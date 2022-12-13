Read full article on original website
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Elon Musk and AOC got into another Twitter spat, with the congresswoman telling Musk to 'lay off the proto-fascism' and put down his phone
"At a certain point you gotta disconnect," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. Musk retorted twenty minutes later: "You first lol."
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
WPXI
Court denies move to keep COVID-19 immigration restrictions
REYNOSA, Mexico — (AP) — An appeals court on Friday rejected efforts by conservative-leaning states to keep in place COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions on immigrants seeking asylum, while thousands of migrants packed shelters on Mexico's border. The decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia...
WPXI
EU accuses Meta of antitrust breaches with classified ads
The European Union on Monday accused Facebook parent Meta of breaching antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business, the bloc’s latest maneuver to curb the power of Big Tech companies. In its complaint following an investigation launched last year, the EU’s executive commission took issue...
WPXI
Douglas Emhoff tours 988 call center for mental health
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, on Friday visited a 988 call center that's part of the recently launched national hotline intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency. Emhoff, who has spoken out on the importance of mental health...
WPXI
Twitter suspensions raise alarm in and outside media circles
Elon Musk's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover Twitter is adding to a growing rift between the social media site and media organizations that have used the platform to build their audiences. Accounts of reporters with The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America and other publications,...
