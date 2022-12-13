Read full article on original website
SpaceX rocket launch at sunset wows some stargazers with ethereal 'space jellyfish' (photos)
When SpaceX launch two satellites into orbit Friday evening from Florida, it lit up the night sky with more than just its fiery engines.
Watch a SpaceX rocket launch 2 telecom satellites into orbit today (Dec. 16)
SpaceX will launch two satellites for the telecom company SES on Friday (Dec. 16), and you can watch the liftoff live.
Freethink
Will physics prevent SpinLaunch from succeeding?
It’s long been the dream of humanity to escape the bonds of Earth’s gravitational pull, paving the way for us to explore the vast reaches of space that lie beyond our world. Beginning in the 20th century, we started to achieve this dream by leveraging the power of rocket technology, where we’d burn fuel to provide a large and constant acceleration to a payload, eventually taking it above Earth’s atmosphere and either into orbit around our planet or — more ambitiously — to escape from our planet’s gravity entirely.
SpaceX rocket launches on record-setting 15th mission, lands on ship at sea (video)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched on its record-breaking 15th mission Saturday (Dec. 17), then landed successfully on a ship at sea.
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Below 200,000
Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog has been quickly decreasing for several months now and most recently it dropped below 200,000 units. According to Troy Teslike, who provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of November 30, 2022 was roughly 190,000. That's a significant decrease (by some 33%) compared to 285,000 at the end of October.
nextbigfuture.com
Truck Driver Reviews of Tesla Semi
I include youtube videos with various feedback and reviews of the Tesla Semi from Truck drivers (direct and indirect). The first review is that Tesla has over 500 orders for Semi Trucks. The US has 4 million Semis and there are about 270,000 sales each year in the US. There are 4 million global large and semi truck sales each year with most in China and the rest of Asia.
The world's biggest chipmaker is making a multi-billion dollar investment in the US even though it'll cost way more to make chips there. Here's why it decided to do it anyway.
TSMC's founder said chip production in the US would be an "expensive exercise in futility." But now, the company is building its second factory there.
CNBC
When searching for a flight, be wary of offers to add your climate impact to the ticket price
Recent polling shows one-third of Americans would be willing to pay for carbon offsets when buying a plane ticket to reduce their carbon footprint, but claims of airline "greenwashing" with carbon credits are one of the reasons more companies are moving away from reliance on this climate approach. Fliers should...
A new battery recycling plant could power 1 million EVs per year
A rendering of the finished facility in South Carolina. Redwood MaterialsOnce completed, Redwood Materials' facility in South Carolina could help greatly bolster domestic EV production.
Drivers are stuck in limbo as world’s oil supply reshuffles
NEW YORK (AP) — At a gas station outside New York City, retired probation officer Karen Stowe was faced with a pump price she didn’t want to pay. She bought groceries from the convenience store instead, planning to buy cheaper gas elsewhere. “The price is so high, people...
CNET
Amazon's Plan to Eliminate the Barcode
Robots may be the future, but robotic arms are apparently no good at using an old, steadfast technology: the barcode. Barcodes can be hard to find and can be affixed to oddly shaped products, something robots can't troubleshoot very well. As a result, the company said Friday that it has...
West Coast Port Slowdown ‘Trend Continues’
The steady march of market softening continues in ocean shipping with the San Pedro Bay ports’ releasing their November cargo numbers. The indicators point to big work ahead for the West Coast’s largest ports as they hope to claw their way back to the top. “The recent trend continues,” Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka said this week during a media briefing on the November cargo results. November container volume at the port slipped 21 percent to 639,344 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in comparison to a year earlier. The decline was attributable to the drop in imports during the month. “As I’ve...
Indonesia Highlights a Looming Problem in the EV Industry
EVs are not the cure-all to the environmental issues facing the auto industry, but that doesn't mean we should abandon them. The post Indonesia Highlights a Looming Problem in the EV Industry appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Engadget
Ford F-150 Lightning prices are going up again
The EV‘s starting price is now 40 percent higher than it was at launch. Ford F-150 Lightning prices are going up again. The US automaker is raising the electric pickup’s starting cost by $4,000, bringing the new entry price to $55,974. That’s a 40 percent increase over the electric vehicle’s initial starting price in May 2021.
Freethink
An Earth-sized planet found in the habitable zone of a nearby star
A while ago, a group of NASA exoplanet astronomers, who are in the business of discovering planets around other stars, called me into a secret meeting to tell me about a planet that had captured their interest. Because my expertise lies in modeling the climate of exoplanets, they asked me...
The world is burning more coal than ever before, new report shows
The global energy crisis caused by Russia's war on Ukraine has pushed global demand for coal -- the most polluting of all fossil fuels -- to a record high in 2022, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.
Digital Trends
Hands-on Galaxy S23 photos show off its striking new design
As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 draws ever closer, we’ve been starting to hear more and more rumors regarding its specs, as well as get glimpses of its design through product renders. Now, hands-on pictures of “dummy units” (nonfunctional versions of the devices) for the Galaxy S23, the S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra have leaked online — and they confirm a lot of what we’ve heard about the design of the S23 line.
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
