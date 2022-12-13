Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Critical Windows code-execution vulnerability went undetected until now
Researchers recently discovered a Windows code-execution vulnerability that has the potential to rival EternalBlue, the name of a different Windows security flaw used to detonate WannaCry, the ransomware that shut down computer networks across the world in 2017. Like EternalBlue, CVE-2022-37958, as the latest vulnerability is tracked, allows attackers to...
Markets Insider
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says crypto reserve reviews like Binance's are 'essentially meaningless'
The legendary investor commented on news that the accountant that produced Binance's proof-of-reserves report would halt all work for crypto firms.
Ars Technica
Someone tries to sell a Pixel Tablet prototype, posts pictures
The Google Pixel Tablet is arriving at some point in 2023. While nobody knows quite when the release date is, someone was apparently already selling a prototype on Facebook Marketplace. (Why does this keep happening to Pixel prototypes?) The listing, spotted by Twitter user ShrimpApplePro, represents the first non-marketing pictures of Google's upcoming tablet, along with the base accessory that turns it into a smart display.
Ars Technica
This mechanical keyboard has a dazzling, distracting display under its keys
If you think RGB LEDs dancing upon your keyboard's keys is distracting, you might want to look away from Finalmouse's upcoming mechanical keyboard. The Finalmouse Centerpiece announced Saturday is a mechanical keyboard that has its own display showing animated visuals through the keyboard's transparent keycaps and switches for a look that seems as dazzling as it is distracting.
Ars Technica
FTC brings a $520 million hammer down on Epic Games for Fortnite complaints
Epic Games will pay over half a billion dollars to settle two Federal Trade Commission complaints regarding the company's use of children's private information and its use of "dark patterns" to encourage accidental in-game purchases. The penalties—which the FTC says are some of the largest imposed in the organization's history—also come with imposed changes to the way Epic handles purchases and player interactions in its online games.
Ars Technica
Once a VR true believer, a “wearied” John Carmack leaves Meta
After nearly ten years, John Carmack's time helping to guide VR hardware efforts at Meta (and at Facebook/Oculus before that) have come to a close. The id Software co-founder and Doom co-creator officially left Meta on Friday night, according to an internal company memo obtained by Insider and confirmed by the New York Times.
Ars Technica
Corsair says bug, not keylogger, behind some K100 keyboards’ creepy behavior
Keylogger-like behavior has some Corsair K100 keyboard customers concerned. Several users have reported their peripheral randomly entering text into their computer that they previously typed days or weeks ago. However, Corsair told Ars Technica that the behavior is a bug, not keylogging, and it's possibly related to the keyboard's macro recording feature.
