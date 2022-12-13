Read full article on original website
Related
RV plows into Destin home, minor injuries reported: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an RV crashed into a home in Destin Sunday. According to a Facebook post, minor injuries were reported. Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene. This […]
WEAR
Cold weather shelter open this weekend at Milton's Ferris Hill Baptist Church
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A cold weather shelter is opening in Santa Rosa County this weekend. It's opening Saturday and Sunday night at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church on Chaffin Street in Milton. You must arrive between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to get in. The shelter also closes...
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for December 18-24
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). In preparation for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, there will be no...
WEAR
Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties receive $35M to help reduce wildfires
MILTON, Fla. -- Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties will be getting part of an Emergency Wildfire Management Fund to help reduce wildfires in their areas. The money comes from the Florida Forest Service after receiving $93 million during the 2022 Florida legislative session. $35 million from the fund will...
WEAR
Escambia County firefighters investigate Ensley house fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue battled a house fire in Ensley Sunday morning. The fire took place around 4:50 a.m. at a residence located at 181 East Ensley Street. According to officials, the caller reported that three dogs were trapped inside of the residence but that everyone...
WEAR
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on New Warrington Rd. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Escambia County. The accident happened around 10:06 p.m. on New Warrington Road and Flynn Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a woman was driving northbound on New Warrington Road when the pedestrian attempted...
Watch: Waterspout in Choctawhatchee Bay
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incoming storms stirred up the water in Okaloosa County Wednesday. Tiffany Bartch caught a waterspout just before noon on camera near Choctaw Beach in Freeport, Fla. Choctaw Beach is on the North side of Choctawhatchee Bay. Storms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Follow the WKRG First Alert Storm Team […]
1 dead in Friday afternoon Navarre shooting: Santa Rosa Co. Sherriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 37-year-old Robert Steven Shuster of Gulf Breeze. Shuster was charged with first degree homicide. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Deputies were called to 7108 […]
WEAR
Warrant out for man involved in Escambia County shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have issued a warrant out for a man's arrest involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Khiry Alexander Walker is wanted for shooting at a man he got into an argument with. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a...
WEAR
Troopers arrest Georgia man in Santa Rosa County for allegedly kidnapping woman
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 42-year-old Georgia man is facing charges Saturday morning after allegedly kidnapping a 34-year-old woman. According to FHP, troopers got a tip from the Blackshear Police Department in Georgia around 10:45 a.m. about a male driver holding a female passenger against her will. Troopers say...
WEAR
Deputies searching for missing Pensacola woman last seen in early November
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing Pensacola woman who was last seen in early November. The missing woman is 32-year-old Carolyn Sizemore. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, she was last seen on Nov. 2 in the 7000-block of Lindskog St. Deputies say she was...
WEAR
OnBikes Pensacola kicks off 'Winter Wonder Ride' fundraiser
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- OnBikes Pensacola celebrated a slow-ride through downtown Pensacola Saturday, during their "Winter Wonder Ride." The ride started at 11 a.m. and ended with food, drinks and music from a live band called "Get Sideways" at the Blue Wahoos Stadium. The event is a fundraiser to help pay...
WEAR
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's food truck feeds Okaloosa County first responders
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Mana Mobile food truck spread some holiday cheer Sunday. The food truck arrived to feed first responders at the HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital. It's part of the "Great American Road Trip" to help feed 10,000 first responders. All of the food...
WEAR
Escambia County firefighters put out trailer fire on Theresa Street
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a trailer on Theresa Street off Mobile Highway Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to the trailer around 6 p.m. ECFR says crew members have put out the fire but do not know how it was started. No...
WEAR
Beulah holds 3rd annual Christmas Parade for community
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Beulah is hosting their 3rd annual Christmas Parade Saturday. The Beulah Fire Department, Escambia County Sheriff's Office and many others will all be bringing their own floats. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus will be joining in on the fun. The parade starts at the Baptist Church...
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests elf after stealing deputy car with K9 inside
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf. According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department […]
floridaing.com
Johnson Beach Pensacola Florida: An Insider’s Guide
Johnson Beach in Pensacola, Florida is one of the most beautiful beaches in the area. With its white sand and crystal clear water, it’s no wonder that this beach is so popular. You can enjoy plenty of activities such as swimming, sunbathing, fishing, and more. There’s also a playground...
WEAR
2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Turner and Eglin Parkway. Officials say the condition of the transported patients are...
niceville.com
Ohio couple accused of abducting children are arrested in Walton
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A woman and her boyfriend were arrested this week by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) after allegedly abducting the woman’s six children and fleeing the state of Ohio, the WCSO has announced. According to the WCSO, on the evening of December 13,...
WEAR
Sheriff: Escambia County deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office seized enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people as part of "Operation Blue Christmas," Sheriff Chip Simmons announced Friday. The Escambia County Sheriff's office executed five separate search warrants over the past week beginning last Friday. Seven people have been arrested, with more...
Comments / 0