City Council to consider authorizing $5M land purchase east of Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A resolution that would approve a multi-million-dollar land purchase near the Energy Capital Sports Complex and Gillette Wastewater Treatment Plant will go before the Gillette City Council on Tuesday. If approved, the resolution would authorize the city to spend $5 million for two parcels of land...
Campbell County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
Campbell library board to meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 19
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Library System’s board will discuss the appropriate behavior, child, and collection development policies, among other items, at its meeting Dec. 19, according to the agenda posted today. The agenda also includes the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget and an update on the impact...
Sub-zero temperatures in store for Gillette in coming days
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With strong winds and already-freezing conditions on the horizon, temperatures in Gillette are expected to drop below 0 and stay there for much of the coming days. Today, the area will see a high temperature of 13 with wind chill values of as low as -4,...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/17/2022-12/18/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18:. At 7:52 a.m. to the 1700 block of West Second Street for an alarm activation. At 8:41 a.m. to the 1200 block of Pintail Drive for a carbon...
Six Months After Gillette Family Killed By Speeding Semi, Driver Charged
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Six months ago a semi truck on I-25 near Greeley, Colorado rammed into the back of a slowed car, killing a family of five that was headed home to Wyoming. The truck driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus...
Arrests, arraignments for Friday, Dec. 16
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Gillette man dies of gunshot wound Friday morning
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man has been identified as the person who died after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head early yesterday morning, according to the Campbell County Coroners Office. David A. Valencia, 26, of Gillette, was found by Gillette police officers on E. Laurel Street on...
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Dec. 16
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Dec. 13, W. Boxelder Road, GPD. An incarcerated 29-year-old man called the...
Gillette Man Killed In Weekend Vehicle Collision
A Gillette man is dead after being involved in a 2-vehicle wreck and fire in western Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says just after 11pm on Saturday (December 10th), emergency crews responded to the scene on I-90 at about milepost 97, which is about 2 miles east of the Campbell County-Johnson County border.
2 missing after driving UTV into open water at Keyhole State Park, search and rescue efforts continuing
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two men remain missing in Keyhole State Park after reportedly taking a utility task vehicle onto the frozen reservoir and driving into open water, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The men were part of a group of three Crook County individuals who reportedly...
Chill in the air leading up to Christmas weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Jack Frost will be nipping at noses in the week leading up to the Christmas holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Wind Chill Advisory followed by a Wind Chill Watch for Gillette, starting tonight. Today will be the...
One dead following interstate crash west of Gillette, driver identified
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man has been identified as the truck driver who died Saturday night following a crash on Interstate 90 that resulted in a vehicle fire, authorities said Tuesday. Justian Browning, 41, has been identified as the driver of a large work truck involved in a...
Gillette Police: Scammer posing as police officer targeting local residents
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Local police are warning of a scam targeting the community where an unknown suspect is spoofing the department’s phone number in an attempt to coerce monetary payments from residents. Deputy Poice Chief Brent Wasson told reporters on Dec. 16 that the department has received multiple...
Meteorologists: Blizzard just getting started as up to 17 inches of snow possible near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There might not be much in the way of snow yet, but the storm is just getting started, meteorologists said. A blizzard warning is in effect now through 5 a.m. Thursday as the largest impact of this winter storm is expected today and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Man dies Friday from gunshot wound to his head, investigation ongoing
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died this morning after sustaining a gunshot wound to his head, authorities said Friday. Details are scarce with the investigation currently ongoing, but the man was reportedly found by Gillette Police officers who responded to the 100 block of E. Laurel Street for the report of a gunshot around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 16, according to Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
NWS: Campbell County drops from blizzard warning to winter storm warning
GILLETTE, Wyo. — As of 1:42 p.m. today, Campbell County is under a Winter Storm Warning instead of a Blizzard Warning due to decreased amounts of snow and blowing snow expected tonight, National Weather Service’s Rapid City, South Dakota, office reported. Areas of snow and strong winds will...
