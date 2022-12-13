ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing

Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan announces UK tour dates

The Masked Singer star Mo Gilligan has announced that he is going on tour across the UK in 2023. After two successful sold-out shows at The O2 arena, the comedian will now go on a huge tour across the UK called the 'Black British Takeover Tour'. The tour will feature...
Garage rock icons Black Lips are coming to Australia and New Zealand

Garage rock favourites Black Lips are heading to Australia and New Zealand for a huge tour. Already confirmed to play the Tent Pole Music Festival in Victoria next March, the Atlanta band will now also visit Auckland, Melbourne, Wollongong, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle in the same month (see full dates below). The upcoming tour will be the first time Black Lips have performed Down Under in eight years.
RÜFÜS DU SOL take on Nirvana for first Like A Version in eight years

If you’re going to do your first Like A Version in eight years, you might as well go big with a Nirvana cover. That’s exactly what RÜFÜS DU SOL did this week, returning to the triple j studios to perform a rendition of ‘Something in the Way’, a cut from Nirvana’s seminal 1991 album Nevermind.

