UConn lands in-state commitment from former Cromwell-Portland standout Teddy Williams

Cromwell's Theodore Williams (8) breaks away from Bloomfield's Dallas Rose (22) and would-be tacklers to score a first-half touchdown in the Class S high school football championship on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at Trumbull High Jessica Hill/Hartford Courant/TNS

UConn football coach Jim Mora has made it a point that he wants all of Connecticut’s best players to come play for his Huskies. With a commitment from Teddy Williams, the former Cromwell-Portland star who took a post-graduate year at Salisbury, the Huskies are doing just that.

Williams will join fellow 2021 Walter Camp Connecticut player of the year award nominees Cam Edwards and Victor Rosa in Storrs.

For Cromwell-Portland in 2021, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Williams lined up at receiver, running back and linebacker. He scored 30 total touchdowns, caught 60 passes for 1,396 yards and 20 touchdowns – all while rushing 27 times for 289 yards and four scores. At linebacker, Williams made 110 tackles (16 for a loss of yardage), forced six fumbles, recovered six fumbles and made four interceptions.

“He’s the best player in the state, no doubt,” Williams’ former quarterback at Cromwell-Portland, Cole Brisson, told The Courant after the Panthers won the 2021 Class S State Championship. “He’s just carried us this whole year. He was the one that worked the hardest in the weight room since his sophomore year, so once we started getting passing leagues and I saw his routes, how he was stronger and faster, I just knew he was going to be the guy for us. Any time he has the ball, we think he’s going to score; he’s going to make them miss somehow.”

In that state title game alone, Williams scored three touchdowns – one receiving, one on a fumble recovery and one on an interception. He gained 71 yards rushing, 96 receiving, and was active on the defensive end with several tackles for loss.

Williams joins Rosa, a Bristol Central alum who leads the Huskies in touchdowns this season with nine and is prepared to be one of the main running backs in UConn’s bowl game on Monday. Edwards joined the Huskies as a linebacker but was willing to switch to running back after several injuries depleted the positional group.

“I will be staying home and joining the UConn football family,” Williams’ announcement on Twitter read, in part. “I will never forget my time at Salisbury School, you have helped mold me into the man I am today. I will always be a Crimson Knight, but today I start to bleed blue thanks to coach Preston (Perhson), coach (John) Marinelli and coach (John) Allen.”

Williams’ commitment came after he made an official visit this weekend.

“We want to do a good job in this state, we want to identify players in this state who can come in and help us be a winning program,” Mora said in October. “Victor is one of those guys and so the proof is in the pudding, as they say. You come here, you’re gonna get a chance to play.”