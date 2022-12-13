ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FTX failure divides lawmakers on how tough to get with crypto regulation

By Jacob Fischler
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ioMh4_0jhWUg3N00

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill Dec. 8, 2021, in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding the Challenges and Benefits of Financial Innovation in the United States." (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Members of a U.S. House committee disagreed at a Tuesday hearing about whether more aggressive federal regulation would have protected customers from the collapse of cryptocurrency firm FTX and the alleged fraud of its founder, Samuel Bankman-Fried.

Lawmakers at the four-hour House Financial Services Committee hearing appeared to view the unfolding scandal around Bankman-Fried, arrested Monday in the Bahamas, through the prisms of their existing positions on cryptocurrency, a relatively new technology whose regulations are still being written.

Meanwhile, the sole witness at the hearing, FTX CEO John Jay Ray III, who was hired last month to oversee FTX’s bankruptcy, called the crypto scheme “old-fashioned embezzlement.” Bankman-Fried had been scheduled to appear before Congress until his arrest.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

A federal prosecutor also alleged Tuesday afternoon that Bankman-Fried’s crimes include unspecified violations of campaign finance law in contributions to federal candidates from both political parties.

A handful of Democrats on the House panel argued that Bankman-Fried would not have been allowed to easily comingle customer funds and loan money to himself — as federal prosecutors have alleged — if FTX was subject to more aggressive oversight.

Some Republicans, though, said Bankman-Fried’s actions were nearly identical to other fraud schemes using other financial instruments — and should not be viewed as a problem inherent to crypto.

Bankman-Fried shifted customer money from FTX to Alameda Research, a hedge fund he almost entirely held, committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, said, allowing him “to effectively gamble with customer money without their knowledge or consent.”

“If FTX was registered as a securities exchange, several laws would have required the segregation of customer assets and prevented such clear conflicts of interest,” she said.

Another California Democrat, longtime crypto critic Brad Sherman, said the FTX example validated his view that cryptocurrency holds little purpose other than to help criminals avoid detection.

“My fear is that we’ll view Sam Bankman-Fried as just one big snake in a crypto Garden of Eden,” Sherman said. “The fact is, crypto is a garden of snakes.”

Incoming chairman says FTX unique

But others, including ranking Republican Patrick McHenry, a North Carolinian who is set to become the chairman of the committee when Republicans take over the U.S. House in January, said Bankman-Fried was a unique example.

McHenry compared Bankman-Fried’s conduct with famous fraud schemes related to railroads, real estate and Enron’s accounting scandal. Those crimes did not mean anything about the underlying industries, and Bankman-Fried’s shouldn’t be made to impugn crypto, he said.

My fear is that we’ll view Sam Bankman-Fried as just one big snake in a crypto Garden of Eden ... The fact is, crypto is a garden of snakes.

– Rep. Brad Sherman

“It appears to be the same old-school fraud, just using new technology,” McHenry said. “We have to separate out the bad actions of an individual from the good created by an industry and an innovation. I believe in the promise of digital assets and those around the world building on blockchain technologies.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, the No. 3 House Republican, also said Bankman-Fried — not crypto itself — was to blame for billions of dollars in customer losses.

“I encourage my colleagues to understand Sam Bankman-Fried’s con for what it is: a failure of centralization, a failure of business ethics and a crime,” the Minnesota Republican said. “It is not a failure of technology.”

Emmer, a co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Blockchain Caucus, has been a leading advocate in the House for crypto firms. He led a letter in March that objected to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approach to enforcing cryptocurrencies. He’s said recently the FTX failure was an example of flawed enforcement.

As chair of the House Republican Campaign Committee, Emmer raised $2.75 million from FTX employees, including co-CEO Ryan Salame, for GOP candidates in the 2022 election cycle. He also accepted $5,800 from Salame — the maximum allowed by law — for his own reelection race.

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, another member of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus who signed the March letter and received more than $500,000 from Salame’s independent expenditure political action committee, sits on the Financial Services panel but was not present at Tuesday’s hearing.

Budd, a North Carolina Republican, won a U.S. Senate seat last month and will take that office in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1sVv_0jhWUg3N00

A ‘Buy Bitcoin Here’ sign is posted at a 7-Eleven store on Nov. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Campaign cash

Political contributions were part of Bankman-Fried’s scheme, prosecutors have said.

Shortly after the hearing, Damian Williams, the lead prosecutor for the federal Southern District of New York where Bankman-Fried is being prosecuted, expanded on the allegations in a news conference.

