Orangeburg, SC

News19 WLTX

Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One wounded in shooting outside Richland County bar

HOPKINS, S.C. — Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a shooting that occurred outside a Richland County bar. According to preliminary information from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported around 7 a.m. at 3860 Leesburg Road in Hopkins - the address of Barb's Hideaway Bar.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff announces string of arrests in separate cases

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff of Orangeburg County says investigators have made multiple arrests in separate cases resulting in the seizure of weapons and illegal narcotics. “At least two of these firearms were stolen, and some of the marijuana was altered to an extremely high concentration of the...
News19 WLTX

One dead in Two Notch Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
DENTSVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Man convicted in 2020 Beaufort County murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was found guilty in a Beaufort County court Friday of murdering a security software engineer in an armed robbery attempt, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of Green Pond, was found guilty of the 2020 murder of...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland deputies arrest man wanted in club murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man wanted for a murder that occurred outside of a Columbia night club on Nov. 16. Authorities say surveillance video footage shows Ricardo Tucker, the victim, walking through the parking lot of Rose Gold Club...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies reveal new details on murder of Aiken County mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the son of a suspect in the murder of an Aiken County woman. In August, Krystal Anderson was reported missing from her home in Aiken County. No one has heard from her since Aug. 20. Aiken County authorities earlier this week charged Anderson’s...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

One dead after Richland County shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road. When deputies arrived they found one person who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.
News19 WLTX

Children taken from Sumter home found safe, 2 suspects in custody

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say two small children have been found safe after they were allegedly taken from their homes by a family member and another person in Sumter on Friday. According to Sumter Police, the children, a boy and girl ages 3 and 5 years old, were taken from their West Oakland Avenue home while their mother was away on Friday night. Police said the two were being taken care of by a babysitter when the suspects took them without permission and left in a black SUV.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD: Deputies investigating deadly shooting on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead. According to deputies, the incident occurred on the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Officials say there were reports of a person shot,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building. The pair traveled together to Washington...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

