411mania.com
Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy
It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
Mick Foley Is Proud Of Connecting AEW With KultureCity
In an interview with Brandi Rhodes’ 2 Lies & 1 Truth podcast (via Fightful), Mick Foley spoke about helping Brandi and AEW get in contact with KultureCity in the early days of the company. KultureCity helped AEW create a more sensory-inclusive experience for those on the autism spectrum. He...
Backstage Update on Talent Previously Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble
– As previously reported, it was reported by Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter earlier this week that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (aka former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane) was rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 next month. According to an update by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated, “As of today, there is nothing to the idea of KAIRI wrestling in the Royal Rumble.”
Kevin Nash Reveals He’s Done Some Recent Work For WWE
In the latest Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash hinted that he recently put in some hours for WWE on something as-yet undisclosed (via Fightful). While no details on the precise nature of his work for his former promotion are available, Nash stated that he’d lately invested multiple hours for WWE. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
Top Dolla Comments On Failed Dive From WWE Smackdown, Says He’s Good
Top Dolla took to social media to assure fans he’s okay after his failed dive over the ropes on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The Hit Row member went to leap over the ropes during a three-way tag team match for a shot at the Usos but he got caught on the top rope and spilled to the outside, his head colliding with the apron.
Battleground CW: A Tribute To The Extreme Results 12.17.18: RVD Beats Rhino in Headliner
– Battleground Championship Wrestling held its A Tribute to the Extreme event last night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As noted, Rob Van Dam was inducted into the 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame as well during the festivities. Many ECW Originals and alumni were in action during...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.17.22 – Rey Mysterio Is Cleared To Return, Hit Row Are Ready For The Usos, and More!
-Megan Morant is in the back and welcomes us to the show. Our lineup today: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler Hit Row, and Rey Mysterio. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the biggest story coming out of SmackDown: John Cena will return to team with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Dec 30th SmackDown. Nice that they referenced Cena’s streak of having a 1 match a year it’s cool they found a way to keep that alive.
Action Andretti Talks About Taking On Chris Jericho At AEW Dynamite
In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Action Andretti shared some details about his recent match against Chris Jericho at AEW Dynamite (per Fightful). He also commented on how the rest of the talent at AEW reacted to his victory upset. You can read a few highlights from Andretti and listen to the complete episode below.
Quincy Elliott Reveals He’s Been Medically Cleared
In a post on Twitter, Quincy Elliott revealed he’s been medically cleared to return to the ring. He will be at tonight’s NXT live event in Tampa. He wrote: “Medically Cleared!! And I’m in the BAD BITCHMAS SPIRIT! See U 2night.”
TBS Was Reportedly Against Chris Jericho Appearing On ROH PPV
Claudio Castagnoli defeated Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle last weekend to become ROH World Champion, but it almost didn’t happen that way. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Jericho’s reign was always intended to end with this show. However, TBS SVP Sam Linsky was originally against Jericho appearing...
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Detonation 2022) 12.17.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Detonation 2022) 12.17.2022 Review. Bateman pinned Jakob Austin Young in 7:49 (**½) KENTA pinned Bad Dude Tito in 7:53 (***) Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley pinned Barrett Brown & Misterioso in 12:11 to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship (***½) —...
NJPW STRONG Detonation Full Results 12.17.2022: Openweight Tag Team Championship & More
The most recent episode of NJPW STRONG was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on December 17. Bouts had been taped on November 20 in Los Angeles, CA. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and a few highlights below. *KENTA defeated Bad Dude Tito. *Bateman defeated Jakob Austin Young.
WWE NXT House Show Results 12.16.22: Six-Man Tag Team Main Event Headlines
– WWE NXT was back for a live house show last night at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam :. * Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) beat Dani Palmer & Kayden Carter. * Dijak beat Hank Walker. *...
AEW Likely To Make Production Changes Following Recent Hire
As previously reported, AEW recently hired Michael Mansury, the former Vice President of Global Television Production for WWE. He will now work for the company as the Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mansury started with AEW this week with Winter is Coming and...
Bobby Fish Compares His Time in WWE and AEW, Where He Fit Best
Bobby Fish was part of both the WWE and AEW rosters, and he recently talked about where he thinks he fit best. Fish was a guest on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about his time in both companies, where he had runs alongside Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. You can check out the highlights below:
Chris Jericho Shoots Down Report Of How Much He Made in NJPW
Chris Jericho took to social media to throw some cold water on a report about how much money he made in NJPW. Jericho worked several matches with NJPW between 2018 and 2020, and he posted to Twitter to deny a report that he made $100,000 for each match he worked there. The report came in reference to Sasha Banks appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she is reportedly set to make more than Jericho did during his time with NJPW.
AEW, WWE, Big E. & John Silver Remember Brodie Lee On His Birthday
Today would have been Brodie Lee’s 43rd birthday and AEW, WWE and more paid tribute to the late wrestling star on social media. You can see posts by the companies, as well as Big E. and John Silver, below. Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 from idiopathic pulmonary...
WWE Holiday Tour Results 12.18.22: Austin Theory Defends US Title, More
WWE held a holiday tour live event on Sunday night, with Austin Theory defending his United States Championship and more. You can see the results below from the Rochester, Minnesota show, per Fightful:. * Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Candice LeRae def. Damage Control. * Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows &...
Dolph Ziggler On His Ring Gear, Being Told Not To Wear Certain Sets Again
Dolph Ziggler has had several sets of ring gear, and he recently talked about how some of them didn’t fly with WWE. The WWE star spoke with the Archive of B-sox recently and was asked about the various ring gear that he’s worn over the years and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
LA Knight On His Time In NXT, Feud With Cameron Grimes Over Million Dollar Title
LA Knight had a memorable run in NXT before he made his way to the main roster, and he recently talked about his time there and more. Knight touched on his time on the brand and his feud with Cameron Grimes during his conversation with USA Network, and you can see some highlights below:
