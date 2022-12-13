Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
BTS Fans Asked Not to Visit Military Site for Jin's Army Enlistment
BTS' music label has issued a message to fans ahead of Jin's army enlistment. The 30-year-old member of the world-famous South Korean boy band will "fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army," Big Hit Music said in a statement. "Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment."
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
Black U.S. Soldier Told to 'Stay Away From Those White Women' in Video
The footage of the men, who appear to be soldiers, ignoring the person recording has been viewed more than a million times on Twitter.
Kate Middleton's Friend Is Firmly Disputing One Key Detail Meghan Markle Shared About the Princess of Wales
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix docuseries was released, a lot of people assumed the British royal family would have a lot to say about it. Though reports have shared that the royals aim to remain focused on their roles and not give into the gossip, sources close to the family have started to speak their minds, and refute some facts along the way. Talking to People on Dec 14, a close friend of Kate Middleton rebutted a major point Markle made in the series’ first volume. “Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend told the outlet. “She is warm...
Rebel Wilson Said That She Initially Felt “A Little Disconnected” While Having A Baby Via Surrogate
"All 18 eggs that I had, none of them worked. I was like, 'Oh my god.' It was such an emotional roller coaster."
Twitter's real problem is that the constant string of Elon Musk scandals is making it boring
The only thing anyone talks about on Twitter any more is Twitter scandals and Elon Musk, and it's getting dull fast.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Kate Chastain Shares The Bravolebrity That Inspired Her To Be A “Cool” Mom
She’s not a regular mom. She’s a cool mom! Or, at least, that’s what Kate Chastain is aspiring for. The Below Deck alum and Chief Stew extraordinaire just announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. While she still has a few months before the baby makes its big debut, the 39-year-old revealed to E! […] The post Kate Chastain Shares The Bravolebrity That Inspired Her To Be A “Cool” Mom appeared first on Reality Tea.
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk
Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists who cover the social media platform, the latest battle over what can and cannot be said on the site since billionaire Elon Musk took control of it. Accounts of reporters with The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications, went dark Thursday. The company hasn’t explained to the journalists why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear. But Musk took to Twitter on Thursday night to accuse journalists of sharing private information about his whereabouts that he described as “basically assassination coordinates.” He provided no evidence for that claim. The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data. That also led Twitter to change its rules for all users to prohibit the sharing of another person’s current location without their consent.
Comments / 1