WKTV
Setting reasonable expectations for the holidays
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The countdown is on and it's crunch time for holiday season. People may find themselves overwhelmed with the schedules, the parties, getting gifts, having the time to get it all done and having the money or resources to do it all. The good news is that...
WKTV
New Hartford man has a heart for the homeless
Felix LaBella, of New Hartford, could just write a check or contribute money toward his passion for helping the homeless. And he does. But he longs to give an even more precious commodity: his time. "I'm gonna bring chafers and warmers. I'm gonna have about 10 people serve them. We're...
WKTV
Community comes together during winter storm, helping each other out
UTICA, N.Y. -- It may feel a little silly going out to shovel your driveway multiple times throughout the day because it just fills back up, but it does make things easier in the long run. NEWSChannel 2 caught up with some residents doing just that Friday. They say the...
WKTV
Lake-effect snow in North Country drops south Monday
Sunday morning: Mostly cloudy. Snow north. Mid 20s. Sunday afternoon: Partly sunny. Snow north. Lower 30s. Sunday evening: Mostly cloudy. Snow north. Lower 30s. Monday: Mostly cloudy. Snow in Mohawk Valley. Lower 30s. Mostly cloudy skies to start out this Sunday morning with stray flurries over some areas of CNY....
WKTV
Power outages happening due to heavy snow
UTICA, N.Y. -- In addition to slick roadways, power outages are happening as well. The snow is so heavy it's pulling power lines down. A reminder to the public to never touch a downed line, it could be live! Between National Grid and NYSEG, as of 5 p.m. these are the reported outage numbers.
WKTV
Ground broken on new medical facility
Utica, N.Y.-- In the shadow of the New Wynn Hospital, ground was broken on a new 94,000 square foot medical facility. 28,000 feet of the three story building will be home to CNY Cardiology with the rest being occupied by Mohawk Valley Health System. The MVHS portion of the site will be home to an ambulatory surgery center, radiology and a lab service center. MVHS physician practices that require access to the Wynn Hospital will also be located in the building. CUB Board chairman Dr. Michael Kelberman says there is a large amount of excitement around the facility.
WKTV
Whitesboro building collapses due to heavy snow
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- A building in Whitesboro has collapsed due to the weight of all the heavy snow that came in Friday. BottleDrop Redemption Center located on Oriskany Boulevard fell in around 4:15 p.m. The Whitesboro Fire Chief, George Massarotti, tells NEWSChannel 2 that no one was there at the...
WKTV
City of Utica Democratic Committee seeking candidates
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - The City of Utica Democratic committee is looking for candidates for Mayor, President of the common council, City of Utica Court Judge and also. Councilperson at large (3 positions) Councilperson District 3 (South Utica) Councilperson District 6 (North Utica) Interested candidates may email a letter of...
WKTV
Lingering snow continuing this Friday evening
Friday Night: Lingering snow. Upper 20s. Saturday Morning: Widespread snow ending. Upper 20s. Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s. Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s. Lingering snow will continue tonight as what's left of the nor'easter continues to push northeast out of Central New York. An additional 1-4 inches of...
WKTV
Town of Eaton Supervisor passes away
TOWN OF EATON, N.Y. -- The Town of Eaton Supervisor, Clifford Moses, has passed away. “Cliff put everything he had into serving his community, whether that was as an educator or as Town Supervisor. He was a dear friend and colleague. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Nancy and the entire Moses family. We are all mourning the loss of a great man,” Madison County Board Chairman, John M. Becker said.
