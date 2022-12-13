RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno’s Adaptive Recreation team is piloting an Adaptive Cycling Center this summer at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, which used to house the Rosewood Golf Course. The membership-based program will allow people with disabilities to access the City’s many adaptive bikes and go directly on the trail, eliminating the need for bike transport.

