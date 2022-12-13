ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Toys Needed for Christmas Toy Drive

Lauren Daniels sits down with Michael Carr during the Friday morning Rise and Shine Segment. Carr&Carr Attorneys at Law are partnering with Calm Waters Center for Children and Families to help get toy donations. Calm Waters is an amazing organization that helps assist children and families in their grief journey...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Mother of 2-year-old found dead in 2020 arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of a 2-year-old that was found dead on the kitchen floor in 2020 has been arrested according to the Wichita County Jail records. Autumn Gestes, also known as Autumn Leonard, was booked into jail on Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022, on a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence. Her […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KFOR

Norman police respond to possible homicide

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma State Student Found Dead In Dorm

A student at Oklahoma State University was found dead in a dorm room this weekend. There is no foul play suspect, authorities say. However, the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
STILLWATER, OK

