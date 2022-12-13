Attorney For Joe Kennedy Argues He Shot 4 Okmulgee Men In Self-Defense

Joe Kennedy's attorney argued Kennedy shot the four men in Okmulgee in October, in self-defense. This new information came out Tuesday during a bond hearing for Kennedy.

Kennedy’s attorney said Kennedy was having a problem with theft at his scrap yard and had contacted the sheriff’s office at least 23 times for help.

At least one of the victims, Mark Chastain, had a weapon and Kennedy killed him and the other three victims in self-defense, the attorney said.

However, District Attorney Carol Iski told the judge there's no evidence of self-defense. She argued that people who shoot in self-defense, stay and call police. She said self-defense doesn't mean you shoot the men in the back, dismember them, and go to Florida.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice testified and said all of the men had been shot in the back. There's no reason to believe the four men and Kennedy knew each other beforehand, Chief Prentice said.

Prentice said based on how a shoe was found on the ground, they believed at least one of the men was running away when shot.

Kennedy’s attorney said evidence shows the four men went to Kennedy's scrap yard to commit a crime.

The attorney argued Kennedy is entitled to protect himself and the shooting was self-defense. She told the judge based on this, Kennedy should have a reasonable bond.

The judge said Kennedy is a flight risk and that Kennedy will remain in custody with no bond.

Chief Prentice also testified that DNA confirms blood found on Kennedy's shoes matched one of the victims.