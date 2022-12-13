Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Style Scout — Game Day Edition
Welcome to Style Scout, the video series hosted by Lawrence Times TV reporter Jordan Winter, for a new take on a classic concept. In this episode, join us as we walk through downtown Lawrence to celebrate KU basketball’s 84-62 win against Indiana. We ask fans about their game day merch, favorite players, and more.
lawrencekstimes.com
Photos: Lawrence High girls basketball celebrates Native American Heritage Night
The Lawrence High School girls basketball team celebrated Native American Heritage Night on Friday. The Haskell Indian Nations University Color Guard presented, and several dancers performed during halftime. The Lions topped the Shawnee Mission East Lancers 65-53. If our local journalism matters to you, please help us keep doing this...
lawrencekstimes.com
Jenn Wolsey: Our unsheltered neighbors in the Lawrence community deserve better (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the Times? Great! Click here. Note from the...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence author, musician Melvin Litton is driven by passion for creativity
Recent novel recognized as a ‘Best Indie Book of 2022’. Melvin Litton, local author and musician, walks his German shepherd, Jack, through the Barker neighborhood every evening. Tall and slender with salt and pepper hair — mostly salt these days — Litton, 72, might be shaping sentences in his...
lawrencekstimes.com
KU forms committee to repatriate Indigenous ancestors, shares other efforts in progress
The University of Kansas has created a committee to administer the repatriation of Indigenous remains in its possession and is working to reconcile with KU’s Indigenous communities, according to a campus update. In an email sent Thursday afternoon to students, faculty and staff, the university outlines updates on returning...
lawrencekstimes.com
15 undergraduates from Douglas County earn research awards from KU
The University of Kansas has selected 54 students for undergraduate research awards, including 14 students from Lawrence and one from Lecompton. The students are given $1,000 scholarships from the Center for Undergraduate Research and work on mentored research and creative projects, according to a KU news release Friday morning. “Students...
lawrencekstimes.com
Treatment & Recovery Center reps explain available services during proposed opening phases
Behavioral health staff and leaders said Wednesday no one needing help would be turned away once the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County opens, but they offered up scenarios explaining how inpatient access would be limited, at least for some. Representatives of the TRC gave an update to the...
lawrencekstimes.com
Vera Institute report on Douglas County jail spotlights racial disparities, charges driving incarceration
Almost one out of every three Black men ages 25-54 living in Douglas County were booked into the jail between 2017 and 2021. Among Douglas County residents in the same age group, 11.4% of Black women, about one in six Latino men (16.2%), and 7.9% of Native American women were booked into the jail during that time frame.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas public universities face $1.2 billion in deferred maintenance on core buildings
TOPEKA — Restoring life safety and functional integrity to nearly 500 academic or research buildings on state university campuses in the Kansas Board of Regents system would cost an estimated $1.2 billion, officials said Thursday. The Board of Regents annually reviews deployment of approximately $40 million earmarked for deferred...
lawrencekstimes.com
Murder case against Carrody Buchhorn dismissed
Post updated at 5:02 p.m. and 9:01 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16:. The case against Carrody Buchhorn, charged in connection with the death of a Eudora infant in her care, has been dismissed. Douglas County District Court Judge Sally Pokorny filed an order dismissing the case Friday. “The State has been...
Comments / 0