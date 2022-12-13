Read full article on original website
Mississippi University for Women update name change process
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women will not be changing its name this next year. President Nora Miller provided an update on the name change on the university's website. "In late October-early November we sent out over 39,000 invitations to participate in our survey. These went out to...
Tupelo High School class continues annual bike giveaway
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Santa’s elves are not the only ones putting together gifts for children. The Tupelo Career Technical Center Collision Repair at Tupelo High School had their annual “Sharing at Christmas” bike giveaway on Friday. Students collected bikes throughout the year and fixed them in...
Skilled to Work: Ashley Furniture seeking new employees
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Are you looking for a job? Why not Ashley Furniture?. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with the company about job openings and more. Watch the interview in the video above. Open this link to view job openings.
Webster County Man Arrested In Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Webster County man was recently arrested by Oxford Police. Oxford Police took a report of a suspicious person at a business located off the 400 block of Highway 278. Their investigation led to the arrest of Jarrod Womack of Mantee on Dec. 13. He is...
Watch out for burglars this holiday season
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Holiday travels leave behind unattended homes. Local law enforcement says it's important to be extra vigilant during this time of year. Thieves are watching to see who is not going to be home for the holidays. Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers says lock it up and take away the keys..
Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department searches for wanted man
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss.(WTVA)- The Noxubee County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man that is facing felony charges. Investigators are looking for Clint Earvin, Sr. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin is wanted on two counts of grand larceny. Brooksville Police are also on the lookout for Earvin. In...
988 is expected to be helpful this holiday season
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- Let's face it, life can be tough. Health issues, Stress at home or work, inflation, anxiety. It can get even harder during the holidays. Season depression is a real thing, it can unfortunately sometimes lead to suicide. But there is help available, it's called 988. The suicide prevention hotline used to be a long and confusing 1-(800) number. It's now simply 988, the three-digit number saves lives.
Fire destroys transmission shop in Nettleton Monday
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - An early morning structure fire destroyed a transmission shop in the Cason Community Monday morning. Nettleton Fire Chief Michael Moody said a transmission shop caught on fire on Highway 371. The shop was a total loss. No one was inside the building at the time of...
Bobby Brock insurance agency feeds 1,000 families ahead of Christmas
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -Generosity was on display in the All-America City. A local insurance agency made Christmas brighter for a thousand families. Each year Mississippi's largest insurance company sponsors tons of non-profit fundraisers and benefits, but this year the company had a different idea. Justin Brock, the President of Bobby...
Chickasaw County constable buys bicycles for kids in his community
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - This time of year, people are finding ways to give back to their communities. One local Chickasaw County constable is going the extra mile for kids in his community. Over the last months, Constable Billy Voyles purchased bikes for kids in need. Voyles has been doing...
Columbus Police identify car possibly involved in fatal hit and run
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police have identified a car that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in late November. Police released surveillance footage of the car they’re seeking information about. The car is a silver Chevrolet Impala or Cadillac with damage to its front...
Bogus payroll check cashed in Houlka
HOULKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to find a man who cashed a bogus check in Chickasaw County. According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, a man cashed a fraudulent payroll check at the Food Shop in Houlka on Wednesday. The bogus check was for $275 and was...
