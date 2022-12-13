ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Attorney For Joe Kennedy Argues He Shot 4 Okmulgee Men In Self-Defense

 5 days ago
Joe Kennedy's attorney argued Kennedy shot the four men in Okmulgee in October, in self-defense. This new information came out Tuesday during a bond hearing for Kennedy.

Kennedy’s attorney said Kennedy was having a problem with theft at his scrap yard and had contacted the sheriff’s office at least 23 times for help.

At least one of the victims, Mark Chastain, had a weapon and Kennedy killed him and the other three victims in self-defense, the attorney said.

However, District Attorney Carol Iski told the judge there's no evidence of self-defense. She argued that people who shoot in self-defense, stay and call police. She said self-defense doesn't mean you shoot the men in the back, dismember them, and go to Florida.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice testified and said all of the men had been shot in the back. There's no reason to believe the four men and Kennedy knew each other beforehand, Chief Prentice said.

Prentice said based on how a shoe was found on the ground, they believed at least one of the men was running away when shot.

Kennedy’s attorney said evidence shows the four men went to Kennedy's scrap yard to commit a crime.

The attorney argued Kennedy is entitled to protect himself and the shooting was self-defense. She told the judge based on this, Kennedy should have a reasonable bond.

The judge said Kennedy is a flight risk and that Kennedy will remain in custody with no bond.

Chief Prentice also testified that DNA confirms blood found on Kennedy's shoes matched one of the victims.

Comments / 17

AttitudeProblem
5d ago

Shooting in self defense is one thing, now explain why he hacked them up and threw them in a river trying to get rid of their remains then fled to Florida?

Reply(1)
18
Teresa Owen
4d ago

If it was self defense, why were all 4 shot in the back? Why spend the evening chopping up the evidence? Why run to Florida to off yourself? Is his defense attorney even on his side? 🙄

Reply
7
Tamy O'Brien
4d ago

We don't know What Mr Kennedy s side of the story is either I must say I wouldn't have. Chopped them up that's a bit much I think he should have call the locals Police

Reply(1)
4
 

