MSNBC

GOP congressman tries, fails to explain away ‘marshall law’ text

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows traded quite a few text messages as Team Trump worked on overturning the 2020 election, and as the public learned this week, Talking Points Memo obtained the communications that had been turned over to the Jan. 6 committee. As part of TPM’s first report on the messages, one stood out as especially radical.
New York Post

Newt Gingrich makes prediction on Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker bid

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will face some challenges — but ultimately prevail in his bid to become the chamber’s next leader. McCarthy is facing opposition from five House Republicans, leaving him short of the 218 votes he would need in the full chamber to become speaker when he and his GOP colleagues take control in January. The California congressman’s “challenge is that at 222, you can only afford to lose four people and still have 218. … Right now, five of them have tried to hold him up and get him to agree to a variety...
Washington Examiner

Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge

Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
The Atlantic

Trump is the Great Man of History

The historian Thomas Carlyle famously argued that “the history of the world is but the biography of great men.” He wasn’t alone in upholding this “Great Man” theory of history, which posits that our past and present are the product of specific individuals who made their mark on the world through their unique qualities and interventions. Although this approach has few open adherents today, you’ve probably encountered its ideas. The romantic notion of the solitary revolutionary remains powerful in popular culture, and is implicit in countless biopics produced by Hollywood to this day.
TheDailyBeast

Ron DeSantis Paved the Way for Trump’s NFT Money Grab

If he were not Donald Trump, you could almost feel sorry for him. His “big announcement” on Thursday that he is selling virtual trading cards of himself as a fantasy superhero was ridiculous enough—but it turns pathetic when compared to Gov. Ron DeSanits’ sale seven months ago of actual trading cards of himself as a bona fide college baseball star.
TMZ.com

'The Boys' Drops Homelander NFTs Mocking Donald Trump Trading Cards

Donald Trump's getting jabbed over his digital trading cards -- the folks behind Amazon Prime's "The Boys" are taking his idea and turning it into satirical gold. The Twitter account for Vought International -- the media conglomerate on the TV show that uses superhumans for profit -- posted its version of expensive cards Thursday, not coincidentally, just as Trump unveiled his $99 self-portraits.
New York Post

Don’t give any money to con artist Trump

When Donald Trump teased a “major announcement” Wednesday, the MAGA boards went crazy with speculation. He’s going to be the next speaker of the House! He’s enlisted Ron DeSantis to be his vice presidential candidate! He’s finally found that voter fraud he’s been promising for two years! But no, it was a digital card collection of Trump dressed up like a superhero. In other words, another money grab.  For those still inundated with Trump’s pleas for donations, which arrive three or four times a day with ALL CAPS emails and efforts to shame you into “not letting him down,” this is no...
petapixel.com

Some of Trump’s New NFTs Look Like Photoshops of Google Search Results

After hyping a major announcement, Donald Trump revealed his next major project: NFTs. But reverse image searches of some of the “digital trading cards” revealed them to be edits of clothing easily found in Google search, raising copyright questions. Most were anticipating a major political announcement from the...
