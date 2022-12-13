ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
westbendnews.net

Military History in Paulding County

This is a different twist on a story, but hang on for the ending. This story is about a Civil War Veteran named Nelson Hand. Nelson was born in 1829. Records are hard to find after the whereabouts of his birth place. By 1850, Nelson was living in Richland, Allen...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

ANTWERP POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

On November 22, there was a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Main and River. An officer responded and investigated. Both vehicles were towed and a report was prepared. On November 25, an officer was called to a residence on N. Main St in reference to a domestic dispute....
ANTWERP, OH
The Lima News

East side apartment development seeks approval

LIMA — A new development on Lima’s east side hopes to grow the amount of affordable housing in the city. The City Planning Commission met Wednesday evening to discuss the re-zoning of 323 Calumet. The parcel was purchased by Property Management Professionals LLC in preparation for the new apartment building they plan to complete. The commission discussed moving the parcel from class one to class three.
LIMA, OH
wlen.com

Hillsdale County House Fire Kills Woman

Jefferson Twp, Hillsdale County – One woman died in a Jefferson Township house fire earlier this week. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office reports that emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of Hudson Road, near Lake Avenue, for a report of a fully involved house fire at about 7:45am Monday.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
westbendnews.net

Antwerp Family Health Center Has Moved!

The Antwerp Family Health Center of Community Memorial Hospital has moved. Dr. Todd Wiley’s office along with Megan Ashbacher, CNP moved to their new location in Antwerp on November 1, 2022. Their new office is located at 107 Buffalo St., Antwerp, OH. For any questions, please call 419-258-5195.
ANTWERP, OH
The Lima News

Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Mayor Henry arrest footage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced Friday morning that police bodycam video of his October 2022 arrest for OWI would be released after previously refusing to do so. The mayor made that announcement during a Friday morning press conference. “I am not better than...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• Children as young as 6 months old are now eligible for updated COVID-19 boosters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the boosters, which use a formula that targets the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and newer strains of the virus, for children as young as six months old. Children...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
DEFIANCE, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 30-Dec. 8

The following individuals were indicted Wednesday by the Putnam County Grand Jury. Joey Spath, 43, Columbus Grove; having weapons under disability. Ricardo Minjarez, 53, Leipsic; two counts driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension. Lesley E. Rosales, 46, Leipsic; two counts aggravated possession of drugs, driving under...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Letter: Thoughtful young men helped after accident

I want to thank the two young men driving a flatbed truck on Nov. 30. I was headed to the YMCA in Lima, and a dump truck was headed towards me on the west side of the refinery, when two objects flew up and out of the truck. It turned...
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

Raiders enjoy trip to Van Wert’s Olympic Lanes

Wayne Trace students in grades 7-10 who exhibited the Raider qualities of Respect, Responsibility, and Readiness during the first four months of this school year enjoyed a trip to Van Wert’s Olympic Lanes at the beginning of this month. In order to qualify for this trip, students needed to...
VAN WERT, OH
inkfreenews.com

Evans Dies In Car Crash

ELKHART COUNTY — Shane Evans, 51, North Webster, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning, Dec. 16. The crash was at 5:29 a.m. at CR 31 north of CR 46, south of Goshen. Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office reports Evans was northbound on CR 31 in a...
GOSHEN, IN
The Lima News

Lima man gets almost 5 years for burglary, grand theft

LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to almost five years in prison for a burglary in which more than $40,000 was taken from the victim. Kevin Hill, 51, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary, fourth-degree felony grand theft and third-degree felony grand theft of firearms on Wednesday. Police believe others were involved in the Sept. 2, 2021 robbery, and Hill said someone “possibly” informed him that the victim, John Miller, had a large amount of money in his home.
LIMA, OH