Williams outlined four general areas of misconduct alleged by authorities.

The FTX founder defrauded customers of the crypto exchange known as FTX.com, lenders to the hedge fund known as Alameda Research and investors in FTX and violated campaign finance laws, Williams said, calling it “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history.”

Bankman-Fried diverted to the hedge fund billions of dollars that belonged to FTX customers. He lied to FTX investors about the source of the money, Williams said.

After taking money from FTX customers and putting it into the hedge fund, he also broke campaign finance law by making “tens of millions” of dollars in payments from the hedge fund to political candidates of both parties, using “wealthy co-conspirators” as intermediaries, Williams said, without naming any of the political beneficiaries or the co-conspirators.

“All of this dirty money was used in service of Bankman-Fried’s desire to buy bipartisan influence and impact the direction of public policy in Washington,” he said.

Bankman-Fried was previously known to be a major funder of Democratic campaigns, contributing $27 million to a political action committee that supported Democrats in 2022.

Sherman at the hearing urged his colleagues to reject Bankman-Fried’s desired influence and not pass a bill that he said would create unserious “baby regulations” on crypto.

“Don’t trash Sam Bankman-Fried and then pass his bill,” Sherman said. “I fear that could happen because Sam was not the only crypto bro with PACs and lobbyists, and there is no PAC or lobbyist here to work for efficient tax enforcement or sanctions enforcement.”

Sherman didn’t specify a particular bill, but Bankman-Fried was a vocal supporter of a measure that would give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission more authority to regulate cryptocurrencies and other digital commodities.

‘Not sophisticated’

Members of the panel lamented that they were unable to question Bankman-Fried under oath, with some speculating that prosecutors could have added a lying-to-Congress charge to his indictment.

Ray, an experienced bankruptcy lawyer who was also installed as the CEO of Enron in 2001 to oversee that company’s bankruptcy sparked by a fraud scandal, did not commit to a position about the proper role of federal regulation in crypto.

Ray did say FTX’s poor record keeping and lack of internal controls were among the worst he had ever seen.

“I’ve just never seen an utter lack of record keeping, absolutely no internal controls whatsoever,” he told New York Democrat Nydia Velázquez, and called it “old-fashioned embezzlement” in an exchange with another member.

He also said it was not a “sophisticated” plan.

“This just taking money from customers and using it for your own purpose,” he said. “Not sophisticated — sophisticated … perhaps in the way they were able to sort of hide it from people, frankly, right in front of their eyes — but this isn’t this sophisticated whatsoever. This is just plain old embezzlement.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post FTX failure divides lawmakers on how tough to get with crypto regulation appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is processing claims at the fastest rate in its history, hoping to avoid a significant backlog as hundreds of thousands of veterans apply for health care and benefits under the landmark toxic exposure law Congress passed earlier this year. The day after President Joe Biden signed the […] The post Thousands of veterans deluge VA with claims for toxic exposure benefits, health care appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KANSAS STATE
Colorado Newsline

Trump’s nonsense wins yet another news cycle

This commentary originally appeared in the Louisiana Illuminator. Former President Donald Trump has a true knack for keeping himself very relevant in the political news realm, despite mounting data and dialogue that indicate his chance of getting back to the White House is shrinking. Trump’s latest instance of headline-grabbing folderol involves his recent statement on […] The post Trump’s nonsense wins yet another news cycle appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GEORGIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado introduced a bill this week that would block the federal government from transporting immigrants across state lines to receive an abortion, and she has co-sponsor support from fellow Colorado Republicans in the House, Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn.  The No Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Alien Abortions Act would […] The post Boebert bill would bar government help for immigrants seeking out-of-state abortion appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Salon

Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
WASHINGTON STATE
Colorado Newsline

U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal

WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown. Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major […] The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ALABAMA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress

The annual Defense Department policy bill members of Congress released late Tuesday did not include measures to loosen federal marijuana restrictions, to the disappointment of advocates. That leaves few avenues to pass marijuana measures seen as boons to states where the drug is legal before Congress adjourns for the year. As one of the last […] The post Attempt to help states ease banking for marijuana businesses stumbles in Congress appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
OREGON STATE
Colorado Newsline

Lauren Boebert is more dangerous than ever

Colorado Democrats have been so consumed with celebrating their abundant success and historic claim on power after last month’s midterm elections that scant attention has been paid to a massive loss among all the wins. Voters in the 3rd Congressional District returned Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert to Congress. Plenty of coverage followed her unexpectedly close […] The post Lauren Boebert is more dangerous than ever appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado air quality regulators approve ozone plan they know will fail

