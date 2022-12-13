Read full article on original website
Guns, drugs, murder: Suspects in multiple cases arrested in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has announced multiple arrests in cases ranging from murder to gun and drug possession over the last several days. According to a statement from Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, deputies and members of his special operations units have recovered eight firearms ranging...
Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
One wounded in shooting outside Richland County bar
HOPKINS, S.C. — Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a shooting that occurred outside a Richland County bar. According to preliminary information from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported around 7 a.m. at 3860 Leesburg Road in Hopkins - the address of Barb's Hideaway Bar.
WIS-TV
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.
Shooting off of Decker Boulevard results in man's death
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a community off Decker Boulevard has taken a man's life. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were first called to the 2400 block of Kneece Road, which is off of Oneil Court near Decker, around 12:30 a.m. The Sunday morning...
live5news.com
Sheriff announces string of arrests in separate cases
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff of Orangeburg County says investigators have made multiple arrests in separate cases resulting in the seizure of weapons and illegal narcotics. “At least two of these firearms were stolen, and some of the marijuana was altered to an extremely high concentration of the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
live5news.com
Man convicted in 2020 Beaufort County murder
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was found guilty in a Beaufort County court Friday of murdering a security software engineer in an armed robbery attempt, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of Green Pond, was found guilty of the 2020 murder of...
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies arrest man wanted in club murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for a murder that occurred outside of a Columbia night club on Nov. 16. Authorities say surveillance video footage shows Ricardo Tucker, the victim, walking through the parking lot of Rose Gold Club...
abccolumbia.com
Arrest made for execution-style murder outside of club Rose Gold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On November 16th, Richland County Deputies responded to a call after reports that a man had been shot in the parking lot of club Rose Gold on Broad River Road. Deputies say the victim, 34-year-old Ricardo Tucker, was walking through the parking lot when a...
WIS-TV
Deputies searching for suspect in stolen vehicle after finding woman dead in Clarendon County home
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators say they are looking for a suspect in a stolen silver or light gray 2017 Toyota Corolla with the South Carolina tag #TGQ 705. According to officials, on Dec. 14, around 11:24 a.m., Clarendon County deputies responded to the Oakdale community to assist Sumter County with an investigation.
WRDW-TV
Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the son of a suspect in the murder of an Aiken County woman. In August, Krystal Anderson was reported missing from her home in Aiken County. No one has heard from her since Aug. 20. Aiken County authorities earlier this week charged Anderson’s...
wach.com
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road. When deputies arrived they found one person who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.
Children taken from Sumter home found safe, 2 suspects in custody
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say two small children have been found safe after they were allegedly taken from their homes by a family member and another person in Sumter on Friday. According to Sumter Police, the children, a boy and girl ages 3 and 5 years old, were taken from their West Oakland Avenue home while their mother was away on Friday night. Police said the two were being taken care of by a babysitter when the suspects took them without permission and left in a black SUV.
Reward offered for information in deadly Thursday night shooting in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a Thursday night deadly shooting. It was the sound of gunfire that, according to police, initially brought officers to the Warren Street area around 8:15 p.m. and a call to Prisma Health Tuomey 20 minutes later that led them to the alleged victim.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs Goose Creek man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in a Friday crash involving a tractor-trailer. Michael Anthony Brunson, 67, of Goose Creek, died at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand. The crash happened around 11 a.m. on SC 41 near SC...
WIS-TV
Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
Million dollar bond set for suspect charged with trafficking crack cocaine, marijuana in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police said drugs, guns, and money were seized in a recent drug bust that netted one man a hefty bond. Police said that a recent bust at a House Street apartment uncovered 57 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, and two guns as well as $4,200 in cash.
WIS-TV
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. According to deputies, the incident occurred on the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Officials say there were reports of a person shot,...
live5news.com
Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building. The pair traveled together to Washington...
