.. Both Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders officially entered the transfer portal on Saturday evening. On3 first reported the news. Unsurprisingly, both players are expected to end...
Former No. 1 Recruit Travis Hunter Makes Decision On Future
One of Deion Sanders' most expensive pieces of Louis luggage has officially hit the transfer portal. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the former top-ranked player in the 2022 class is on the move after shocking the college football world and choosing Jackson State over FSU. According to the outlet...
Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit
After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back. On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Accusation
It's been a surprisingly rough game for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against the lowly Houston Texans today. But Mahomes' wife is having her own issues with the game right now. Mahomes has been getting the hell beaten out of him by the Texans defense today and some...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
NFL World Bothered By Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
The Washington Commanders are hosting the New York Giants on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" this evening. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth are on the call for NBC. Unsurprisingly, fans are taking to social media to weigh on on what Collinsworth said. Many fans are taking to Twitter to complain about...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Transfer Sunday
No college football program has been hit harder by transfers this year than Alabama. The Crimson Tide have lost some key members of their team to the portal. On Sunday, one of Alabama's top transfers announced his decision. Kyree Jackson, a former top recruit, is leaving Alabama to transfer to...
Football World Reacts To Travis Hunter's Transfer Decision
Former No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter, who shocked the football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, is reportedly on the move. Sunday night, the former five-star wide receiver and cornerback decided to enter the transfer portal. Hunter will officially be leaving the Jackson State program. The...
Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment
Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
Look: Video Of Upset Cheerleader Going Viral
On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Indianapolis Colts in what promised to be an offensive shootout. Well, it was for one team in the first half. The Colts took a 33-0 lead into the half after two non-offensive touchdowns in the first half. No, that's not a misprint...
Football World Reacts To Arch Manning's Coach Hiring
Arch Manning's offensive coordinator is reportedly jumping to the college ranks. According to FootballScoop.com, Butch Jones is hiring Isidore Newman's Logan Kilmore to fill the open tight ends position at Arkansas State, a return to the Red Wolves after previously serving as an offensive assistant. The football world reacted to...
Tua Tagovailoa's Message For Bills Fans Is Going Viral
The Buffalo Bills topped the Miami Dolphins in a cold, snowy game on Saturday night. Following the game, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a classy message for Bills fans. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion earlier this year. During that time, Bills fans rose up and donated a lot of money to...
Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision
NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
Look: Prediction Made For No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola
On Saturday, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, announced his de-commitment from Ohio State. Raiola, who had been committed to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes since the spring, is likely going to take his time before committing elsewhere. However, one recruiting expert...
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
NFL World Reacts To Troubling Aaron Rodgers Report
Earlier this week, a troubling report about Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense surfaced. According to a report from the Athletic, Rodgers and the Packers quarterback's have around 30 hand signals the offense is expected to know. The only problem is that players aren't officially taught the signals and what they mean.
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star Quarterback Flip
A massive flip in the 2023 recruiting class took place on Monday afternoon. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, five-star quarterback Dante Moore flipped his commitment from Oregon to UCLA. It comes just two days before early signing day for the 2023 class. This gives the Bruins their highest-rated recruit in...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Russell Wilson Update
Despite putting on his best performance of the season in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Russell Wilson could not finish the game after suffering a concussion. Unfortunately, Wilson won't be able to start in the Broncos' next game either. On Friday, the team ruled Wilson out for Week 15 with a concussion. Backup Brett Rypien will start in his place.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
690K+
Followers
87K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0