Fantasy Football Playoffs: 10 Wide Receivers With Easy Schedules

Fantasy football playoffs run from Week 15-17 and these pass-catchers have a soft schedule which should help plenty of fantasy managers win their league.

If you’re reading this article, you probably made it to your fantasy playoffs, so congratulations!

Now it’s time to look ahead to Weeks 15-17 and grab that trophy. No doubt you got here based on strong performances from elite wide receivers, but which of those receivers have the best schedule going forward and which receivers should you consider adding from the waiver wire to shore up your bench?

I’ve broken down the wide receivers with the best matchups from Week 15-17. Many are available to grab now from waivers, and some may surprise you. Remember, if you have a deep bench, there’s no reason not to handcuff your wideouts the way you would a running back- especially in PPR leagues.

Fantasy Playoffs Easiest Strength of Schedule

Fantasy Playoffs: Top Five Easiest Wide Receiver Schedules

CeeDee Lamb/Michael Gallup/TY Hilton Dallas Cowboys vs. JAX, PHI, TEN

Of course you are starting CeeDee Lamb vs. the Jaguars, Eagles and Titans! Lamb is the WR 7 in PPR leagues heading into the fantasy playoffs and the Jaguars and Titans are two of the softest matchups for receivers. With an average of nine targets per game, Lamb should be locked and loaded in your lineup. If you’re looking for a flex play in a deeper league, you could also consider Michael Gallup . Gallup has seen 21 targets and two touchdowns across the past three games, and these matchups are very favorable. Dallas was expected to sign veteran Odell Beckham Jr. but instead agreed to a contract with veteran TY Hilton . The former Colts receiver spent all of this season without a team but now gives Dak Prescott another reliable target to take advantage of these soft matchups.

Amari Cooper/Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL, NO, WSH

Amari Cooper has been great this year and he’s a must-start for the fantasy playoffs as he is currently the WR12 in PPR leagues for the season. If you don’t have Cooper but are looking for a waiver wire add, Peoples-Jones could be your man. Peoples-Jones was targeted a season-high ten times on Sunday while playing a career-high 100% of the team’s snaps. DeShaun Watson targeted him five times deep, the most deep targets any receiver has seen in a game for Cleveland this year. With the Ravens, Saints, and Commanders ahead, Cleveland wideouts can be started with confidence.

Demarcus Robinson, Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE, ATL, PIT

Robinson has seen an average of 6.5 targets per game since Week 6. On Sunday, he had six catches for 52 yards in the Ravens victory over Pittsburgh in a game where only 17 passes were attempted. He’s been operating as the WR1 for a few games now and the only question is who will be throwing him the ball. Even if it’s not Jackson or Huntley this week, he’s worth a bench stash with the matchups ahead. Cleveland, Atlanta and Pittsburgh are all among the ten best matchups for fantasy wideouts this year. Robinson is also available on most waiver wires.

Nico Collins/ Chris Moore, Houston Texans vs. KC, TEN, JAX

Brandin Cooks is a start if he goes, but that looks less and less likely as the season goes along. Nico Collins should be back this week and if he is, he will assume the WR1 role. If he isn’t, Chris Moore becomes a flex option. He saw 11 targets on Sunday with no Cooks or Collins and the Texans are likely to be playing from behind often with Kansas City, Tennessee, and Jacksonville on the schedule, all of whom have been very generous to opposing wideouts.

Diontae Johnson/George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CAR, LV, BAL

Whether it’s Kenny Pickett or Mitch Trubisky at quarterback, you’re likely going to want to start Diontae Johnson and George Pickens . Johnson has seen an uptick in targets lately with 27 across the last three games and rookie George Pickens can break out for a big game on any given Sunday (as he did in Weeks 4, 5, 7, and 11). Both wide receivers can be played with confidence vs. the Panthers, Raiders, and Ravens.

Honorable mentions:

Christian Watson/Allen Lazard vs LAR, MIA, MIN

Mike Evans/Chris Godwin vs. CIN, ARI, CAR

Davante Adams/Mack Hollins vs. NE, PIT, SF

Treylon Burks/Robert Woods vs. LAC, HOU, DAL

Chase Claypool vs. PHI, BUF, DET