Lawrence, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Style Scout — Game Day Edition

Welcome to Style Scout, the video series hosted by Lawrence Times TV reporter Jordan Winter, for a new take on a classic concept. In this episode, join us as we walk through downtown Lawrence to celebrate KU basketball’s 84-62 win against Indiana. We ask fans about their game day merch, favorite players, and more.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Lawrence High girls basketball celebrates Native American Heritage Night

The Lawrence High School girls basketball team celebrated Native American Heritage Night on Friday. The Haskell Indian Nations University Color Guard presented, and several dancers performed during halftime. The Lions topped the Shawnee Mission East Lancers 65-53. If our local journalism matters to you, please help us keep doing this...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence author, musician Melvin Litton is driven by passion for creativity

Recent novel recognized as a ‘Best Indie Book of 2022’. Melvin Litton, local author and musician, walks his German shepherd, Jack, through the Barker neighborhood every evening. Tall and slender with salt and pepper hair — mostly salt these days — Litton, 72, might be shaping sentences in his...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

15 undergraduates from Douglas County earn research awards from KU

The University of Kansas has selected 54 students for undergraduate research awards, including 14 students from Lawrence and one from Lecompton. The students are given $1,000 scholarships from the Center for Undergraduate Research and work on mentored research and creative projects, according to a KU news release Friday morning. “Students...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Murder case against Carrody Buchhorn dismissed

Post updated at 5:02 p.m. and 9:01 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16:. The case against Carrody Buchhorn, charged in connection with the death of a Eudora infant in her care, has been dismissed. Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny filed an order dismissing the case Friday. “The State has been...
EUDORA, KS

