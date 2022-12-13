Pittsfield Township residents oppose runway expansion proposal

The longstanding debate over Ann Arbor's Municipal Airport’s proposed 700-foot runway expansion is back on the table.

The Pittsfield Charter Township facility has two runways. The turf one is 2,750 feet long and 110 feet wide. While the paved runway is 3,505 feet long and 75 feet wide. And that is the runway that airport officials have been pushing for expansion since 2009.

The goal is to expand it by 4225 feet, and three alternate plans are being proposed:

1. To extend the end of the runway by 720 feet.

Ann Arbor Municipal Airport

2. Shift the runway 150 Feet Southwest and Extend at the top of the runway by 720 Feet.

Ann Arbor Municipal Airport

3. Extend 360 Feet at Both Ends.

Ann Arbor Municipal Airport

The 2nd option is what the study claims to have the least amount of environmental impact, which includes noise levels, air, and water quality, as well as wildlife and socioeconomic factors.

The 2nd option is also the cheapest, clocking in at 3.1 million dollars compared to over 9 million dollars for the other options.

As for why a longer runway is needed? Currently, modern planes and jets have to make concessions in fuel, passengers, and/or cargo loads in order to land. Diversions to other airports are also commonly needed when the runway surface is wet or during summer when higher temperatures reduce aircraft performance.

But Andrew Dallas, who lives near the airport, says most people living nearby are opposed to the idea as longer runway means more air traffic leading to more noise pollution.

"Already its very loud on Saturday, especially on football Saturdays, and we've learned to live with that, and the extension would make it unbearable," said Dallas.

Dallas says the idea of expanding the runway has been going on for years, even after the FAA ruled against it.

"The neighborhood is behind that, that we don't want this to happen," said Dallas.

Pittsfield Charter Township's Supervisor Mandy Grewal says the biggest concern is safety and environmental factors.

"There is a lot of Canadian geese that fly through here, there is a lot of wetlands, there is a lot of native planting we have done a lot around none motorized transportation around here, there is a lot of linear parkways, we've invested millions of dollars to enhance the quality of life of our residents and businesses," said Grewal.

Back in September, a two-seater plane executed an emergency landing moments after taking off from the runway. No one was injured, and the plane was located in a bean field on airport property.

"If there is expansion or extension of the runway, it changes the very nature of the small-town municipal facility, it becomes much more commercial, it becomes heavier in use by traffic and size," said Grewal.

Meanwhile, the updated environmental assessment study for the runway extension lists its preferred plan to satisfy all safety area requirements with minimal community, road, and environmental impacts, which Supervisor Grewal does not buy.

"There has been a lot of weakness and flaws in previous versions of the environmental assessment and, as I've said, we've remained steadfast and unwavering on our position, and that is because we are stating facts and standing with the community," said Grewal.

When asked if there is a middle ground? Grewal said, "There is a facility called Willow Run Airport that is very close to this one that can accommodate greater traffic, and if there are safety concerns for certain aircraft's landing, they can use Willow Run."

The airport's manager was contacted for on-camera comments, but due to his schedule, he was not able to accommodate. In the meantime, people in favor or against the runway extension have until January 13th to email their view points to mjkulhanek@a2gov.org .