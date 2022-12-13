Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
blackchronicle.com
OKC makeup artist allegedly cancels on 2 brides before their wedding days
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After two brides were left scrambling right before their big day, they’re warning others about their experiences with an Oklahoma City makeup artist. “You don’t expect a professional to back out the day before the wedding,” said Mimosa Houser, who got married in September....
OK students learn song in sign language to include peer
The holidays are here, and a group of elementary school students in Yukon decided to give a special gift to one of their own.
“People are just not able to make ends meet,” Mega Christmas distribution helps northeast OKC
An Oklahoma City church embraced the Christmas spirit a little early to help those in need.
Mustang: Donations needed to help combat brutal cold weather
With colder weather on the way folks in need of warmth are leaning on organization's that care like KFOR's coat drive Warmth 4 Winter, a endeavor that began back with Brad Edwards.
Red Andrews Christmas dinner set to give away food and toys
Christmas festivities will be different this year for those seeking to volunteer or find themselves in need of assistance.
Moore community reeling in what happened after sudden, tragic death of Westmoore High School student
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
Man miraculously revived after fentanyl overdose
An officer with the Okarche Police Department revived a man who they believe was lifeless for about six minutes, after overdosing on fentanyl.
Deleted texts reveal abuse prior to 2-year-olds 2020 death
According to WFPD, deleted messages show numerous instances of the mother speaking of abuse and neglect with her children.
KFOR
Toys Needed for Christmas Toy Drive
Lauren Daniels sits down with Michael Carr during the Friday morning Rise and Shine Segment. Carr&Carr Attorneys at Law are partnering with Calm Waters Center for Children and Families to help get toy donations. Calm Waters is an amazing organization that helps assist children and families in their grief journey...
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
Hundreds of soldiers welcomed to Oklahoma City with festive cheer
Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Sill are making their way through Oklahoma City this weekend, en route to their families for the holidays. The YMCA likes to make their take-off from Will Rogers World Airport as comfortable as possible by welcoming them with some festive cheer.
One person found dead in car in Norman following possible shooting
Breaking news Sunday morning in Norman. One person is dead following a possible shooting in the Lexington Crossing mobile home park.
One shot at northwest Oklahoma City apartment
Authorities say one person was shot at an apartment complex in northwest OKC on Sunday night.
‘What better way to honor our student body,’ Westmoore High School coach supports team after teen dies in multi-vehicle wreck
Tim Grantham told KFOR he hopes serving will help his students with healing after losing one of their classmates Thursday.
Loved ones seeking answers in deadly hit-and-run
Investigators say Tammy Wolfchief was killed after being hit by a car in northwest OKC.
Mother of 2-year-old found dead in 2020 arrested
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The mother of a 2-year-old that was found dead on the kitchen floor in 2020 has been arrested according to the Wichita County Jail records. Autumn Gestes, also known as Autumn Leonard, was booked into jail on Thursday afternoon, December 15, 2022, on a charge of tampering or fabricating evidence. Her […]
Norman police respond to possible homicide
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
One injured in shooting at OKC Farmers Market
Officials say a woman was taken to a nearby hospital following a shooting at the Farmers Market in Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Oklahoma State Student Found Dead In Dorm
A student at Oklahoma State University was found dead in a dorm room this weekend. There is no foul play suspect, authorities say. However, the medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.
Several Oklahoma City Starbucks employees go on strike Sunday morning
If you tried to get your morning coffee at the Starbucks on 23rd and Robinson in Oklahoma City Sunday morning, you may have noticed several employees on strike.
