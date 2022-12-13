ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

There's a long cold winter ahead for PC makers. That could be good news for PC buyers

PC shipments fell by 22% year-on-year to 12.8 million in Western Europe in the third quarter (Q3) 2022, according to tech analyst Canalys. The decline was across notebooks, desktops, and workstations, but notebooks saw the biggest decline of 25% year-on-year to 10.4 million units as business spending waned, following a cooling on spending from consumers and the education sector after the pandemic.
What is VPN split tunneling and should I be using it?

A VPN is a service that protects your privacy and security by encrypting your all of your traffic and hiding your IP address. Bad actors (criminals, invasive advertisers, etc.) will see the VPN's IP address instead of yours, if they spy on your online activities. Likewise, anyone attempting to intercept your traffic will find it useless due to built-in encryption. VPNs can also circumvent regional lockouts on online content, letting you stream shows and movies that aren't normally available in your country or region.
Google brilliantly shows Apple how to look forward

Crazy? Confusing? Uplifting after the pandemic was finally deemed to have receded? Miserable because you quiet-quit and then got quiet-fired?. For tech companies, it's all seemed relatively sobering. They began to realize their glory might be finite. Their employees began to realize their jobs might be finite too. Some companies,...
Meta's Data2vec 2.0: Second time around is faster

What do you do when you've proven your point in neural networks?. Do it faster is one answer. On Tuesday, Meta Properties, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, unveiled Data2vec 2.0, a revamp of a neural network introduced earlier this year that behaves as a sort of generalist, performing on tasks that involve text, image, and speech data with the same basic approach to all three.
Best Buy last-minute bargains: This $99 laptop is a deal you shouldn't miss

Christmas is nearly here, and with it, there will be the inevitable rush to find last-minute holiday gifts. If technology is on your checklist, Best Buy has you covered. The US retailer launched a last-minute sale with an ASUS 11.6-inch laptop available for a $130 discount. This budget-friendly laptop is usually priced at $229, but until the sale ends, you can purchase one for $99.

