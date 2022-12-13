ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rayne, LA

City of Rayne upcoming planned power outage

KATC News
5 days ago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgypy_0jhWVCf400

The City of Rayne has announced a planned citywide power outage set to take place this Sunday, December 18, 2022.

The estimated time of the power shut-off will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

According to officials, the power will be shut-off to change a main service pole at South Frog Substation located at Highway 90 and Third Street.

LUS crews will be present in the field to change the pole and restore service.

If your service is not restored by 11:00 a.m., please call 337-334-6631.

KATC News

KATC News

