Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Spare the Air alert issued for the Bay Area on Monday
Burning wood or any other solid fuel in the Bay Area is prohibited on Monday, both indoors and outdoors, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced in a Spare the Air alert on Sunday. The air district said the Bay Area will likely have unhealthy air quality as the...
SFGate
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area
The National Weather Service forecast for Monday for the greater San Francisco Bay area calls for partially sunny conditions with highs in the lower 50s. There is a dense fog advisory for the North Bay interior valleys and parts of the East Bay that is effective until 11 a.m. Monday. Those areas will also see more clouds in the afternoon.
Mysterious nightstand appears in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, Alamo Square
"There's magic all over the city."
SFGate
Chp Reports Fatality Along Route 37
VALLEJO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality early Sunday along westbound State Route 37 in Vallejo just west of the Mare Island on-ramp. The CHP responded to a 3:37 a.m. report of a prone person on the right side of the westbound lanes. No further details were immediately...
Former SF anchor Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
"I was just totally stuck."
97-year-old Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto closes again
"I'm so sorry I couldn't bring happier news."
SFGate
What comes next for the most empty downtown in America
SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
Oakland bar and concert venue Starline Social Club announces closure
Its last day in operation will be New Year's Eve.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: ‘People Are Dying On Our Roads’: San Jose Unsafe For Bicyclists
San Jose tops the list of Silicon Valley cities with the most bicycle crashes, injuries and deaths, which is nothing to brag about. San Jose ranks the worst in bike safety, tallying 2,803 bike crashes last year, resulting in 38 deaths and 2,752 injuries. Palo Alto ranks second with 787 bike crashes, resulting in three deaths and 795 injuries. That's according to a study conducted by Walkup Law Firm, which collected data from 14,718 bicycle incidents from 2011 to 2021 in Silicon Valley. The study defines Silicon Valley as San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.
SFGate
Northbound Route 87 Closed Near Route 85 Junction
SAN JOSE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports early Sunday that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose are closed due to a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway. The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with...
SFGate
Highway 1 Reopens After Three-Vehicle Collision Saturday Night
State Highway 1 has reopened in Pacifica after a three-vehicle collision early Saturday evening. In a 6:13 p.m. tweet Saturday, the Pacifica Police Department said Highway 1 was shut down just south of Linda Mar Boulevard in Pacifica. A department tweet just before 7 p.m. stated the roadway is open.
SFGate
Fire Breaks Out At Abandoned Structure
San Jose firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned structure Monday morning, according to a statement from the San Jose Fire Department. The fire was reported at 12:08 a.m. at a commercial structure on the 1600-block of Monterey Road. Monterey Road was closed between San Jose Avenue and Phelan...
SFGate
Firefighters Make Quick Work Of Fire At Marin Volvo
A portable space heater that was left on when employees went home was the likely cause of a fire Sunday night at Marin Volvo in San Rafael. The San Rafael Fire Department responded at 5:26 p.m. to the dealership, at 619 Francisco Blvd. E., where a fire was burning inside the parts and auto repair department. Firefighters encountered large amounts of smoke coming from the building that's to the rear and detached from the main showroom.
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
Fate of historic SF restaurant is now up to mystery buyer
The palatial Huntington Hotel — along with its restaurant The Big 4 — is in the middle of yet another dramatic transition — one that could determine the San Francisco property’s livelihood. A new buyer is reportedly in the final stages of purchasing the Nob Hill property and its $56.2 million delinquent mortgage from Deutsche Bank. It’s the third change in ownership for the San Francisco icon in just over a decade. The buyer is expected to be announced any day this month. The new owner isn’t just acquiring a brick building in a Georgian architecture style — they’re accepting a piece of bygone San Francisco. Recent conversations with patrons and past employees revealed a deep, rich history at the hotel and restaurant, one that former frequenters are desperate to recapture in some form.
Zendaya and Tom Holland dined at East Bay restaurant Batch & Brine
What followed was a flurry of social media posts from excited fans.
SFGate
Police Arrest Four, Cite 30 Drivers At Dui Checkpoint
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Santa Rosa police arrested three drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 8 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Guerneville Road and Ridley Avenue. During the checkpoint, officers screened 706 vehicles. In addition...
SFGate
Update: Sb Hwy 101 Lanes Remain Closed After Fatal Pedestrian Collision
SAN JOSE (BCN) Lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose remain closed after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was first reported at 5:24 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of McKee Road. The pedestrian died in...
SFGate
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Four Juveniles, Recovery Of Loaded Handgun
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Four juveniles were arrested Friday following a traffic stop in Santa Rosa. One of the juveniles was arrested on suspicion of resisting or delaying a peace officer, violation of juvenile probation and possession of a loaded handgun in public, two of the juveniles were arrested on suspicion of resisting or delaying a peace officer, and the fourth juvenile was arrested for violation of juvenile probation, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
Comments / 0