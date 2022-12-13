ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunmore, PA

Winter weather preparations underway

By Julie Dunphy
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT officials are keeping an eye on the winter storm as they held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to remind drivers about ways they can prepare.

The best time to prepare is now. Officials want to make sure you and your vehicle are prepared for the winter storm, as they prepare the roads.

There’s snow on the ground outside of PennDOT’s Engineering District 4 Building in Dunmore and inside they are preparing for more later this week. The monitors in the incident command center show the region’s interstate cameras. This allows officials to monitor roadway conditions… And see when an incident happens.

“We’re monitoring the forecast right now, the storm appears to be starting as snow,” Jonathan Eboli, the Assistant District Executive of Maintenance.

PennDOT officials say snow and call for the roadways to be treated with anti-icing measures.

“If winter weather is forecast eliminate all unnecessary travel, this will keep you and your family safe and allow PennDOT to more easily perform its winter duties,” said Lonell Shalkowski the Acting Maintenance Servicing Engineer

PennDOT officials say they are ready for this storm, with plenty of drivers and salt. The plows are prepped and ready to hit the highways. However, this storm isn’t cut and dry.

“From what we can tell right now the storm will end as rain so that presents issues potentially with refreeze in the evening hours,” Eboli added.

Drivers should always use caution, slow down, and allow plows to complete their routes.

“If you’re stuck in traffic so are we, this means that if storms hit at rush hour you should plan extra time for your commute,” Eboli continued.

All routes are covered but district 4 is still hiring to get ahead of the storm and keep roads clear.

Lastly, pack a winter emergency travel kit.

“This should include warmer clothes, gloves a blanket a flashlight water nonperishable foods, and any medication you may need,” Shalkowski explained.

You also want to make sure you have a least half a tank of gas and clear all snow and ice off of your car before driving.

WBRE

Municipal leaders prepare for winter storms to come

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The first winter storm of the season is moving away from the area and the wintry mix made for some travel challenges. It was also the first test of the season for area road crews, which, by all accounts, were ready to go with manpower and supplies. But what about future […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Ramp closure on Interstate 81 now open

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday afternoon, a ramp closure on Interstate 81 southbound is now back open. PennDOT says that the ramp closure at exit 151A (Stroudsburg) was closed due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. Officials say the scene has been cleared and the ramp is back open for […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Hazleton Area impacted by December snow storm

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The wintry mix is impacting the Hazleton Area, which historically sees higher snow and ice accumulations because of its elevation. If you live, work or drive through the Hazleton area you know it’s a different world when it comes to winter weather. Traffic is moving very slowly, and for […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

A mixed bag of rain and snow for Luzerne County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot of people are still dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm, but some areas didn’t have much cleanup. Many prepared all week for the winter weather that belted the area, with Wilkes-Barre residents getting more use out of their umbrellas than snow boots. As the snow and rain […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

What’s happening with winter weather in NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The winter weather has arrived and Eyewitness News is covering the storm across Northeastern Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News crews were on East Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre Township where the roads looked to have some slush covering them. Route 309 southbound in Plains Township had a few slow-moving vehicles as PennDOT temporarily reduced […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PennDOT treat roads ahead of coming storm

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As we keep our eyes on the storm – PennDOT says it’s doing everything it can to prep the roads and remind drivers to stay safe during storms. Eyewitness News drove through parts of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties to see how the roads are being treated. In Dunmore Thursday morning […]
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton Mayor issues Code Blue ahead of cold weather

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Office of Mayor Paige Cognetti announced in a press release Friday, a Code Blue for the City of Scranton. According to the release, the Code Blue will be in effect Saturday, December 17, as the overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Winter Storm Update

MOOSIC, Pa. — Summary:. A secondary low pressure system is taking over along the coast Thursday night. It's helping to keep the precipitation going but it's also pushing warmer air into Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Despite the fact that it will continue to snow, it will be harder for the snow to accumulate with temperatures hovering between 33 and 36 degrees. It's possible some cooler air gets pulled in Friday as the storm departs but additional snow accumulation should only be on order of 1-3" and confined to the mountains.
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County Transportation Authority to run snow routes Friday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Transportation Authority put out a press release saying that they have temporarily canceled service. According to the press release, the LCTA canceled their services Wednesday night. The LCTA says that they will resume services on Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. and will operate on snow routes. You can […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PennDOT alters speed restrictions on several highways

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has updated speed restrictions for certain vehicles that had been implemented during Thursday’s snow storm in northeastern PA. PennDOT announced Friday morning it is temporarily reducing speed limits to 45 mph and restricting commercial vehicles to the right lane only as of 9:00 a.m. on the following interstates: Speed limits […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Lane restriction on Interstate 81 now lifted

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The lane restriction on Interstate 81 caused by a crash Friday morning, has now been lifted. According to PennDOT, a crash in Lackawanna County caused a lane restriction impacting travel in the area of I-81 northbound near mile marker 188. PennDOT says the crash scene has been cleared and both […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Tractor-trailer towed near Giant’s Despair

LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer needed to be towed after getting stuck on Laurel Run Road Thursday afternoon. According to crews on the scene, state police were guiding the tow truck pulling the tractor-trailer after it got stuck driving along Laurel Run Road around 12:30 p.m. Traffic was stopped going both ways […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
owegopennysaver.com

Winter Storm Warning takes effect

A winter storm warning remains in effect from 7 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. on Friday. According to Accuweather, heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow. accumulations of 6- to 13-inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Milestone anniversary for ‘Jack Frost Ski Resort’

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two sister ski resorts in the Poconos are marking major milestones this season. One of them, ‘Jack Frost Ski Resort’ held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday to unveil several new ski lifts as part of its 50th anniversary. Among the lifts, the new Tobyhanna quad for skiers to enjoy […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Car lands on river bank after crash in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash tied up traffic on Saturday morning in part of Scranton. A car crashed into the embankment off the bridge along Albright Avenue around 8 a.m. The bridge crosses over the Lackawanna River. Police have not said how many people were inside the car at...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Hazle Township firefighters injured in the line of duty

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two local firefighters were injured in the line of duty on Friday when their utility truck was hit by another vehicle. The crash happened Friday morning around 7:23 in Hazle Township, just west of Oak Ridge Road and State Route 924. Hazle Township Fire Chief Scott Kostician says two […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Camelback Mountain opens its slopes amid winter mix

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While snowstorms may throw a wrench into the day-to-day for some businesses, one industry thrives off of them. With the help of mother nature, five inches of fresh snow was added to Camelback Resort’s slopes for its opening day Friday. “We worked so hard to put, you know, artificial snow […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Ways to stay safe while ice fishing

BEACH LAKE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter is here, and for many anglers in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, that means there will be opportunities for ice fishing. While ice fishing is fun for many, there are some precautions anglers must take to have a safe adventure on the ice. The National Park Service emphasizes that […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
