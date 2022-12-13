Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
‘Go full force on it!’: Waxhaw family has ‘Christmas Vacation’ moment when squirrel gets in tree
WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) – It was a holiday moment that would put a smile on Clark Griswold’s face. Just like the scene from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” a squirrel was hiding out in a Waxhaw family’s Christmas tree. Earlier this week, the critter got...
Beloved Gastonia barber closing shop after 51 years; has good news for devoted patrons
For the last 51 years, Charles has circled that second chair trimming, buzzing, and shaving whoever happened to be sitting there.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Might Finally See A True White Christmas This Year
Weather forecasts for the Charlotte region are now predicting conditions that might finally give the Queen City a true white Christmas (snow on the ground when you look outside your window on Christmas morning). According to Weather Underground, we could see up to a half-inch of snowfall on Thursday night,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Cold Air Settles in Before the Christmas Holiday
The patchy morning fog has led to a dense fog advisory across the Piedmont. Fog will lift by mid-morning with sunny skies this afternoon as drier air sweeps into the region. Highs will reach the low 50s. Another disturbance will kick up a breezier Saturday with feels-like temps in the 40s for much of the afternoon. That chill will keep temps feeling like the teens and 20s across the mountains through the day. By Sunday winds will die down, but the cold air will be sticking around. After a freezing start, highs will struggle to break out of the 40s across the region. Dry through the start of the week, but cold temps with highs in the 40s and lows below freezing through the week. A blast of arctic air late week will reinforce the colder air with temps struggling to break out of the 30s by late next week. As of now, likely we will see snow in the mountains, but across the rest of the area, this will be a straight cold rain with a few flakes mixing in. The last time we had a white Christmas was back in 2010 when a few flakes flew. But, since the 1880s, Charlotte has only had 4 Christmas’ with measurable snow.
'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 9-15)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the south Charlotte area from Dec. 9 to 15:. • The Crust Pizza, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 100. • Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 4101 Park Road – 99.5. • Jimmy Johns, 4500 Park Road – 98.5. • Qdoba...
Wbt.com
Pete Kaliner: Two shot at Charlotte shopping mall
One suspect was taken into custody, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. An on-duty CMPD officer at the mall was able to locate the suspect and de-escalate the situation, CMPD said on Twitter. One of the shooting victims was discharged from the hospital Thursday night, according to the mall. The second victim...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 9-15)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 9-15 • Appetite European Market, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96 • Appetite Plus Catering, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 93 • Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road –...
kiss951.com
7 Amazing Charlotte Thrift Store Finds
Shopping at thrift stores is one of my favorite things to do. Finding items for a steal and those that are unique and truly one-of-a-kind has always been a joy for me. When I moved to Charlotte, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that there are so many thrift shops and liquidation stores within the area.
WCNC
Delicious salmon and fried rice from DTR SouthPark
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you’re out and about shopping this weekend, and throughout the holiday season, don’t forget to fuel up at one of our local restaurants! Chef Jonathan Shuler from DTR SouthPark joined the show to make their signature seared salmon. DTR SouthPark offers lunch Monday...
businesstodaync.com
Two additions to Birkdale Village coming in 2023
Dec. 14. By TL Bernthal. A blowout salon and an eatery with upscale street food and a coastal vibe are coming to Birkdale Village next year. Drybar Shops will open its third location in Mecklenburg County and bartaco its third restaurant in the state. Husband-wife duo Matt and Jackie Paynter...
power98fm.com
Getting Along With Yourself & Family – Holiday Edition
Gianna Spriggs McDonald has a unique title as Resident Curandero at Curio Craft & Conjure. A Curandero is a traditional native healer or shaman found primarily in Latin America and also in the United States. Francene Marie interviews Gianna to bring listeners up to speed about protecting their energy when they find themselves in close quarters with people that trigger them emotionally.
country1037fm.com
Real Reason Why We Stock Up On Milk And Bread Before A Storm
Rumor has it that we may see a white Christmas here in the Charlotte area. That would be amazing and I will believe it when I see it. Here is the real reason why we stock up on milk and bread before a storm. You know you are going to (and so am I), but why do we do it?
WBTV
Arctic blast brings chance for wintry mix in the Charlotte area
Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s. Heading into the weekend with sunshine, chilly temperatures. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:20 AM EST. After a foggy start...
'It's been selling tremendously' | Charlotte woman works hard to get self-made liquor brand on ABC Store shelves
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Persistence paid off for Taylor Redd, the owner of Redd Rose Vodka, who can now proudly spot bottles of her liquor at ABC Stores across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. Redd said it's been a dream that's been several years in the making. "I own a liquor. It...
WCNC
As the Northeast braces for a blizzard, could it snow in Charlotte? #WakeUpCLT To Go 12/16/22
Conditions will be favorable for wintry weather next week in the Carolinas. So will it snow? Larry Sprinkle & Chris Mulcahy break it down on #WakeUpCLT To Go!
WBTV
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes
You've got to see it to believe it. Then, try to unsee it. Witness recounts Northlake Mall shooting, ensuing fear. One woman who was at the Northlake Mall when the shooting happened had previously avoided malls because of similar situations. Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in...
Builder
Shea Homes Purchases 51 Acres in Fort Mill, South Carolina
Shea Homes—No. 32 on the 2022 Builder 100—is planning two new South Carolina communities with the purchase of 51 acres in Fort Mill. The land is slated for 137 single-family homes in two distinct new communities: Windell Woods and Solis at Windell Woods. Both communities will offer a variety of single-family floor plans and design options in a location within Tega Cay, South Carolina, city limits.
Charlotte home sales slow even as average prices rise
Homes sales continued to decline across the Charlotte region in November, continuing an 11-month trend according to a new report by Canopy Realtor Association. According to the report, 3,113 homes sold in Mecklenburg and the 15 surrounding counties in November. That's a 36% decrease from the same month in 2021.
kiss951.com
Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina
I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
Comments / 0