Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - An Evansville woman is now sitting behind bars after a deadly crash back in July. Authorities say she’s facing several charges including operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Authorities identified the man shot and killed in Friday’s officer-involved shooting. Police say it all started...
14news.com
VCSO: Evansville woman arrested in deadly summer crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing nine felony charges after a crash that happened in July in Evansville. Court records show a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Jnysia Turner was issued last week. The Vanderburgh County Jail’s website shows she was booked just after midnight on a $5,000 bond.
14news.com
Evansville man arrested in connection to 2021 crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s new information in a crash we told you about last year. 40-year-old Jason Copeland was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Saturday, then released on bond. Court records show his charges include Causing Serious Bodily Injury OMVWI, and a warrant was issued last week.
14news.com
White Swan Coffee transforms into LawMan Tactical Coffee Lab
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The social media for an Evansville coffee shop that closed last February, has transformed into a new business name. [Previous: White Swan Coffee Lab closing on W. Franklin St.]. [Previous: How sweet! White Swan Coffee Lab owners gift chess table to couple]. White Swan Coffee Lab...
14news.com
USI holds fall commencement ceremonies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana celebrated their fall graduates today with two commencement ceremonies. The commencement ceremonies took place on the USI campus Saturday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
14news.com
‘Shop with a Trooper’ event held in Ohio Co. in honor of late KSP Trooper
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police Professional Association (KSPPA) District 16 held its annual “Shop with a Trooper” program Saturday in memory of retired KSP Trooper Jerry Critchelow, who passed away earlier this year. Troopers say the program helps children in need during the Christmas...
14news.com
Henderson woman facing kidnapping charges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says one woman is in jail Sunday facing several charges, including kidnapping. Officials say Tammy Rogers was arrested at her home Saturday night on Spottsville Bluff City Road. Officials say that kidnapping charge is for the kidnapping of an adult.
14news.com
Impaired driver with missing tire crashes into car, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to investigate a crash on North Green River Road at Division Street. It happened around 9 a.m. Friday. Police say a witness told them he saw a black SUV speeding down Green River Road without a front driver’s side tire. A...
14news.com
EPD confirms 1 person dead in officer involved shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department confirm one person is dead after an officer involved shooting Friday morning. It happened in the 1300 block of North Third Avenue. Police say around 10:30 a.m. a man called 911 and told dispatchers “they are killing people.”. Officer...
14news.com
Warrick Co. families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Six families got the keys to their new homes Saturday in Warrick County. All six homes were dedicated Saturday courtesy of Habitat for Humanity. Construction began back in March with a mixture of volunteers and contractors working to get the homes done in time for Christmas.
14news.com
Woman arrested on neglect warrant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are working to find out more about a neglect arrest in Evansville. 28-year-old Destiny Folsom, of Oakland City, was booked into jail Friday night. She has since been released. Court records show it stems from an Evansville Police case on October 27. Folsom’s charges are...
14news.com
Police: Argument over card game ends in shots fired near children
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to shots fired in the 1300 block of Shanklin Avenue. It happened around 9 p.m. Friday. Officers say they were told several people got into an argument over a game of Spades and ended up going outside. Witnesses say 38-year-old...
14news.com
Letters for Santa being collected in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Visitors & Tourism Bureau is encouraging kids to drop off their letters to Santa. Officials say you can drop them off this weekend at one of Santa’s special mailboxes located at the Princeton Train Depot and at The Brickhouse Boutique in Fort Branch.
14news.com
White Co. law enforcement hold ‘Cops and Kids’ event
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The FOP Lodge in White County, Illinois, shared on social media that the “Cops and Kids” program was held Saturday morning at Walmart. Officials say donations made it possible to shop for 60 children. They say Officer Jonathan Lucas started the program 23...
14news.com
Single-digit cold and possible snow on the way
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After reaching the mid-to-upper 30s Saturday, the temperature will drop into the lower 20s overnight. High temperatures will hover around the upper 30s and lower 40s to start off the coming week, and low temperatures will drop into the 20s. About halfway through the week, a...
14news.com
‘Sensory Friendly Santa’ event moves to a new date
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Sensory Friendly Santa” has been moved from Saturday to December 23. Since the event required reservations and if the date doesn’t work for you, you can cancel. If the date still works, your reservation is good for that new date.
14news.com
Frosty’s Fun Center closing until April
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - An arcade and restaurant in Santa Claus is closing until later next spring. Frosty’s Fun Center shared on Facebook they will close this Friday and reopen in April. The business got new owners about a year ago, and they say it was a tough...
14news.com
EPD arrests nationwide ATM thieves after incident in Mt. Vernon, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Evansville Police Department was informed about an attempted ATM theft in Mt. Vernon. According to a release, the description given to police was consistent with previous ATM thefts that have happened in Evansville. Police say the offenders are known to travel to Texas,...
14news.com
Owensboro man sentenced to prison after pyramid scheme
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man has been sentenced in connection to a pyramid scheme he ran from 2013 to 2014. Officials say Richard Maike has been sentenced to ten years in prison after a three month jury trial. According to court documents, Maike and another man Doyce Barnes...
14news.com
‘Hope for the Holidays’ giveaway to take place in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday is the last day to sign up for the “Hope for the Holidays” giveaway event. “Hope for the Holidays” is a giveaway set up by the groups 4Good Community and Foster Care in the US. Officials say they’ll be giving away toys,...
