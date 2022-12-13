Read full article on original website
SZA Is Somberly Solo In “Nobody Gets Me” Music Video
SZA has released the official music video for “Nobody Gets Me,” a reflective track from her newest album, S.O.S. In the visual directed by Bradley Calder, the 33-year-old artist wanders solo in the black-and-white scenery. From a lonely rooftop to an empty cityscape, SZA questions the end of what she felt was a promising, fulfilling romance. More from VIBE.comHangout Festival Taps SZA, Lil Nas X, GloRilla, FERG And More For 2023 LineupSZA Says 'SOS' Album Would've Had More Features If She Wasn't GhostedKeke Palmer Says Her Parents Shielded Her From Exploitation As A Child “What’s left of you? How am I...
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kehlani Dances On Letitia Wright At Club In London
Kehlani can be seen dancing on Letitia Wright in a viral video taken in London. Kehlani was spotted dancing on Letitia Wright at a club in London in a video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday. Dreya Mac, DJ Noodles, as well as 070 Shake, were all also in attendance.
Kate Winslet Breaks Silence On ‘Titanic’ Door Controversy 25 Years Later & Gives Definitive Answer: Watch
For the past 25 years, Titanic fans have questioned whether or not Jack could have fit on the floating door with Rose in the middle of the ocean after the boat sank. The debate came up during Kate Winslet‘s new interview with Joshua Horowitz, who showed the 47-year-old actress an old video of Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, being asked about the “biggest movie controversy of all time.” Leo said he had “no comment” about the debate, but Kate had much more to say about it to Josh.
Selena Gomez Elevates Tweed Minidress With 5-Inch Hourglass Heels at ‘My Mind & Me’ New York Screening
Selena Gomez gave a minidress a towering boost while attending a private screening of her new AppleTV+ documentary, “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” in New York City on Dec. 14. The “Only Murders in the Building” actress appeared at SoHo House in sophisticated style. For the occasion, the “Calm Down” singer initially arrived in a cream robe coat. The outerwear had a belted waist with wide lapels and large square pockets. Underneath, Gomez wore a tweed button-down minidress by Self Portrait. The garment featured black detailing, a plunging deep V-neckline and several pockets. The “Ice Cream” artist layered the dress with...
iheart.com
Music Producer Lil' Dave Dave Is Dominating the Electronic Music Scene
Talent always finds its way through the noise of a competitive industry, and for Lil Dave Dave, cutting through the saturation is exactly what he’s been doing this past year. The young talent is living his dreams and entertaining the world with his multiple endeavours while growing his fanbase on social media. He has worked hard for years, built connections, and is prepared to make his mark within the music world. It’s evident that the artist’s skills go hand in hand with the tech, social and digital platforms that have also played a vital role in establishing his presence online.
Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Releases Music Video for Her New Single “Goodbye Princess”
Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) is a global c-pop singer, actress, and fashion icon. Over the years and also very recently, Tia Lee has graced the covers of global fashion, beauty, and lifestyle magazines like Vogue, Rollacoaster Magazine, and Elle. The highly-anticipated music video for Tia Lee’s new song “Goodbye Princess” was released exclusively on YouTube and Weibo. “Goodbye Princess” is an official farewell note written by Tia Lee to her old self, as she says goodbye to the past and reinvents herself to explore a new world. Themed around female empowerment, the song aims to encourage all women to build a...
Stereogum
Stream SZA’s New Album SOS Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lizzo, & A Björk Sample
SOS is finally here. Five and half years after Ctrl — during which SZA voiced frustration with her label Top Dawg — and days after announcing the release date on SNL, the R&B star has released her sophomore album. It boasts guest spots from Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Lizzo (who has an uncredited feature on “F2F”). Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “The Stomp” and Björk’s “Hidden Place” are both sampled on “Forgiveless.”
HipHopDX.com
Best Rap & Hip Hop Music Videos of 2022 - Nominees
It’s been more than 40 years since video killed the radio star, but nothing has come close to killing music videos yet — not even YouTube algorithms or MTV’s pivot to Ridiculousness. 2022 was filled with beautiful videos, from TM88 & Pi’erre Bourne’s laidback “Pop Out” to...
papermag.com
SZA's 'SOS' Features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard and More
It's hard to believe it's been five years since SZA's genre-defining Ctrl was released, spawning hits such as "Love Galore" and "The Weekend." Her fans, although still perfectly content with her incredible debut, have been itching for a new record. \u201cWhich version for back tracklist?\ud83e\udd14\u201d. — SZA (@SZA) 1670267299. \u201cResponse...
nexttv.com
Vevo Says Most-Viewed Artist of 2022 Is Karol G
Music-video service Vevo said that Karol G was the most-viewed artist globally in 2022 with 2.76 billion views. Karol G’s Provenza was the most watched video with 546.9 million views. In its year end review, Vevo said that Lil Baby was the top artist in the U.S. for the...
KTVB
Camilo on Working With Camila Cabello and How Fatherhood Inspired His New Music (Exclusive)
Camilo is living the dream. There's no other way to succinctly summarize the 28-year-old Colombian superstar's life. In less than a year, Camilo's welcomed a baby, collaborated with Camila Cabello, dropped a new album and embarked on an ambitious world tour. But there's no realizing his dreams without the true architect behind making it all -- his wife, Evaluna Montaner.
Watch SZA’s New “Nobody Gets Me” Video
SZA has shared a video for “Nobody Gets Me,” marking the release day of new album SOS. Bradley Calder directed the video. SZA, who wore a St. Louis Blues hockey jersey for the album cover and a Seattle Mariners baseball cap on Saturday Night Live, continues the sporty sartorial theme, wearing a New York Jets jacket as she mooches about on a rooftop. Watch it below.
Billie Eilish goes wet and wild for Eilish No. 2 perfume campaign
Billie Eilish’s new perfume campaign is dark — and dripping wet. In the ads for her new scent, dubbed Eilish No. 2, the 20-year-old Grammy winner poses in a pitch-black downpour, dressed in looks including a sheer, loosely knit dress and a plunging wrap top. “I really liked...
HipHopDX.com
SZA Reveals 'S.O.S.' Tracklist Featuring Travis Scott, Ol' Dirty Bastard & More
SZA’s long-awaited Ctrl follow-up is finally ready to arrive later this week and before S.O.S. drops the R&B superstar dropped off the project’s tracklist and features on Monday (December 5). S.O.S. is stuffed with 23 tracks to satisfy fans’ appetites going into 2023 and she’s invited a few...
New music Friday: SZA, Gucci Mane, Kay Flock, Blxst and Larry June
As we approach the final weeks of the year, SZA takes center stage on Dec. 9. The Top Dawg Entertainment singer released the highly anticipated SOS album, her first project since the classic 2017 R&B release, Ctrl. The songstress had to take a break from singing after announcing she permanently damaged her vocal chords in 2018. SZA’s new release has not, and will not, let her fans down. The only debate surrounding the project is if a December release can be included in the best-of-the-year release arguments.
Hundreds of Songs From Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future and Others Leak
Hundreds of previously unreleased songs from Playboi Carti, Young Thug, Future, Gunna and more have made their way online in a massive track leak. Last night (Dec. 6), a huge file of songs from some of hip-hop's most popular artists landed on popular music leak source leaked.cx. The number of tracks in the song dump comes in at over 200. Three Playboi Carti songs appear in the file, while Thugger and Gunna have 20 songs a piece. Two songs from Future, including a Lil Yachty collab, were included in the leak, as well as two songs a piece from A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage.
