Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Metallica Announces New Album ’72 Seasons': See Track Listing
Metallica has announced a new album titled 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14. 72 Seasons marks Metallica's first studio album since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich are again co-producers with Greg Fidelman, whose other credits include Slipknot, Black Sabbath and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band previewed 72 Seasons on Monday with the short, blistering single "Lux Æterna."
Shania Twain Adds Second Leg To 2023 ‘Queen Of Me’ World Tour Due To “Overwhelming Demand”
Shania Twain might be the busiest lady in the world come 2023. She just announced a second leg to her Queen of Me world tour that was added due to “overwhelming demand,” which will kick off in April and is now extended to run through mid November, with some extra U.S. dates as well as a run in her native Canada.
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After wrapping up a huge North American tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their jaunt with a string of U.S. dates. Alice Cooper will support the dates (original support acts Joan Jett and Poison have bowed out). Check out the dates below. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott...
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan announces UK tour dates
The Masked Singer star Mo Gilligan has announced that he is going on tour across the UK in 2023. After two successful sold-out shows at The O2 arena, the comedian will now go on a huge tour across the UK called the 'Black British Takeover Tour'. The tour will feature...
Japan makes military build-up, shedding World War II limitations
Japan on Friday enshrined military changes in three security documents, including a controversial counterstrike capability that opponents say is unconstitutional.
NME
AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun teams up with pianist Lang Lang for ‘Remember Me’ cover performance
AKMU singer Lee Su-hyun and famed Chinese pianist Lang Lang recently performed a stripped-down cover of ‘Remember Me’ from the soundtrack of the 2017 Pixar animated film Coco. On December 3, South Korean music programme K-909 featured AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and Lang Lang for a special performance of...
thebrag.com
Garage rock icons Black Lips are coming to Australia and New Zealand
Garage rock favourites Black Lips are heading to Australia and New Zealand for a huge tour. Already confirmed to play the Tent Pole Music Festival in Victoria next March, the Atlanta band will now also visit Auckland, Melbourne, Wollongong, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle in the same month (see full dates below). The upcoming tour will be the first time Black Lips have performed Down Under in eight years.
thebrag.com
RÜFÜS DU SOL take on Nirvana for first Like A Version in eight years
If you’re going to do your first Like A Version in eight years, you might as well go big with a Nirvana cover. That’s exactly what RÜFÜS DU SOL did this week, returning to the triple j studios to perform a rendition of ‘Something in the Way’, a cut from Nirvana’s seminal 1991 album Nevermind.
Comments / 0