Read full article on original website
Related
Medical University of South Carolina ends pediatric transgender hormonal care
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Freedom Caucus said Friday that the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is shutting down its pediatric transgender clinic. The group, which is made up of South Carolina Republican House members, said the hospital will no longer provide puberty blockers or hormone therapy. “Officials from MUSC have informed […]
abcnews4.com
Colleton Medical Center gives back to the community
COLLETON, S.C. (WVIC) — On Friday, Colleton Medical Center got in the holiday spirit. The medical center provided Christmas meals to 22 local families. “Care Like Family isn’t something we simply say, it’s something we do,” said Jimmy Hiott, Colleton Medical Center CEO. “We were excited to hear the need for gifts had been met by our community. Our team still wanted to give back and decided to meet a different need and provide meals for 22 families. Every day I am amazed by the generosity of this amazing team that I am humbled to lead.”
abcnews4.com
City of Georgetown receives funding for sidewalks from state representative
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — The City of Georgetown has secured funding to bring sidewalks to three of its streets. State Rep. Carl Anderson (D-Berkeley, Georgetown, Horry) delivered $375,000 in earmarked funds to make the project happen. City officials say the money will be used to put in sidewalks on...
abcnews4.com
Seacoast Summerville to open warming center Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Seacoast Summerville will open its warming center Monday night in light of forecasted cold weather, according to the City of Charleston officials. The center's admission hours will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Guests will need to leave the center at 7...
abcnews4.com
CARTA, nonprofit give away 5 refurbished bikes in annual event
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Five people have "new to them" bikes thanks to a giveaway on Friday by the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) and Second Chance Bikes, a North Charleston-based nonprofit. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings and Second Chance Bikes executive director Sylvie Baele announced the five...
abcnews4.com
CCPL makes list of America's Star Libraries for third straight year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For the third straight year, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) has been ranked among the top libraries in the U.S. in Library Journal’s Index of Public Library Service. In its peer group CCPL received a five-star rating which is the highest star rating awarded...
Toys for Tots cancels one-day registration event due to lack of donations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Marines canceled a one-day registration blitz planned for later this week in North Charleston because of limited toy donations. The event was scheduled to take place at the North Charleston Athletic Center on Dec. 17. But U.S. Marines in charge of the local distribution said they have seen […]
abcnews4.com
Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Center to hold Christmas toy giveaway on Sunday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Inc. will hold its 2nd-annual Christmas Toy and Bike Giveaway on Saturday. The event is scheduled to start at noon on Sunday, Dec. 18, and continue until all the items are gone. "On Sunday, Positive Vibes is once again inviting...
abcnews4.com
DCSO holds first-ever Christmas Festival Sunday at Ashley River Park
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office will hold its first-ever Christmas Festival this Sunday at the Ashley River Park. The festival is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 18. Free activities include demonstrations by the K9 and Aviation units, a jump castle, Santa...
abcnews4.com
'Internet Crimes Against Children' taskforce to hold Monday press conference
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police will hold a press conference Monday afternoon regarding its "Internet Crimes Against Children" taskforce. The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the large courtroom at police headquarters, 100 Ann Edwards.
abcnews4.com
Mount Pleasant PD holds annual Shop with a Cop event
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Another round of sirens from a group of police vehicles ringing in something good for the holiday season here in the Lowcountry. “And he was ready for Shop with A Cop today,” one mom tells us. The woman says her son Ishmael got...
abcnews4.com
Gullah Connections: The story of the Storytelling Matriarch Carolyn White
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is most known for the city's rich history. That history, lives on through the many people who have made it their missions to preserve and promote the Lowcountry's native Gullah Geechie culture. This first story in the “Gullah Connections” series, shares the story of...
abcnews4.com
Sick bald eagle found in Georgetown County woman's driveway
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sick bald eagle was found in a Georgetown County woman's driveway over the weekend. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the woman came to Sta9 (Airport) and crews were able to contact the Center for Birds of Prety in Awendaw. The sanctuary agreed...
abcnews4.com
IAAM delays opening due to museum's humidity needs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the International African American Museum announced Friday the museum's opening would be delayed. The museum was expected to open at the start of the year. Now, officials are projected to welcome visitors in the "first half of 2023." The postponement is due to...
abcnews4.com
Deputies investigating anti-Semitic flyers found in Pawleys Island area
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating anti-Semitic flyers that were found in the Pawleys Island area Friday. The sheriff's office said the flyers, placed in plastic bags, were thrown from cars early Friday morning. Deputies responded and tried to remove materials from yards...
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
abcnews4.com
Attorney from Summerville gets probation, fine for role in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIV) — A Summerville man was sentenced to 36 months probation and ordered to pay a fine by a judge in a Washington, D.C. courtroom on Friday in connection to his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. David Charles Johnston's three-year probationary...
Sheriff: Woman dropped off at South Carolina mobile home park after being shot at party
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County deputies are investigating an incident that left one with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a reported gunshot injury at a mobile home park on West Montague Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Saturday. The victim told detectives that she […]
How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
abcnews4.com
Woman injured after reported shooting in North Charleston, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting which left one person injured in the North Charleston area early Saturday. Deputies responded to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who reportedly showed up to a random doorstep with a gunshot wound.
Comments / 0