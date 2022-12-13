Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Kevin Owens Was Originally Scheduled For Last Night’s Smackdown Taping
Fightful Select reports that Kevin Owens was originally supposed to appear at last night’s double WWE Smackdown taping in Chicago, but was unable to. Owens couldn’t make the trip due to a “nightmare travel situation.” This resulted in him bein written out of both episodes, with ‘major’ production and writing changes made.
Battleground CW: A Tribute To The Extreme Results 12.17.18: RVD Beats Rhino in Headliner
– Battleground Championship Wrestling held its A Tribute to the Extreme event last night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As noted, Rob Van Dam was inducted into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame as well during the festivities. Many ECW Originals and alumni were in action during...
December 26th Episode of WWE RAW Likely To Be A ‘Best Of’ Show
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the December 26th episode of RAW will likely be a ‘best of’ episode, although that hasn’t been confirmed. There is no taping scheduled for December 26, as all of the events on that day are live events. Meanwhile, tonight’s taping in Des Moines will just be the live episode.
Chris Jericho Set To Star In Wrestling-Themed Horror Film Dark Match
Chris Jericho is heading back to the big screen, as he’s starring in a wrestling-themed horror film titled Dark Match. Deadline reports that the AEW star will star in the film, which is written and directed by Lowell Dean (Wolfcop) and also stars Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, Sara Canning, Michael Eklund, and Jonathan Cherry.
Chris Masters Teases Possible Royal Rumble Appearance
In a post on Twitter, Chris Masters teased a possible appearance in the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match next month. He posted a clip of himself at a ‘Ring of Pakistan’ event over the weekend, noting it was his final match of 2022. The clip notably had him come out as The Masterpiece, complete with his WWE theme song and clips.
D-Von Dudley Pulled From Battleground Championship Wrestling’s ‘Tribute to the Extreme’ Event
PWInsider reports that WWE pulled D-Von Dudley from his scheduled appearance at Battleground Championship Wrestling’s ‘Tribute to the Extreme’ on Saturday. The event happened at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. D-Von would have appeared at the convention before the event, then appeared in Bully Ray’s corner for his match with Matt Cardona. D-Von currently works as a coach for the NXT brand.
Mike Bennett Praises AEW’s Commitment To Its Workers
– In a post on Twitter, Mike Bennett praised AEW for its commitment to its wrestlers and their families. He didn’t elaborate on what prompted the tweet. He later noted that he had the weekend off to attend his daughter’s dance recital. When a fan tried to mock him appearing on AEW Dark, he noted that he didn’t mind it.
Update On Kenny Omega’s Contract Status in AEW
It was previously reported that Kenny Omega’s contract with AEW will be up at the end of January, as he initially signed a four-year deal in 2019. However, the company is currently advertising him for their debut in Winnipeg, which happens on March 14. According to Dave Meltzer of...
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results 12.17.22: United States Championship Match, More
A live event was hosted by WWE on December 17 in Moline, IL. You can see the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) and a few highlights below. *Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Mia Yim def. Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, & Rhea Ripley. *Madcap Moss & Emma def. Karrion Kross &...
Action Andretti Talks About Taking On Chris Jericho At AEW Dynamite
In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Action Andretti shared some details about his recent match against Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite (per Fightful). He also commented on how the rest of the talent at AEW reacted to his victory upset. You can read a few highlights from Andretti and listen to the complete episode below.
Top Dolla Comments On Failed Dive From WWE Smackdown, Says He’s Good
Top Dolla took to social media to assure fans he’s okay after his failed dive over the ropes on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The Hit Row member went to leap over the ropes during a three-way tag team match for a shot at the Usos but he got caught on the top rope and spilled to the outside, his head colliding with the apron.
Greektown Wrestling Hardcore Holiday Night One Full Results 12.16.2022: Greektown Wrestling Championship, IMPACT World Championship, & More
The first night of the Hardcore Holiday event was hosted by Greektown Wrestling on December 16 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling-News) and some highlights below. *Ethan Dux & Bryce Hansen defeated Isaiah Cross & Wade Allan. *Space Monkey defeated Zach Nystrom. *Kobe Durst...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.17.22 – Rey Mysterio Is Cleared To Return, Hit Row Are Ready For The Usos, and More!
-Megan Morant is in the back and welcomes us to the show. Our lineup today: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler Hit Row, and Rey Mysterio. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the biggest story coming out of SmackDown: John Cena will return to team with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Dec 30th SmackDown. Nice that they referenced Cena’s streak of having a 1 match a year it’s cool they found a way to keep that alive.
ROH Women’s Title Match and More Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced six matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, including a ROH Women’s title match. The lineup includes:. * ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) vs. Vertvixen. * Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The WorkHorsemen. * Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Lady Bird...
STARDOM Announces Teams for Triangle Derby I Tournament
NSA (Nanae Takahashi, Yuu, and Yuna Mizumori) X, XX, and XXX (TBA at a later date) Abarenbo GE (Ami Sorei, Syuri, and MIRAI) Classmates (Hazuki, Koguma, and Saya Iida) Lollipop (Rina Amikura, Waka Tsukiyama, Yuko Sakurai) Prominence (Suzu Suzuki, Risa Sera, and Kurumi Hiiragi) Rebel x Enemy (Ram Kaicho, Maya...
NXT Live Event Full Results 12.17.2022: Breakker & Crews Take On D’Angelo & Lorenzo, & More
NXT hosted a live event on December 17 in Tampa, FL. You can see the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below. *Kiana James & Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley & Valentina Feroz. *Charlie Dempsey defeated Oro Mensah. *Roxanne Perez & Wendy Choo defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin...
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.16.22
We are just over a month away from the Royal Rumble and it’s time for a pretty big title match on the way there. This week will see Gunther defend the Intercontinental Title against World Cup winner Ricochet, which should make for a solid main event. Other than that, Roman Reigns is here so let’s get to it.
Jay White Says All Eyes Are On Him Heading Into Wrestle Kingdom
In an interview with Fightful, Jay White spoke about his appearances in other promotions and how it has made him a sought-after talent. He said: “No, because isn’t that the goal? At the end of the day, but really at the beginning of the day, at the beginning of the whole journey, isn’t that the goal to get to the top and stuff? If you’re going to do that, you have to be aware that people are going to be coming for you. How do you know that? Because you were one of those people. You start off trying to get to the top, you’re going after somebody as well. You understand that that’s how it works. I understand that’s how it works and I am aware of the situation I’m in. I’m aware of who is around me, whose eyes are on me, whose targets are on me. I’m a very highly wanted man, both by wrestlers and by companies and promoters alike. All eyes, targets, everything on me.”
Backstage Update on Talent Previously Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble
– As previously reported, it was reported by Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier this week that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (aka former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane) was rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 next month. According to an update by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated, “As of today, there is nothing to the idea of KAIRI wrestling in the Royal Rumble.”
WWE News: Raw Headed to Chicago In April, New Live Event, Vengeance Day Tickets On Sale
– WWE is headed to Chicago in April for an episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that the April 24th, 2023 episode will take place at the Allstate Arena. – The site also notes that a Road to Wrestlemania live event is set for Fargo, North Dakota on March 18th. –...
