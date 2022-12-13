‘He was about to shoot me’: Mail carrier robbed, push for more protection

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team reveals the moment after yet another local mail carrier got robbed.

And we’ve found crimes like that are sparking a push to do more to protect postal workers and your mail.

In fact, that has turned into a national campaign.

It affects every carrier coming to your mailbox. And it affects everything you send in the U.S. mail.

Police body camera video shows Cleveland officers rolling up to a mail carrier who’d been robbed at gunpoint of his key to those blue collection boxes.

It happened on the east side weeks ago, but the police video was just released.

The mail carrier told officers, “I just got robbed.”

He added, “He said, ‘Don’t run.’ Pulled the gun out. Said, ‘Gimme the keys, gimme the keys.’ And, then when I stuck my hand in my pocket, I thought he was about to shoot me.”



These kinds of incidents now have the head of the union for postal police speaking out.



Frank Albergo, President of the Postal Police Officers Association, said, “Americans deserve to have their mail protected, and postal workers deserve to feel safe when they’re at work.”

He argues the U.S. Postal Service has its police officers protecting buildings.

But Albergo believes those officers should be on the streets with the mail carriers.

He points out the officers had been on the streets in the past. He admits, an officer can’t follow around every carrier, but he says officers can show a presence along some of the most dangerous delivery routes.



He added, “Their mere presence deters crime. It’s very hard to stop crime completely. But, what you will have is a significant decrease in postal-related street crime.”



For a year now, we’ve been reporting on your mail getting stolen from collection boxes. Thieves altering checks to rip off your bank accounts.



We’ve also reported on mail carriers held up for their keys to get into those boxes including cases in Cleveland, Euclid and Shaker Heights.’



U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has been leading a push in Washington, calling on the U.S. Postal Service to provide more security for workers and mail. The senator thinks it will take a change at the top.

Senator Brown said, “We’ve rounded up 33 Senators to speak out on this.”

He added, “We need President Biden to put in a new postmaster general that will focus on keeping the postal service running well and keeping the workers at the postal service safe.”

A local spokesperson for the postal service did not provide answers to specific questions from the I-Team while telling us the postal service will respond directly to Senator Brown.

Meantime, mail carriers are now delivering holiday mail to your home with new concerns over who’s watching their backs.

