Texas State

WPXI

Court denies move to keep COVID-19 immigration restrictions

REYNOSA, Mexico — (AP) — An appeals court on Friday rejected efforts by conservative-leaning states to keep in place COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions on immigrants seeking asylum, while thousands of migrants packed shelters on Mexico's border. The decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia...
TEXAS STATE
WPXI

EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads

The European Union on Monday accused Facebook parent Meta of breaching antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business, the bloc's latest maneuver to curb the power of Big Tech companies. In its complaint following an investigation launched last year, the EU's executive commission took issue...
WPXI

Douglas Emhoff tours 988 call center for mental health

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, on Friday visited a 988 call center that's part of the recently launched national hotline intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency. Emhoff, who has spoken out on the importance of mental health...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WPXI

Twitter suspensions raise alarm in and outside media circles

Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter is adding to a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences. Accounts of reporters with The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications,...

