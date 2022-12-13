Read full article on original website
Man killed in hit and run crash in Prince George's County
A pedestrian was hit and killed in Prince George's County early Saturday morning in the 5500 block of Kenilworth Avenue.
Anne Arundel County police: Multi-vehicle crash leaves three seriously injured
Anne Arundel County police are investigating a a multi-vehicle crash on Mount Zion Marlboro Road at Grenock Drive.
rockvillenights.com
Police called after assault at grocery store in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to a grocery store in the Rockville Town Center area yesterday morning, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a store in the 200 block of N. Washington Street at 10:20 AM Friday, December 16, 2022. A suspect was accused of shoplifting at the store, as well. Dawson's Market is located on that block.
Student Stabbed At Maryland School For Second Time In Two Days
Authorities are investigating after school officials confirmed that a student was stabbed at Accokeek Academy in Prince George's County on Friday morning. The stabbing was reported at approximately 9 a.m. at the school on Berry Road, when a student suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The school was never placed...
foxbaltimore.com
PHOTOS: 1 person taken to hospital in I-695 Baltimore County crash
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Baltimore County with one person take to the hospital on Friday morning. The crash occurred I-695 Between Exit 28 and Exit 29. As of 4:45AM, crews were working to rescue one person trapped in a vehicle. Once...
Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
WTOP
Pedestrian bridge to be built near Prince William Co. school where students were killed crossing highway
A pedestrian bridge will be built over U.S. Route 15 in Haymarket, Virginia, near Battlefield High School — a dangerous crossing where two Prince William County students were killed crossing the highway in 2021. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appropriate $2 million to...
Prince George's County corporal arrested on rape, assault charges
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A deputy sheriff's corporal was arrested Tuesday on rape and assault charges, according to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department. Police charged Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Brandon Burroughs with second-degree rape and second-degree assault stemming from an allegation of a sexual assault...
Police: 16-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting outside Prince George's Co. high school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department has charged a 16-year-old student in connection with a shooting outside of Suitland High School last Thursday that left one ninth-grader injured. The teen turned himself in on Tuesday, according to police. He is being charged as an...
Four Inmates Hospitalized After ‘Physical Altercation’ At Prince George’s County Jail
Four people were hospitalized after a “physical altercation” Monday night at the Prince George’s County jail. Andrew Cephas, public information officer for the county’s Department of Corrections, confirmed Tuesday morning that the injuries of the four people hospitalized are not life threatening. The four patients have since been returned to the Department of Corrections. Two of them were treated for “what appeared to be puncture wounds,” according to Cephas, and the other two were treated for minor injuries.
fox5dc.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting inside Southeast, D.C. apartment building
WASHINGTON - A man is in custody accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Southeast, D.C. apartment in October, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say on Friday they arrested Myron Hickson, 34, of District Heights, Maryland, in connection with the case. The incident happened at an...
Mother whose child died of fentanyl overdose surrenders to police in Prince William County
Tiffany Nicole Stokes of Gainesville, Maryland has turned herself in to police after her 20-month-old child died of a fentanyl overdose.
WJLA
Six years after Allyssa Banks, 18, was murdered in Largo, jury finds defendant not guilty
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A not-guilty verdict in a Prince George’s County murder trial Tuesday afternoon left the victim’s mother and the county state’s attorney in tears, even as the defendant’s family celebrated a victory. It’s a case 7News has been following for...
Police warn of dangerous driving after 2 people caught going over 100 MPH in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two drivers have been cited in Prince William County after being caught going over 100 mph on Saturday morning, less than 30 minutes apart. The police department is now issuing a warning to drivers before the busy holiday travel season. Officers with the Prince...
WJLA
Closing arguments underway for trial of 2 DC officers charged in murder of Karon Hylton
WASHINGTON (7News) — Closing arguments are underway at D.C.'s U.S. District Court, in which two suspended Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers are charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice. The unprecedented trial stems from an October 2020 incident in which MPD officers, Terrance Sutton and Andrew Zabavsky,...
Baltimore County woman asks for help after fatal crash ends her pregnancy
On September 1, Jessica Crouch was on Seminary Service Road waiting to make a left turn into her driveway when her life quickly changed.
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loudoun County on Tuesday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. At 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Troopers responded to the Loudoun County crash. According to VSP, a vehicle traveling south on Route 15 crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles at Little Oatlands Lane.
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to racketeering charges after traveling to Baltimore to purchase heroin to sell in WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Danielle Nicole Ludwig, of Charles Town, West Virginia, has admitted to charges involving interstate drug trafficking, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. Ludwig, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of “Conspiracy to Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering” and...
Metro News
Hampshire County still has thousands of power outages following last week’s ice storm
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Power is still out for thousands of customers in West Virginia’s Potomac Highlands following Thursday’s ice storm. Potomac Edison listed more than 3,600 customers statewide still without service as of Sunday morning. The most outages were in Hampshire County with more than 2,400. A...
YAHOO!
Hagerstown Police are investigating separate Tuesday night shooting, stabbing
Hagerstown Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing that occurred in the city Tuesday night — incidents that were unrelated to each other. Police said the shooting is "believed to be a targeted incident" and the stabbing as an assault that escalated from a dispute between two males who know each other.
