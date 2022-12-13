Read full article on original website
CN2 Newcast – Settlement Met in Panther’s Property, Homebound Seniors Need Meals, Toys for Tots Pick-Up
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The settlement agreement regarding the failed Panthers property is now a done deal. A Delaware judge signed off on it today, Friday, December 16. The City of Rock Hill, York County and contractors expected to get back millions. Leaders with York County Council...
Volunteers Needed to Deliver Hot Meals to Homebound in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaders with York County Council on Aging say there are homebound seniors in the Fort Mill area who need meals delivered but they simply do not have enough volunteers to get to everyone. The program prepares around 400 to 450 nutritious meals a...
CN2 Sports – Athlete of the Week Area Star Kelton Talford Impacting Winthrop
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – This week’s Athlete of the Week is Winthrop’s Kelton Talford talks about healing after surgery and how he is preparing for Baton Rouge. A Great Falls Alumn Talford is an area star who decided to stay close to home. Now he is making an impact for Winthrop on the hardwood.
Troopers Investigate Deadly Hit and Run in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Coroner says 59 year old Lamont Stewart of Lancaster died after being hit by a car as he was riding a bike a little after midnight on Sunday, December 18th. According to officials the coroner’s office responded to Springdale Road for...
