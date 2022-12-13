Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Reno mayor sues after finding tracking device on vehicle
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno mayor Hillary Schieve is suing a private investigator and his company after finding a device attached to her vehicle that was capable of tracking its real-time location. The lawsuit, first reported by The Nevada Independent on Thursday, alleges that the investigator trespassed onto her...
KOLO TV Reno
Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences
Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
KOLO TV Reno
- clipped version
Carolyn Sullivan, the wife of murdered University of Nevada, Reno police Sgt. George Sullivan, said commuting the death penalty sentences would subvert justice. Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Updated: 4 hours ago.
FOX Reno
Investigator put tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car, lawsuit alleges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A private investigator placed a GPS tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's personal car, a lawsuit filed in the Second Judicial District Court in Washoe County Thursday alleges. The complaint, obtained by News 4-Fox 11, claims private investigator David McNeely...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno seeks input on Adaptive Cycling Center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, which used to house the Rosewood Golf Course. The membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many adaptive bikes and go directly on the trail, eliminating the need for bike transport.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD Free Online Tutoring
Carolyn Sullivan, the wife of murdered University of Nevada, Reno police Sgt. George Sullivan, said commuting the death penalty sentences would subvert justice. Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee Police Department explores license plate reading technology
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - The Truckee Police Department announced it is considering adopting license plate reader technology. The department insists the technology will not be used for capturing video, recording speed, facial recognition, the enforcement of parking, or tracking people. Instead, they insist the technology will only be used to record photos of license plates and vehicles.
KOLO TV Reno
Kate Smith Elementary Robotics Team Wins
Carolyn Sullivan, the wife of murdered University of Nevada, Reno police Sgt. George Sullivan, said commuting the death penalty sentences would subvert justice. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Updated: 5 hours ago. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car....
KOLO TV Reno
Reno firefighters to hand out food baskets for the holidays
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Current and active Reno firefighters will be assembling and handing out food baskets to pre-selected families on Saturday. On Dec. 17, beginning at 9:00 a.m., Reno firefighters will be distributing 200 baskets at Fire Station 21, located at 2501 Mill Street in Reno. The program is...
KOLO TV Reno
Permanent holiday lighting new trend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Love your neighbor despite the fact their Christmas lights are up after the holidays?. These days lighting landscapers say the newest trend is permanent holiday lighting. “Really big uptick in people wanting to a permanent holiday type lighting over your traditional,” says Matt Burns with Outdoor...
KOLO TV Reno
Aces President Eric Edelstein Set to Join the City of Reno in January 2023
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Reno Aces president Eric Edelstein’s tenure within the city’s professional sports landscape will come to an end as he will be stepping down from his position with the club and is set to join the City of Reno as Assistant City Manager, beginning on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, as announced by the City of Reno today.
2news.com
Wild Horses along Washoe Lake
On our latest adventure, we spotted these wild horses along Washoe Lake after more than a foot of snow about a week before Christmas. Located just south of Reno, NV, you can hike along the shores of Washoe Lake with beautiful views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff!
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department hosts Children’s Holiday Party
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Sunday afternoon, Reno Fire Department hosted its annual Children’s Holiday Party, a tradition since 2001. Over 60 local children got to enjoy the holiday festivities. “To watch the excitement, and to see the awe in their eyes. when they’re looking at the lights and...
KOLO TV Reno
Mt. Rose fully opens to skiers after snowstorm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced it has now fully opened to skiers after last weekend’s storm. The storm created snow depths between 4.5 to 7 feet on the mountain, offering mid-winter conditions to visitors. “Thanks to the snow we’ve already received, cold temperatures and resort...
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect arrested in crash on Peckham
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man was arrested after a crash just south of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Reno police tell KOLO 8 News Now that just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a car was headed eastbound along Peckham Lane near Longely Lane when the driver tried to pass another car on the right.
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe man arrested for 2013 murder
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man is facing charges in a nearly-decade old murder. Joseph Geisenheimer, 38, was arrested Tuesday at the Safeway on Johnson Boulevard. South Tahoe Now reports Geisenheimer was wanted in the 2013 killing of Robert James III. El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
2news.com
Driver killed after car crashes into tree in Reno
A 29-year-old man from Reno was killed after their vehicle crashed into a tree Saturday night. Reno Police say they responded to the area of South Rock Blvd. and Brookside Court around 6:18 p.m. on a report of a single-vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation says the driver failed to manage...
firefighternation.com
Gang-Related Drug Charges Behind Sparks (NV) Fire Chief’s Abrupt Departure
Former Sparks Fire Chief Mark Lawson is facing four felony drug charges that were filed Friday. Lawson had only been appointed fire chief days before he abruptly left the post at the city’s request earlier this week, due to unspecific criminal charges that were to be filed. Friday the...
Comments / 5