Colorado air quality regulators last week took another series of halting steps towards addressing the state’s long-running ozone problem, rejecting proposals from environmental advocates aimed at shaking up a complex, slow-moving process that they say has repeatedly failed to produce results. State officials acknowledge their latest set of plans won’t bring Colorado’s Front Range into […] The post Colorado air quality regulators approve ozone plan they know will fail appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Senate same-sex marriage vote still a step on long road toward full justice

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. It’s difficult to overstate the importance of last week’s U.S. Senate vote codifying protections for same-sex and interracial marriage as both a triumph of bipartisanship and fundamental decency. It’s also difficult to overstate, sadly, how much further we have to go to ensure full equality for LGBTQ […] The post Senate same-sex marriage vote still a step on long road toward full justice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Colorado Newsline

Pueblo City Council rejects anti-abortion ordinance

Pueblo City Council voted Monday night to indefinitely table an ordinance that would have effectively banned abortion in the city. Council President Heather Graham motioned to table the ordinance, which was written and championed by an anti-abortion activist from Texas, at the start of the regular meeting, following a work session on its legality. “If […] The post Pueblo City Council rejects anti-abortion ordinance appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Springs is closer than you think

This commentary was originally published by the Daily Montanan. Colorado Springs isn’t so far away. Not by mileage and not by attitude. What happened there – God forbid – could happen here. And this is not just pearl clutching by some scared snowflake. I saw it firsthand. When I covered the “Drag Queen Story Hour” at ZooMontana […] The post Colorado Springs is closer than you think appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Newsline

U.S. House votes to avert calamitous rail strike, but Senate prospects murky

The U.S. House moved Wednesday to avoid an economically disastrous nationwide rail strike, voting to codify an agreement that members of some unions had already rejected and separately add paid sick leave that workers had demanded. The two-track approach allows Democrats to avert a strike that could cost the U.S. economy up to $2 billion […] The post U.S. House votes to avert calamitous rail strike, but Senate prospects murky appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
IOWA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session

Among the items on Congress’ lengthy to-do list by the end of the year is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s proposal to speed up the federal government’s permitting process that certifies energy projects do not harm the environment. But the bill, which was a condition of the centrist West Virginia Democrat’s support for his party’s larger […] The post Little appetite for Manchin permitting bill in congressional lame-duck session appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ARIZONA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same.

Voters in Colorado approved a statewide affordable housing initiative in November; while voters in nine cities across the country OK’d measures to finance the construction of affordable housing, preserve existing rental properties and support renters. But as housing costs soar, analysts and advocates say more needs to be done and argue that federal action is […] The post Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

U.S. Senate averts freight rail strike, but bid to include worker sick leave fails

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to codify an agreement the White House brokered between rail unions and freight companies in order to avoid a catastrophic rail strike, but fell short of enough votes to include paid sick leave for workers. The Senate backed the rail deal on an 80-15 vote and rejected […] The post U.S. Senate averts freight rail strike, but bid to include worker sick leave fails appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
GEORGIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

U.S. Supreme Court wrestles over Biden’s immigration enforcement policy

This story was first published by The Texas Tribune. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether the Biden administration has the right to decide which undocumented immigrants federal agents should prioritize for deportation. During the two hours of arguments, the court’s conservative justices sounded skeptical of the Biden administration’s efforts to prioritize undocumented […] The post U.S. Supreme Court wrestles over Biden’s immigration enforcement policy appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
LOUISIANA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt

The hate-motivated massacre in Colorado Springs last month changed the gun violence conversation in Colorado, and new gun measures will almost certainly be enacted during the legislative session that begins next month. There was already a preference for more gun restrictions in the state, site of several of the country’s most notorious mass shootings, including […] The post Here are the post-Club Q gun laws Colorado must adopt appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

El Paso DA, sheriff defend actions relating to Club Q suspect’s 2021 bomb-threat arrest

In a lengthy and combative press conference Thursday, the lead prosecutor in the case against the alleged Club Q shooter defended his office’s handling of a prior incident in which the suspect vowed to stockpile guns and explosives and become “the next mass killer.” Michael Allen, the 4th Judicial District attorney, accused “the media and […] The post El Paso DA, sheriff defend actions relating to Club Q suspect’s 2021 bomb-threat arrest appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy