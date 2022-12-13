ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – This week’s Athlete of the Week is Winthrop’s Kelton Talford talks about healing after surgery and how he is preparing for Baton Rouge. A Great Falls Alumn Talford is an area star who decided to stay close to home. Now he is making an impact for Winthrop on the hardwood.

