York County, SC

Volunteers Needed to Deliver Hot Meals to Homebound in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaders with York County Council on Aging say there are homebound seniors in the Fort Mill area who need meals delivered but they simply do not have enough volunteers to get to everyone. The program prepares around 400 to 450 nutritious meals a...
FORT MILL, SC
Troopers Investigate Deadly Hit and Run in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Coroner says 59 year old Lamont Stewart of Lancaster died after being hit by a car as he was riding a bike a little after midnight on Sunday, December 18th. According to officials the coroner’s office responded to Springdale Road for...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC

