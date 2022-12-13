ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cromwell, CT

UConn lands in-state commitment from former Cromwell-Portland standout Teddy Williams

By Joe Arruda, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrDCG_0jhWQt8k00
Cromwell's Theodore Williams (8) breaks away from Bloomfield's Dallas Rose (22) and would-be tacklers to score a first-half touchdown in the Class S high school football championship on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Trumbull High Jessica Hill/Hartford Courant/TNS

UConn football coach Jim Mora has made it a point that he wants all of Connecticut’s best players to come play for his Huskies. With a commitment from Teddy Williams, the former Cromwell-Portland star who took a post-graduate year at Salisbury, the Huskies are doing just that.

Williams will join fellow 2021 Walter Camp Connecticut player of the year award nominees Cam Edwards and Victor Rosa in Storrs.

For Cromwell-Portland in 2021, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Williams lined up at receiver, running back and linebacker. He scored 30 total touchdowns, caught 60 passes for 1,396 yards and 20 touchdowns – all while rushing 27 times for 289 yards and four scores. At linebacker, Williams made 110 tackles (16 for a loss of yardage), forced six fumbles, recovered six fumbles and made four interceptions.

“He’s the best player in the state, no doubt,” Williams’ former quarterback at Cromwell-Portland, Cole Brisson, told The Courant after the Panthers won the 2021 Class S State Championship. “He’s just carried us this whole year. He was the one that worked the hardest in the weight room since his sophomore year, so once we started getting passing leagues and I saw his routes, how he was stronger and faster, I just knew he was going to be the guy for us. Any time he has the ball, we think he’s going to score; he’s going to make them miss somehow.”

[ Dom Amore: Teddy Williams does it all as Cromwell-Portland finishes ride to Class S title ]

In that state title game alone, Williams scored three touchdowns – one receiving, one on a fumble recovery and one on an interception. He gained 71 yards rushing, 96 receiving, and was active on the defensive end with several tackles for loss.

Williams joins Rosa, a Bristol Central alum who leads the Huskies in touchdowns this season with nine and is prepared to be one of the main running backs in UConn’s bowl game on Monday. Edwards joined the Huskies as a linebacker but was willing to switch to running back after several injuries depleted the positional group.

“I will be staying home and joining the UConn football family,” Williams’ announcement on Twitter read, in part. “I will never forget my time at Salisbury School, you have helped mold me into the man I am today. I will always be a Crimson Knight, but today I start to bleed blue thanks to coach Preston (Perhson), coach (John) Marinelli and coach (John) Allen.”

Williams’ commitment came after he made an official visit this weekend.

“We want to do a good job in this state, we want to identify players in this state who can come in and help us be a winning program,” Mora said in October. “Victor is one of those guys and so the proof is in the pudding, as they say. You come here, you’re gonna get a chance to play.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Sanogo, UConn roll past Butler

In the first Big East Conference game of the season for the UConn men’s basketball team, the conference’s preseason Player of the Year Adama Sanogo made his presence felt. Sanogo matched his season-high of 27 points while also grabbing 14 rebounds to lead the third-ranked Huskies to a 68-46 win over Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
trumbulltimes.com

No. 3 UConn men's basketball at Butler: Time, TV and what you need to know

Another game, another top-notch opposing center for the UConn men's basketball team. The Huskies will play nine of their 31 regular-season games against players named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award preseason watch list for the nation's best center. They've already dispatched of five of them: Kel'el Ware (Oregon), Charles Bediako (Alabama), Osun Ossunniyi (Iowa State), Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State) and Colin Castleton (Florida).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

College Basketball Player Was Found Dead In His Car

A college basketball player was tragically found dead in his car over the weekend. Phil Urban, who played college basketball for Post University in Connecticut, was found slouched over in his car late on Saturday evening. The college basketball player had a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital,...
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

No. 2 Darien tips No. 6 Northwest Catholic on Tommy Branca's late goal

DARIEN — Darien’s Tommy Branca scored with 2:55 remaining, just 47 seconds after Northwest Catholic had tied the game, and the Blue Wave picked up a 4-3 victory in boys ice hockey Saturday at the Darien Ice House. Darien (2-0) ranked No. 2 in the GameTimeCT preseason poll,...
DARIEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Roundup: Boys basketball openers highlighted by big wins for New

The high school basketball season is officially underway in Connecticut as many girls teams played two games over the first week and the boys kicked off their season on Thursday night. BOYS BASKETBALL. The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (1-0) were dominant in their opening night win over Tolland 91-43. The...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield High School Athlete is United Soccer Coaches All-American!

A big congratulations to Ridgefield High School senior Charlotte Kemp who has earned the esteem of being United Soccer Coaches All-American!. Players on this year’s United Soccer Coaches High School All-America Teams will be recognized for their accomplishments at the All-America Ceremony and Reception planned for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center during the United Soccer Coaches Convention.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Saturday night. The winning numbers were 33-56-64-66-68 and the Powerball was 12. Powerplay was X2. The winning ticket matched four balls and the Powerball. It did not have Powerplay. The Powerball jackpot for Monday night is $158 million.
CONNECTICUT STATE
shsroundtable.com

Is that a “glizzy” in the vending machine?

Have you heard about the new glizzy vending machines at SHS? You probably haven’t, because they don’t exist. But that didn’t stop reporters J.J. Salvatore and Kyle Karanastasis…. Theresa DiBlasio is the Multimedia editor for 2022-2023 round table. She is a senior at Stamford High School. Theresa...
WTNH

Conn. cannabis program point-person resigns

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned. The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Fairfield Ends up in Court for Denying Nativity Scene in Town Park

Each December, the Fairfield council of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic service organization, sets up a nativity scene on Town Hall Green and members stand vigil beside it for three days and two nights. The goal is to draw attention to their message: amid all the running around to...
FAIRFIELD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- December 15, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he spent some time this week working some of the remaining green vegetation in the inland stretches of the CT River. He managed some nice catches of crappie, perch, and largemouth on slow trolled Kastmasters, inline spinners, small paddletails, and hair jigs. He hasn’t spent much time targeting striped bass, but holdover reports are very good in the Housatonic, and also decent for anglers working light jigs in smaller eastern CT tributaries. Winter trout fishing has also gotten going nicely, with good reports from across the state, especially in the Salmon and Farmington River trout management areas (TMAs).
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Best ranked hot chocolate in Conn., according to Yelp

Conn. (WTNH) — As the weather cools down, hot chocolate is on the mind. It’s an easy way to warm up — especially on these near-freezing New England days — but also the perfect excuse to get out and grab a drink with friends. Also, hot chocolate is ideal for anyone this season that’s not a coffee drinker.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy