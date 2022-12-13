ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rockvillenights.com

Police called after assault at grocery store in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to a grocery store in the Rockville Town Center area yesterday morning, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a store in the 200 block of N. Washington Street at 10:20 AM Friday, December 16, 2022. A suspect was accused of shoplifting at the store, as well. Dawson's Market is located on that block.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJHL

Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
DCist

Four Inmates Hospitalized After ‘Physical Altercation’ At Prince George’s County Jail

Four people were hospitalized after a “physical altercation” Monday night at the Prince George’s County jail. Andrew Cephas, public information officer for the county’s Department of Corrections, confirmed Tuesday morning that the injuries of the four people hospitalized are not life threatening. The four patients have since been returned to the Department of Corrections. Two of them were treated for “what appeared to be puncture wounds,” according to Cephas, and the other two were treated for minor injuries.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loudoun County on Tuesday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. At 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Troopers responded to the Loudoun County crash. According to VSP, a vehicle traveling south on Route 15 crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles at Little Oatlands Lane.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

West Virginia woman pleads guilty to racketeering charges after traveling to Baltimore to purchase heroin to sell in WV

MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Danielle Nicole Ludwig, of Charles Town, West Virginia, has admitted to charges involving interstate drug trafficking, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Ludwig, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering” and...
CHARLES TOWN, WV

