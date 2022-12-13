A VPN is a service that protects your privacy and security by encrypting your all of your traffic and hiding your IP address. Bad actors (criminals, invasive advertisers, etc.) will see the VPN's IP address instead of yours, if they spy on your online activities. Likewise, anyone attempting to intercept your traffic will find it useless due to built-in encryption. VPNs can also circumvent regional lockouts on online content, letting you stream shows and movies that aren't normally available in your country or region.

