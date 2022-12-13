ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

WKRG News 5

RV plows into Destin home, minor injuries reported: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an RV crashed into a home in Destin Sunday. According to a Facebook post, minor injuries were reported. Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene. This […]
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for December 18-24

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). In preparation for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, there will be no...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County firefighters investigate Ensley house fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue battled a house fire in Ensley Sunday morning. The fire took place around 4:50 a.m. at a residence located at 181 East Ensley Street. According to officials, the caller reported that three dogs were trapped inside of the residence but that everyone...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Watch: Waterspout in Choctawhatchee Bay

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incoming storms stirred up the water in Okaloosa County Wednesday. Tiffany Bartch caught a waterspout just before noon on camera near Choctaw Beach in Freeport, Fla. Choctaw Beach is on the North side of Choctawhatchee Bay. Storms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Follow the WKRG First Alert Storm Team […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Warrant out for man involved in Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have issued a warrant out for a man's arrest involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Khiry Alexander Walker is wanted for shooting at a man he got into an argument with. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

OnBikes Pensacola kicks off 'Winter Wonder Ride' fundraiser

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- OnBikes Pensacola celebrated a slow-ride through downtown Pensacola Saturday, during their "Winter Wonder Ride." The ride started at 11 a.m. and ended with food, drinks and music from a live band called "Get Sideways" at the Blue Wahoos Stadium. The event is a fundraiser to help pay...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Beulah holds 3rd annual Christmas Parade for community

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Beulah is hosting their 3rd annual Christmas Parade Saturday. The Beulah Fire Department, Escambia County Sheriff's Office and many others will all be bringing their own floats. Even Santa and Mrs. Claus will be joining in on the fun. The parade starts at the Baptist Church...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests elf after stealing deputy car with K9 inside

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf. According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

Johnson Beach Pensacola Florida: An Insider’s Guide

Johnson Beach in Pensacola, Florida is one of the most beautiful beaches in the area. With its white sand and crystal clear water, it’s no wonder that this beach is so popular. You can enjoy plenty of activities such as swimming, sunbathing, fishing, and more. There’s also a playground...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Turner and Eglin Parkway. Officials say the condition of the transported patients are...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

