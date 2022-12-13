Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Sony’s DualSense controller for PS5 and PC is up to $25 off in all colors
Attention, fellow deal hunters and cheapskates: it’s the Monday before Christmas, so if you still have gifts to buy, you’d best hurry. Let us help you do that without overspending. Starting things off, Sony’s DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 and PC is once again on sale for around $49.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The best part of this deal, aside from the fact that you’re getting up to $25 off, is that every color of the DualSense is discounted.
The Verge
The OnePlus 11 is confirmed for a February 7th launch
Got your 2023 planner in hand? Good, because OnePlus wants you to save the date for its global flagship phone launch on February 7th. Dubbed Cloud 11, the event will take place in New Delhi and will debut the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2. A teaser image...
The Verge
Fails of 2022: the Nintendo Switch really showed its age
The Nintendo Switch’s lousy performance is as enduring as the console itself. Grainy, stuttery graphics are synonymous with playing games on the 2017 system, which hasn’t gotten a spec upgrade to boost how games look and run. And in the five-plus years since the Switch was released, remarking on disappointing visuals has been a fixture in our reviews of the console’s best games.
The Verge
Successes of 2022: Android smartwatches are finally becoming interesting
I used to sigh when reviewing Android smartwatches. I desperately wanted Android users to have a smartwatch that could go toe-to-toe with the Apple Watch, but it wasn’t happening. There was always something. Dismal battery life, a laggy OS, outdated or inaccurate health features, and more tumbleweeds than third-party apps — sometimes all of the above. You never want to be an overly cynical reviewer, but I was losing hope.
The Verge
Netflix’s Dragon Age show is a fun romp without the games’ emotional stakes
As a Dragon Age fan, Netflix’s new show Dragon Age: Absolution was always going to be like catnip for me. I am unable to resist the alluring scent of not only a new Dragon Age anything but also a new Dragon Age something that might give me a few precious crumbs of Dreadwolf lore to tide me over until BioWare decides to release the game. For my Dragon Age-addled brain then, Absolution perfectly satisfies my rapacious needs. But if I take a moment to step outside that mindset, the show that emerges is still pretty decent but wholly forgettable. If you’re an outsider looking for something along the lines of Arcane or Castlevania — shows whose stories and themes appeal to a wider audience than source material fans — keep looking.
The Verge
Apple’s reportedly working on several monitors — including an updated Pro Display XDR
Apple’s working on “multiple new” external monitors outfitted with the company’s in-house silicon, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This lineup’s expected to include an updated version of the Pro Display XDR, which was last released in 2019. Gurman says the addition...
The Verge
Logitech’s Streamcam is on sale for its lowest price to date
Tis the weekend before Christmas, and if you’re now starting to panic because you’ve yet to decide what you want to gift, we’ve got your back. True, the clock is ticking, but you still have a few days left to order and receive a gift on time. What’s more, we’re currently seeing some great deals on popular presents for all budgets, so you can save, too.
The Verge
Apple reportedly backs out of NFL Sunday Ticket negotiations
Apple has exited talks to secure the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, according to a report from Puck’s Dylan Byers (via 9to5Mac). Sources tell Byers that Apple backed out of the deal because it doesn’t “see the logic,” not because it can’t afford the NFL’s rumored $3.5 billion asking price.
Comments / 0